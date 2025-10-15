IEA forces recapture Spin Boldak gate after fierce clashes; heavy losses reported for Pakistani troops

Heavy fighting erupted along the Spin Boldak–Chaman border early Wednesday, as Afghan and Pakistani forces clashed in one of the most intense cross-border confrontations in recent months.

According to local sources, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces successfully recaptured the Spin Boldak gate from Pakistani control following hours of sustained combat that left several soldiers and civilians dead or wounded.

The clashes began around 4 am, when Pakistani troops reportedly launched an assault near the border crossing in Kandahar province’s Spin Boldak district. Afghan security units stationed in the area responded immediately, engaging in heavy gunfire and artillery exchanges that continued for several hours.

By mid-morning, Afghan forces had regained full control of the Spin Boldak gate — a critical border post connecting Afghanistan’s Kandahar province with Pakistan’s Balochistan region — after inflicting what sources described as “significant casualties” on Pakistani forces.

Mohammad Ali Haqmal, the spokesperson for Spin Boldak district, confirmed that fighting has now subsided following a ceasefire request from Pakistan.

“Afghan security forces stood firm with high morale against the attacks,” Haqmal told Ariana News. “After suffering heavy losses, the Pakistani side requested a ceasefire. Our forces now have complete control over the Spin Boldak crossing.”

Local health officials said that several civilians — including women and children — were caught in the crossfire, with casualties reported on both sides of the border. Medical teams have been dispatched to assist the wounded, while authorities are working to assess the full scale of the damage.

Security officials said reinforcements from Kandahar city and neighboring districts were deployed to secure the border area and prevent further escalation. Witnesses in Spin Boldak reported seeing military convoys moving toward the front line throughout the morning as tensions remained high.

The Spin Boldak–Chaman crossing is one of Afghanistan’s busiest border points, serving as a key artery for trade and the movement of people between the two countries. Its control carries both economic and symbolic weight, particularly amid deteriorating relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

Tensions have sharply escalated in recent weeks following repeated border incidents, airspace violations, and mutual accusations of harboring militants. Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of conducting unprovoked cross-border attacks and airstrikes on civilian areas in Afghanistan’s Paktika and Khost provinces, while Islamabad alleges that armed groups have staged attacks inside Pakistan from Afghan territory.

Wednesday’s confrontation marks a serious flare-up in a relationship already strained by border disputes and growing mistrust. Analysts say the fighting reflects a shift in the IEA’s posture — signaling a willingness to respond militarily to any perceived violations of Afghan sovereignty.

“The recapture of the Spin Boldak gate is not just a tactical win but a political message,” said an Afghan security analyst based in Kandahar. “It shows that the Islamic Emirate is asserting control and will no longer tolerate Pakistani incursions or pressure.”

As of late-morning Wednesday, the situation remained tense but calm, with both sides reportedly maintaining communication through local commanders to prevent further escalation. Residents, however, expressed concern that the fragile ceasefire could break down at any moment.

Spin Boldak has historically been a flashpoint between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with periodic clashes over territorial demarcation and control of border crossings. The latest violence adds to a growing list of confrontations that threaten to destabilize an already volatile frontier region.

While neither side has released official casualty figures, local sources claim that Pakistani forces sustained heavy losses during the battle. Afghan officials have so far refrained from confirming specific numbers.

The IEA’s Ministry of Defense has yet to issue a formal statement, but officials in Kandahar emphasized that Afghan forces remain on high alert and ready to defend the country’s territorial integrity “against any external aggression.”