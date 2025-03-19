Helmand environmental department opens new Zoo

(Last Updated On: )

Helmand Environmental Protection Department recently opened a newly-built Zoo in the city of Lashkargar, in southern Afghanistan, in a bid to preserve the country’s wildlife.

The Zoo, which reportedly cost US$600,000 to build, is now home to 52 species of animals and birds.

Zoo officials said that during 40 years of war in Afghanistan natural forests were destroyed, and the number of wild birds and wild animals have dwindled.

Officials said by establishing the zoo, they hope to be able to prevent the extinction of some local birds.

They have however appealed to the government to take the issue seriously and support their efforts to protect Afghanistan’s wildlife.

Helmand resident’s have welcomed the initiative and have also appealed to the government to provide the zoo with support.

Helmand Environmental Protection Department officials said however that when the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to power in August 2021, the authorities banned deforestation, and the hunting of wild birds and wild animals.

These officials said that over the past three years they rescued dozens of wild animals that were held in captivity by members of the public. Most of these were released back into the wild.

Afghanistan has long been known for having diverse wildlife but many of the larger mammals in the country are categorized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as globally threatened.

These include the snow leopard, Marco Polo sheep, Siberian musk deer, markhor, urial, and the Asiatic black bear.

Other species of concern are the ibex, the gray wolf, and the brown bear, striped hyenas, and numerous bird of prey species.

Most of the Marco Polo sheep and ibex are being poached for food, whereas wolves, snow leopards and bears are being killed for damage prevention

Snow leopards, Siberian tigers and brown bears live in the high elevation alpine tundra regions while the Marco Polo sheep exclusively live in the Wakhan Corridor region of north-east Afghanistan. Foxes, wolves, otters, deer, wild sheep, lynx and other big cats populate the mountain forest region of the east.