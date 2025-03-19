Trade resumes as Afghanistan and Pakistan reopen key Torkham border crossing

(Last Updated On: )

Torkham border gate has been reopened for trade vehicles after Afghanistan and Pakistan jirga members reached an agreement following several rounds of talks.

The border, which had been closed for 26 days, will reopen to the public on Friday.

According to officials from the Nangarhar Chamber of Commerce, several rounds of discussions were held between the private sectors of both sides. The extended border closure cost Afghan traders an estimated $1 million a day, chamber officials said.

Sayed Tayyib Hamad, spokesperson for the Nangarhar Police Command, also confirmed Wednesday that the Torkham gate had been reopened for trucks and will reopen for the public on Friday.

Pakistan closed the gate almost a month ago amid growing tension and subsequent clashes between border forces over the reconstruction of a controversial checkpost on the Afghanistan side of the border.

The move resulted in significant financial losses for traders on both sides.

Afghanistan and Pakistan traders have meanwhile appealed for authorities in both countries to separate trade from politics and said disputes can only be solved through dialogue.