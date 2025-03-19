Pakistan’s defense minister hints at cross-border operations to tackle ‘terrorists in Afghanistan’

(Last Updated On: )

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif signaled Tuesday that Islamabad could conduct cross-border anti-terrorist operations into Afghanistan, and that Islamabad will pursue its enemy, “regardless of where they are”.

Speaking to Geo News, Asif said Pakistan had repeatedly asked Afghanistan to take action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad accuses of orchestrating militant attacks against Pakistan from inside Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) however has repeatedly said TTP is not operating in the country and that they will not allow any individual or group to threaten the security of another country from Afghan soil.

Asif meanwhile also said that in some instances, Afghan authorities were providing shelter to TTP elements.

“If we have to resort to hot pursuit and enter [Afghanistan] to eliminate our enemies, we will do so. This is a matter of Pakistan’s national security, not friendship. A [lenient] approach will be detrimental to our security,” Asif said.

“We will pursue our enemy, regardless of where they are.

In addition to Asif’s interview, a meeting of Pakistan’s Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held this week to discuss ways to tackle terrorist groups in the country.

The committee, consisting of top civil and military officials, resolved to deal with terrorist groups with an “iron hand”.

This came after last week’s brazen attack by Balochistan Liberation Army militants, who blew up train tracks and held over 440 train passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security services in a remote mountain pass.

Pakistan said at the time that during the siege, militants had been in contact with their handlers in Afghanistan.