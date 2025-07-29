IEA Cabinet prioritizes groundwater management as Kabul faces alarming water crisis

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has instructed key government departments to take immediate and practical steps for the sustainable management of the country’s groundwater, amid growing concerns over water scarcity, particularly in the capital Kabul.

Chaired by Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the IEA cabinet meeting held in Kabul emphasized the need to prevent the excessive use and wastage of groundwater. The cabinet reiterated that ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water is a top government priority.

“In this meeting, various departments were instructed to take necessary measures for better water management across all regions and to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to the people,” said Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate.

The directive comes at a time when Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan are facing a deepening water crisis. Years of prolonged drought, urban expansion, and over-extraction of underground water have pushed the capital’s aquifers to critical levels.

According to urban planners and environmental experts, Kabul is on the verge of running dry if urgent water management reforms are not implemented.

The city, home to over five million people, has long relied on underground water due to the lack of a formal piped water supply system. However, unregulated well drilling and a sharp population increase have depleted groundwater at an unsustainable rate.

Environmental scientists warn that if current extraction trends continue, groundwater reserves may become nonviable within the next few years, posing severe health, sanitation, and security risks.

The situation has been exacerbated by recent climate shocks. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), extreme heat waves affected wide swathes of the country toward the end of June this year. Provinces including Kabul, Badghis,

Ghor, Sar-e-Pul, and Badakhshan experienced unusually high temperatures that have further strained already limited water supplies.

Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett recently highlighted Afghanistan’s vulnerability to climate impacts.

“Afghanistan is facing climate shocks and should be compensated under international human rights law, just like other affected countries,” Bennett said.

Afghanistan possesses significant water resources through rivers such as the Kabul, Helmand, and Amu Darya. However, poor infrastructure, limited data collection, and regional water-sharing tensions have long hindered effective use.

Experts say addressing the crisis requires a coordinated response that includes scientific groundwater mapping, regulation of private wells, investment in rainwater harvesting, and cooperation with neighboring countries on transboundary water management.

Calls are growing for the government, private sector, and international partners to jointly invest in sustainable water solutions before the crisis reaches irreversible levels.