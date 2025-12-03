Health
Health ministry holds meeting with envoys of international organizations in Kabul
Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan, held a meeting in Kabul with representatives of the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Union, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and other international organizations.
According to the ministry’s statement, representatives of these international organizations discussed the delivery of health and development services, improving the management of aid and resources in the health sector, integrating health facilities and aligning them with the new policy, providing health services in accordance with the Ministry of Public Health’s policy, strengthening the immunization and vaccination sector, delivering services based on priorities, and ensuring sustained coordination.
During the meeting, Jalali stressed the need for transparency and attention to the ministry’s priorities in order to enhance the effectiveness and impact of health services. He added that the delivery of health services must be carried out in line with the ministry’s policy and through better management of existing international assistance.
Referring to vaccination campaigns, he stated that the recent measles and polio vaccination campaign had been implemented very successfully, and emphasized that necessary preparations should be made for upcoming campaigns.
He also provided information regarding the review of the BPHS and EPHS health packages and the establishment of a standardized system through technical committees.
In this meeting, Edwin Ceniza, the WHO Representative for Afghanistan, reaffirmed the organization’s continued cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health and expressed appreciation to the ministry’s leadership for their tireless efforts to improve the health system.
Representatives of these organizations pledged to maintain effective and sustained coordination and to provide their services within the country in accordance with the policies and principles of the Ministry of Public Health.
Health
IEA health delegation travels to Turkey
Abdul Wali Haqqani, Deputy Minister for Health Services at the Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has departed for Turkey on an official visit accompanied by a high-ranking delegation.
According to a statement released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday, the trip aims to acquire new health-sector expertise, assess Turkish medical and scientific institutions, meet with Turkish health and government officials, and strengthen bilateral cooperation.
During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet representatives from both public and private health sectors to support improvements in Afghanistan’s healthcare system and enhance coordination between the two countries, the statement added.
Health
Polio vaccination drive launches across 17 Afghan provinces
Officials say routine vaccination remains the most effective tool for eliminating polio and have urged families to fully cooperate with health teams during the campaign.
The Ministry of Public Health has announced the launch of a major anti-polio vaccination campaign, set to begin on Monday across 17 provinces of Afghanistan.
According to Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the ministry, the nationwide initiative will target 7.4 million children under the age of five, delivering vaccines door-to-door to prevent the spread of the poliovirus and safeguard children’s health.
Officials say routine vaccination remains the most effective tool for eliminating polio and have urged families to fully cooperate with health teams during the campaign.
This effort forms part of the government’s ongoing strategy to protect Afghanistan’s next generation from preventable diseases and strengthen public health across the country.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) recently again classified the global spread of poliovirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), warning that the disease remains endemic in only two countries — Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The decision followed the 43rd meeting of the Polio Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (IHR), which convened on 1 October 2025.
According to the Committee, Afghanistan reported four new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases so far this year, compared to 24 in Pakistan.
The Afghan cases were detected in the country’s southern and eastern regions, where transmission remains intense despite ongoing vaccination efforts.
Health
WHO warns of persistent polio risk as Afghanistan remains one of two endemic countries
Afghanistan reported four new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases so far this year, compared to 24 in Pakistan.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has once again classified the global spread of poliovirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), warning that the disease remains endemic in only two countries — Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The decision followed the 43rd meeting of the Polio Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (IHR), which convened on 1 October 2025.
According to the Committee, Afghanistan reported four new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases so far this year, compared to 24 in Pakistan. The Afghan cases were detected in the country’s southern and eastern regions, where transmission remains intense despite ongoing vaccination efforts.
Environmental surveillance found 53 WPV1-positive samples in Afghanistan and 390 in Pakistan, underscoring continued circulation along the shared epidemiological corridors between the two countries.
The Committee expressed concern that Afghanistan’s site-to-site vaccination strategy, introduced after the suspension of house-to-house campaigns in October 2024 due to security concerns, leaves many children unreached and vulnerable.
The WHO report noted that Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to conduct synchronized immunization campaigns to interrupt cross-border transmission. However, challenges persist due to insecurity, vaccine hesitancy, and large-scale population movements — including the return of undocumented Afghan migrants from Pakistan.
The Committee commended both countries for maintaining strong coordination but stressed that eradication will require high-quality vaccination coverage in all border areas.
Globally, the Committee also reviewed outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses (cVDPVs), with 143 cases recorded so far in 2025, mostly in Africa and the Middle East. Although progress toward eradication has been steady, the Committee warned that operational gaps, insecurity, and funding shortfalls could reverse gains made over the past decade.
The WHO urged Afghanistan to resume house-to-house vaccination where possible and to sustain coordination with Pakistan. It also called on donor governments to address the programme’s nearly 30% funding shortfall, warning that financial constraints threaten global eradication efforts.
The Committee unanimously agreed that the risk of international spread of poliovirus remains high, but determined that the situation does not constitute a pandemic emergency.
The temporary recommendations — including vaccination requirements for travelers from Afghanistan and Pakistan — have been extended for another three months.
Afghan Prime Minister accepts credentials of Qatar’s new ambassador
Health ministry holds meeting with envoys of international organizations in Kabul
Humanitarian migrants in US fear deportation after shooting
1.5 million Afghans living with serious disabilities
Situation along Afghan-Tajik border “not stable,” says Dushanbe
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Rasooli to lead Afghanistan in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Defense
Tahawol: Moves toward peace between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Saar: UNSC reviewing Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions
Tahawol: British forces’ war crimes in Afghanistan
Saar: Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Tahawol: Existing tensions between Kabul-Islamabad reviewed
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Torkham crossing likely to reopen on humanitarian grounds
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump urged to learn from Afghanistan, not pressure Ukraine
-
Sport5 days ago
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah beats SPK 1-0 as Sarsabz Yashlar and Jawanan Perozi draw
-
Regional3 days ago
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan says planned military action against Afghanistan was halted at Qatar’s request
-
Business3 days ago
Afghan-Pakistani land port closures strangle import-export trade sector
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says ceasefire with Afghanistan not holding as militants still carry out attacks
-
Latest News3 days ago
Thousands of Afghan evacuees flagged for security concerns in US since 2021