IEA Cabinet prioritizes groundwater management as Kabul faces alarming water crisis
The directive comes at a time when Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan are facing a deepening water crisis. Years of prolonged drought, urban expansion, and over-extraction of underground water have pushed the capital’s aquifers to critical levels.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has instructed key government departments to take immediate and practical steps for the sustainable management of the country’s groundwater, amid growing concerns over water scarcity, particularly in the capital Kabul.
Chaired by Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the IEA cabinet meeting held in Kabul emphasized the need to prevent the excessive use and wastage of groundwater. The cabinet reiterated that ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water is a top government priority.
“In this meeting, various departments were instructed to take necessary measures for better water management across all regions and to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to the people,” said Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate.
According to urban planners and environmental experts, Kabul is on the verge of running dry if urgent water management reforms are not implemented.
The city, home to over five million people, has long relied on underground water due to the lack of a formal piped water supply system. However, unregulated well drilling and a sharp population increase have depleted groundwater at an unsustainable rate.
Environmental scientists warn that if current extraction trends continue, groundwater reserves may become nonviable within the next few years, posing severe health, sanitation, and security risks.
The situation has been exacerbated by recent climate shocks. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), extreme heat waves affected wide swathes of the country toward the end of June this year. Provinces including Kabul, Badghis,
Ghor, Sar-e-Pul, and Badakhshan experienced unusually high temperatures that have further strained already limited water supplies.
Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett recently highlighted Afghanistan’s vulnerability to climate impacts.
“Afghanistan is facing climate shocks and should be compensated under international human rights law, just like other affected countries,” Bennett said.
Afghanistan possesses significant water resources through rivers such as the Kabul, Helmand, and Amu Darya. However, poor infrastructure, limited data collection, and regional water-sharing tensions have long hindered effective use.
Experts say addressing the crisis requires a coordinated response that includes scientific groundwater mapping, regulation of private wells, investment in rainwater harvesting, and cooperation with neighboring countries on transboundary water management.
Calls are growing for the government, private sector, and international partners to jointly invest in sustainable water solutions before the crisis reaches irreversible levels.
Rains intensify around Beijing, 4,400 evacuated
It comes after the maximum flood peak flow into the Miyun reservoir reached a record high of 6550 cubic meters per second, Beijing authorities said on Sunday.
Heavy rain intensified around Beijing and nearby provinces in northern China on Monday, exacerbating the risks of disasters including landslides and flooding, authorities said, as they relocated more than 4,400 people, Reuters reported.
Colossal rain continued to pound the suburban area of Miyun in Beijing causing flash floods and landslides, and many villages were affected, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Images circulated on China’s Wechat app showed areas of Miyun where cars and trucks were floating on a flooded road where water levels had risen so high that it had submerged part of a residential building.
Electricity cuts are also affecting more than 10,000 people, in the area, CCTV said.
Northern China has seen record precipitation in recent years, exposing densely populated cities, including Beijing, to flood risks. Some scientists link the increased rainfall in China’s usually arid north to global warming.
The storms are part of the broader pattern of extreme weather across China due to the East Asian monsoon, which has caused disruptions in the world’s second-largest economy.
Xiwanzi Village in Shicheng Town, near Miyun Reservoir, was severely affected, CCTV said on Monday with an additional 100 villagers transferred to a primary school for shelter.
In neighbouring Shanxi province, videos from state media showed roads inundated by strong gushing currents and submerged vegetation including crops and trees.
Shaanxi province, home to China’s historic city of Xian, also issued flash flood disaster risk warnings on Monday, read the report.
In Beijing’s Pinggu District, two high-risk road sections have been sealed, authorities said.
Authorities are carrying out search and rescue work across cities including Datong, where a driver in a Ford car has lost contact while driving in the floods, the People’s Daily reported.
China’s Water Resources Ministry has issued targeted flood warnings to 11 provinces and regions, including Beijing and neighbouring Hebei, for floods from small and midsize rivers and mountain torrents.
Two were dead and two missing in Hebei province, CCTV said on Sunday morning. Overnight rain dumped a record 145 mm (5.7 inches) per hour on Fuping in the industrial city of Baoding.
China’s National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday that it was urgently arranging 50 million yuan ($6.98 million) to support Hebei.
The funds would be used to repair damaged roads and bridges, water conservancy embankments, schools and hospitals in the disaster area. The NDRC said it was “promoting the restoration of normal life and production as soon as possible.”
Chinese authorities closely monitor extreme rainfall and severe flooding are, as they challenge the country’s ageing flood defences, threaten to displace millions and wreak havoc on China’s $2.8 trillion agricultural sector, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan’s climate crisis is not a distant threat, it’s happening now: UN official
The United Nations is sounding the alarm that Afghanistan’s climate crisis is no longer a distant or future concern—it is unfolding in real time, severely impacting the lives and livelihoods of millions, as well as the natural systems on which the population depends.
“Afghanistan’s climate crisis is not a distant threat. It is happening now, impacting lives, livelihood, and the natural systems that all its people depend on.
“The consequences of inaction will be catastrophic. Not only for Afghans, but for regional stability and the global humanitarian efforts,” said Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, in a recent video message.
The warning comes as Afghan officials also express growing concern over the lack of international support in addressing the escalating environmental challenges the country faces.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Zainul Abideen Abid, Deputy for Policy and Technical Affairs at the National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA), stated: “The question of recognition is still in their hands. If we are to seek compensation, it must be from the United Nations. Unfortunately, no tangible support has been provided so far.”
Despite the limited assistance, Abid highlighted that NEPA has made significant progress over the past year in protecting forests and natural resources, with some support from international partners.
Officials also reiterated a directive from the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, explicitly prohibiting the cutting of forests across the country.
Meanwhile, Rohullah Amin, NEPA’s Director of Climate Change, announced that Afghanistan requires approximately $2 billion annually to implement its climate action strategies.
He also said that NEPA has developed a roadmap for participating in COP30, the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference.
Unprecedented water crisis in Kabul threatens 6 million residents, UN warns
The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) on Thursday warned of a water crisis in Kabul, stating that six million people in the city are at risk of severe water shortages.
In a post on its X page, UN-Habitat said that water levels in Kabul have significantly declined.
According to the agency, addressing the water crisis in Afghanistan requires large-scale investment and close cooperation and coordination with international organizations.
The UN body also emphasized that raising public awareness on water consumption and management is essential to tackle the crisis.
Kabul is among the cities in the world that is rapidly losing its underground water resources at an alarming rate. If the current trend continues, Kabul could become the first modern city in the world to run out of drinking water within a few years.
Reports indicate that in some areas of Kabul, the groundwater level has dropped by more than 30 meters, and tens of thousands of families are facing severe drinking water shortages.
This drastic decline is mainly due to excessive water use, unregulated well drilling, and reduced rainfall in recent years.
Meanwhile, experts warn that if the situation persists, it could lead to the spread of infectious diseases, a decline in public health, and increased internal displacement.
Other specialists believe that practical and sustainable measures must be adopted to manage water resources.
They stress that without a national strategy for water resource management, not only Kabul but also other cities across Afghanistan could face similar crises in the near future.
