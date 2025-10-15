Khalilzad says India’s warm welcome of Muttaqi deeply unsettles Pakistan

Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, has said that India’s cordial reception of Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has sparked unease in Pakistan and anger among ISIS-Khorasan (Daesh) militants.

In a post on X, Khalilzad said Muttaqi received an exceptionally warm welcome from Indian scholars, administrators, and students at a prominent Deobandi Islamic seminary, during his visit to India this week. He noted that the enthusiasm surrounding the Islamic Emirate minister’s reception was “deeply unsettling” for Pakistani officials and their allies, given Islamabad’s long-standing influence over Afghan affairs and its own tense relations with New Delhi.

Khalilzad added that the event not only caused diplomatic discomfort in Pakistan but also provoked fury within ISIS-K, which views any engagement between the Islamic Emirate and non-Muslim governments as betrayal. According to Khalilzad, the group recently released a 12-minute audio message condemning the IEA for “collaborating with Hindus and Christians against true Muslims.”

“That’s quite an insult to the 200 million Muslims of India,” he added.

He went on to state that Afghanistan and Pakistan should turn to diplomacy to preclude the continuation of the recent attacks and counter-attacks and avoid escalation.

“Siding with ISIS-K would not be a smart move for Pakistan. Afghanistan and Pakistan should cooperate against ISIS-K,” he said, adding that the “USA can and should assist.”

Muttaqi’s visit to India — his first since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021 — marks a significant moment in Kabul-New Delhi relations, as India cautiously reengages with Afghanistan. His meetings have reportedly included religious scholars, political figures, and diplomatic representatives, focusing on regional stability, trade, and humanitarian cooperation.

India, which evacuated its embassy staff after the Islamic Emirate takeover, has since maintained limited diplomatic contact with Kabul through its technical mission in the capital, signaling a pragmatic approach to the new Afghan authorities.

Analysts say Muttaqi’s trip indicates a potential thaw between the two sides and reflects India’s growing interest in countering extremist threats while protecting its investments and development projects in Afghanistan.

The visit, however, comes at a sensitive time for Pakistan, which has seen escalating border tensions with the Islamic Emirate government and increasing attacks attributed to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — a group Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering.