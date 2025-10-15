Latest News
IEA forces repel Pakistani attacks in Kandahar; New cashes reported in Paktika
“Our Mujahideen remain highly motivated and fully prepared to defend their soil, sovereignty, and people,” he emphasized.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said on Wednesday that Pakistani forces launched another round of cross-border attacks using light and heavy weaponry on the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province early this morning.
According to Mujahid, the assault resulted in the deaths of at least 12 Afghan civilians and injuries to more than 100 others. He stated that Afghan forces were compelled to respond decisively, inflicting heavy casualties on Pakistani troops.
“Several enemy outposts and bases were captured, their weapons and tanks seized, and a large portion of their military infrastructure destroyed,” Mujahid said. He added that by 8 am, Afghan forces had brought the situation under control.
“Our Mujahideen remain highly motivated and fully prepared to defend their soil, sovereignty, and people,” he emphasized.
Meanwhile, fresh clashes have been reported in the southeastern province of Paktika. Local sources confirm that heavy fighting erupted along the disputed Durand Line in Tiroo district, specifically at the “Qamruddin” and “Khan Mohammad” crossing gates.
Sources added that Afghan reinforcements have arrived in the area as fighting intensifies. Reports also indicate that a separate clash has broken out at the “Lari” crossing gate in the Urgun district.
The escalation comes amid growing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan following recent cross-border skirmishes that have caused civilian casualties and displaced residents along the frontier.
Afghan Journalist killed in Afghan-Pakistani border clashes in Khost
Abdul Ghafour Abid, a journalist for National Radio and Television of Paktia, was killed in Zazi Maidan district of Khost province while covering clashes between Islamic Emirate forces and Pakistani troops along the border on Wednesday morning.
According to RTA Dari News, Tawab Arman, the Director of Radio Broadcasts and his driver were also injured in the incident.
Abid’s body has been transferred from Khost to Paktia province.
Kyrgyzstan sends doctors and supplies to Pamir region of Afghanistan
A delegation from Kyrgyzstan personally delivered the supplies, which included essential medical and veterinary equipment, and conducted extensive on-site health services.
In a humanitarian effort ordered by President Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan has delivered critical medical, humanitarian, and veterinary aid to ethnic Kyrgyz communities living in the remote Pamir region of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province.
The aid mission, organized by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Labor, focused on supporting residents in this isolated high-altitude area, where access to basic health services is scarce.
A delegation from Kyrgyzstan personally delivered the supplies, which included essential medical and veterinary equipment, and conducted extensive on-site health services.
A team of Kyrgyz medical professionals — including cardiologists, dentists, and a gynecologist — examined over 765 people, among them 187 women and 207 children. Alongside treatment, the specialists provided training and consultations on infectious disease prevention and general health education, aiming to strengthen local health awareness.
Kyrgyz officials emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader commitment to the welfare of ethnic Kyrgyz populations abroad, particularly in underserved and hard-to-reach regions like the Afghan Pamirs.
Khalilzad says India’s warm welcome of Muttaqi deeply unsettles Pakistan
He went on to state that Afghanistan and Pakistan should turn to diplomacy to preclude the continuation of the recent attacks and counter-attacks and avoid escalation.
Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, has said that India’s cordial reception of Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has sparked unease in Pakistan and anger among ISIS-Khorasan (Daesh) militants.
In a post on X, Khalilzad said Muttaqi received an exceptionally warm welcome from Indian scholars, administrators, and students at a prominent Deobandi Islamic seminary, during his visit to India this week. He noted that the enthusiasm surrounding the Islamic Emirate minister’s reception was “deeply unsettling” for Pakistani officials and their allies, given Islamabad’s long-standing influence over Afghan affairs and its own tense relations with New Delhi.
Khalilzad added that the event not only caused diplomatic discomfort in Pakistan but also provoked fury within ISIS-K, which views any engagement between the Islamic Emirate and non-Muslim governments as betrayal. According to Khalilzad, the group recently released a 12-minute audio message condemning the IEA for “collaborating with Hindus and Christians against true Muslims.”
“That’s quite an insult to the 200 million Muslims of India,” he added.
He went on to state that Afghanistan and Pakistan should turn to diplomacy to preclude the continuation of the recent attacks and counter-attacks and avoid escalation.
“Siding with ISIS-K would not be a smart move for Pakistan. Afghanistan and Pakistan should cooperate against ISIS-K,” he said, adding that the “USA can and should assist.”
Muttaqi’s visit to India — his first since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021 — marks a significant moment in Kabul-New Delhi relations, as India cautiously reengages with Afghanistan. His meetings have reportedly included religious scholars, political figures, and diplomatic representatives, focusing on regional stability, trade, and humanitarian cooperation.
India, which evacuated its embassy staff after the Islamic Emirate takeover, has since maintained limited diplomatic contact with Kabul through its technical mission in the capital, signaling a pragmatic approach to the new Afghan authorities.
Analysts say Muttaqi’s trip indicates a potential thaw between the two sides and reflects India’s growing interest in countering extremist threats while protecting its investments and development projects in Afghanistan.
The visit, however, comes at a sensitive time for Pakistan, which has seen escalating border tensions with the Islamic Emirate government and increasing attacks attributed to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — a group Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering.
