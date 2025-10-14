Latest News
Haqqani calls for unity, urges Afghans to put national interests above personal gain
Afghanistan’s Minister of Interior Affairs, Sirajuddin Haqqani, has called on Afghans to strengthen unity and prioritize the country’s national interests over personal ambitions, stressing that cohesion between the people and the government is essential for stability and progress.
Speaking at a large public gathering in Dila district of Paktika province on Tuesday, Haqqani said the spirit of unity that defined the Afghan people during the years of “Jihad” must now guide the nation in rebuilding and preserving peace.
“Just as we were united during the time of Jihad, we must now remain united as in the past and prioritize national interests over personal ones,” he said, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior.
Haqqani emphasized that both religion and homeland hold deep meaning for Afghans, urging citizens to work collectively “with firm belief” for the country’s advancement.
“For Afghans, religion and homeland hold special importance. Therefore, we must all with firm belief work together for the advancement of the country,” he said.
The interior minister reiterated that the Islamic Emirate’s “arms are open” to all Afghans, stressing the need for national solidarity and reconciliation as the foundation for lasting peace. He also advised security forces to act as guardians of the people — guiding them toward Islamic values through compassion rather than force.
“Security forces must guide the people gently toward Islamic values, treating them with kindness and respect,” Haqqani said, adding that respectful engagement would strengthen trust between citizens and the government.
Haqqani praised the people of Dila district for their sacrifices during the years of conflict, saying their role in the establishment of the Islamic system would not be forgotten.
“Although this district may be materially underprivileged, it holds significant spiritual importance,” he remarked.
The visit comes as the Ministry of Interior continues to emphasize local outreach across Afghanistan, seeking to consolidate the Islamic Emirate’s administrative and security structures while reinforcing its message of unity and Islamic governance.
Observers note that Haqqani’s remarks echo the administration’s broader effort to foster internal cohesion amid ongoing economic challenges, international isolation, and security concerns along the borders.
In recent months, Haqqani has been one of the senior figures within the Islamic Emirate to frequently highlight the importance of public trust, moderation in enforcement, and the prioritization of Afghanistan’s national interests over factional or tribal divisions — a theme increasingly invoked by officials seeking to present a message of internal reform and unity.
The emphasis on national solidarity also comes as Afghanistan faces pressing issues including unemployment, declining aid, and strained relations with neighboring Pakistan following border clashes and airspace violations.
By urging Afghans to “work together for the advancement of the country,” Haqqani’s message aims to reinforce a sense of shared responsibility at a time when the Islamic Emirate is seeking broader domestic legitimacy and stability after more than three years in power.
Afghanistan’s energy minister attends Russian Energy Week to boost regional cooperation
Afghanistan’s Minister of Energy and Water, Abdul Latif Mansoor, has traveled to Moscow to participate in the International Forum of Russian Energy Week, the ministry announced on Monday.
Ministry spokesperson Matiullah Abid said that during the forum, Mansoor will meet with representatives from various participating countries to discuss expanding cooperation in the water and energy sectors, promoting trade, and presenting Afghanistan’s energy potential.
Russian Energy Week, taking place from October 15 to 17, is hosting senior officials from Russia, BRICS nations, and countries across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The forum serves as a key platform for energy dialogue and investment opportunities.
The Ministry of Energy and Water called the event a valuable opportunity for Afghanistan to highlight its untapped energy resources and pursue a more active role in regional infrastructure and investment projects.
Experts say Afghanistan’s participation could help attract foreign investment and support the development of domestic energy projects. However, they stress that progress depends on the implementation of clear policies, legal reforms, and improved security.
Despite having significant energy reserves, Afghanistan continues to rely heavily on electricity imports due to underdeveloped infrastructure and decades of neglect in the sector.
IEA FM Muttaqi says all neighbours except Pakistan on good terms with Afghanistan
His remarks follow recent border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. On Sunday, Muttaqi warned that Kabul has “other options” if Islamabad is not interested in peace.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that Afghanistan seeks peaceful relations with all nations and currently enjoys positive ties with all neighbouring countries—except Pakistan.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Muttaqi stated: “We don’t want conflict with anyone. There is peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan is not our only neighbour. We have five other neighbours … All of them are happy with us.”
His remarks follow recent border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. On Sunday, Muttaqi warned that Kabul has “other options” if Islamabad is not interested in peace.
Reports indicate the clashes have resulted in the deaths of over 50 Pakistani soldiers and the capture of 19 Afghan border posts by Pakistan.
During his visit to India, Muttaqi expressed hope for improved bilateral ties. “We hope our visits will have a positive impact on the India-Afghanistan relationship,” he said, highlighting that trade between the two countries now exceeds $1 billion. He also welcomed India’s decision to upgrade its technical mission in Kabul to the level of an embassy.
“There are numerous opportunities for work in Afghanistan. After 45 years, tremendous peace has been achieved. Due to this peace, people from all over the world are coming for diplomatic purposes. Everyone is happy,” he added.
Muttaqi encouraged Indian investment in Afghanistan’s mineral resources and called on New Delhi to help facilitate trade through the Wagah border, describing it as the fastest route for India-Afghanistan trade.
While in New Delhi, Muttaqi met with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss trade, economic cooperation, and regional issues.
China is very concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, foreign ministry says
China is concerned about recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan and has asked the two countries to protect its nationals and investments in the region, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
Dozens of fighters were killed in overnight border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, both sides said on Sunday, in the most serious fighting between the neighbours since the Islamic Emirate came to power in Kabul.
China shares a border with Afghanistan and Pakistan in its western region and has sought to play a mediating role in calming hostilities between the two sides, who were allies until recently.
“China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in improving and developing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said during a regular press briefing, Reuters reported.
Beijing hopes that Kabul and Islamabad will “remain calm and restrained, and persist in properly resolving each other’s concerns through dialogue and consultation to avoid escalation of conflicts,” Lin said.
In August, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended a meeting with Pakistani and Afghan counterparts in Kabul, calling for strengthening exchanges at all levels.
