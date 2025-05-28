Government allocates 80,000 acres of land for industrial parks across Afghanistan

The Media Office of the Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office announced late Monday, May 27, that approximately 80,000 acres of land have been transferred to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the establishment of industrial parks in 28 provinces across Afghanistan.

According to the statement: “In the four zones surrounding Kabul, 2,000 acres each have been allocated for light and primary industries. Additionally, 20,000 acres in the provinces of Nangarhar, Kandahar, and Balkh have been designated for industrial development, in accordance with the newly approved industrial law of the Islamic Emirate.”

The Islamic Emirate emphasized that government has allocated these lands to the Ministry Commerce and Industry based on a defined procedural framework, aligned with environmental protection standards and urban master plans.

The statement further noted that, by decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, 36 industrial zones are to be established in 28 provinces.

So far, nearly 80,000 acres of land have been officially transferred to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Of this, the ministry has already distributed 649.5 acres to 125 companies across eight provinces.