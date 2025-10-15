IEA forces repel Pakistani attacks in Kandahar; New cashes reported in Paktika

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said on Wednesday that Pakistani forces launched another round of cross-border attacks using light and heavy weaponry on the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province early this morning.

According to Mujahid, the assault resulted in the deaths of at least 12 Afghan civilians and injuries to more than 100 others. He stated that Afghan forces were compelled to respond decisively, inflicting heavy casualties on Pakistani troops.

“Several enemy outposts and bases were captured, their weapons and tanks seized, and a large portion of their military infrastructure destroyed,” Mujahid said. He added that by 8 am, Afghan forces had brought the situation under control.

“Our Mujahideen remain highly motivated and fully prepared to defend their soil, sovereignty, and people,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, fresh clashes have been reported in the southeastern province of Paktika. Local sources confirm that heavy fighting erupted along the disputed Durand Line in Tiroo district, specifically at the “Qamruddin” and “Khan Mohammad” crossing gates.

Sources added that Afghan reinforcements have arrived in the area as fighting intensifies. Reports also indicate that a separate clash has broken out at the “Lari” crossing gate in the Urgun district.

The escalation comes amid growing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan following recent cross-border skirmishes that have caused civilian casualties and displaced residents along the frontier.