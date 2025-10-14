Haqqani calls for unity, urges Afghans to put national interests above personal gain

Afghanistan’s Minister of Interior Affairs, Sirajuddin Haqqani, has called on Afghans to strengthen unity and prioritize the country’s national interests over personal ambitions, stressing that cohesion between the people and the government is essential for stability and progress.

Speaking at a large public gathering in Dila district of Paktika province on Tuesday, Haqqani said the spirit of unity that defined the Afghan people during the years of “Jihad” must now guide the nation in rebuilding and preserving peace.

“Just as we were united during the time of Jihad, we must now remain united as in the past and prioritize national interests over personal ones,” he said, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior.

Haqqani emphasized that both religion and homeland hold deep meaning for Afghans, urging citizens to work collectively “with firm belief” for the country’s advancement.

“For Afghans, religion and homeland hold special importance. Therefore, we must all with firm belief work together for the advancement of the country,” he said.

The interior minister reiterated that the Islamic Emirate’s “arms are open” to all Afghans, stressing the need for national solidarity and reconciliation as the foundation for lasting peace. He also advised security forces to act as guardians of the people — guiding them toward Islamic values through compassion rather than force.

“Security forces must guide the people gently toward Islamic values, treating them with kindness and respect,” Haqqani said, adding that respectful engagement would strengthen trust between citizens and the government.

Haqqani praised the people of Dila district for their sacrifices during the years of conflict, saying their role in the establishment of the Islamic system would not be forgotten.

“Although this district may be materially underprivileged, it holds significant spiritual importance,” he remarked.

The visit comes as the Ministry of Interior continues to emphasize local outreach across Afghanistan, seeking to consolidate the Islamic Emirate’s administrative and security structures while reinforcing its message of unity and Islamic governance.

Observers note that Haqqani’s remarks echo the administration’s broader effort to foster internal cohesion amid ongoing economic challenges, international isolation, and security concerns along the borders.

In recent months, Haqqani has been one of the senior figures within the Islamic Emirate to frequently highlight the importance of public trust, moderation in enforcement, and the prioritization of Afghanistan’s national interests over factional or tribal divisions — a theme increasingly invoked by officials seeking to present a message of internal reform and unity.

The emphasis on national solidarity also comes as Afghanistan faces pressing issues including unemployment, declining aid, and strained relations with neighboring Pakistan following border clashes and airspace violations.

By urging Afghans to “work together for the advancement of the country,” Haqqani’s message aims to reinforce a sense of shared responsibility at a time when the Islamic Emirate is seeking broader domestic legitimacy and stability after more than three years in power.