IEA committed to ensuring workers’ rights: Ahmadzai
Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Mohammad Zahid Ahmadzai, on Thursday said at a ceremony commemorating “International Workers’ Day” in Kabul that the Islamic Emirate, particularly this ministry is committed to reducing the unemployment rate in the country through various means and to ensuring the rights of workers.
According to a statement from the ministry, Ahmadzai added that the IEA is also committed to creating job opportunities for youth in various sectors and facilitating the legal transfer of skilled Afghan workers abroad.
“Workers are the driving force behind the progress of any society. In order to address the problems and challenges faced by workers and to respond to their complaints in a timely manner, a complaints-handling unit has also been established,” he stated.
Acting FM says Afghanistan backs legitimate Palestinian struggle
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday met with Mohammad Ismail Darwish, the head of Hamas’ leadership council, and other leaders of the movement in Doha and stated “Afghanistan supports the legitimate struggle of the brotherly Palestinian nation and prays for their victory.”
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said in a statement that during the meeting, the struggle and resilience of the Hamas movement were praised, and the genocide of Palestinians by Israel and the “inhumane” practice of collective starvation in Gaza were condemned.
Omari: Agricultural progress key to ending poverty in Afghanistan
Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Attaullah Omari, says with progress in the agriculture sector, the problems of poverty and hunger in Afghanistan can be eliminated.
Omari made these remarks on Thursday at the opening of the 32nd Agricultural and Livestock Products Exhibition and Dehqan Picnic in Kabul.
He added: “Apart from agriculture and livestock, there is no other avenue visible for us and you through which we can create jobs for the nation and rescue them from poverty and hunger.”
This exhibition showcased domestic agricultural products from across the country and also included celebrations for Farmers’ Day.
Meanwhile, Uzbek officials also participated in the exhibition and expressed their intention to help bring Afghan agricultural products to global markets.
Abduzokirov Jamshid, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, said: “I visited the eastern and northeastern provinces of Afghanistan and found that there is potential for cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries. We are working to expand these collaborations to bring Afghan agricultural products to global markets. Currently, economic relations between the two countries are expanding.”
Officials from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) also stated that cooperation between Afghanistan and neighboring countries in the agriculture sector can yield positive outcomes, and the organization will continue its support for the Afghan people.
“Afghanistan has strong potential in agriculture. Over the past three years, we have worked with many farmers. These farmers are among the hardest-working people, and we hope to see further development work in the agriculture sector,” said Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, this four-day exhibition features agricultural products and handicrafts displayed in 250 booths.
US aid to Afghanistan in food and healthcare sectors also terminated: SIGAR
After US President Donald Trump issued an executive order instituting a 90-day pause in foreign development assistance, emergency humanitarian assistance providing lifesaving food, nutrition, and healthcare was initially exempted, but terminated in April due to concerns that the Islamic Emirate benefits from such aid, a US government watchdog said.
In a quarterly report, the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said that following the order and subsequent review, all USAID programs to Afghanistan were terminated, except for two awards supporting higher education.
USAID/Afghanistan funds two active programs as of April 15. Promote Scholarship Endowment, formerly Women’s Scholarship Endowment, provides university scholarships for Afghan women in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
Supporting Student Success in Afghanistan funds online learning through the American University of Afghanistan, with the goal of increasing access to higher education in Afghanistan.
SIGAR reported that on April 8, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that previously exempt emergency food assistance to Afghanistan was terminated “to mitigate Taliban interference.” State also terminated other awards that provided cash-based assistance “given concerns about misuse and a lack of appropriate accountability.”
The Islamic Emirate has previously denied interference in the international assistance in Afghanistan.
According to SIGAR, the United States has been the single largest donor to programs supporting the Afghan people, having disbursed more than $3.83 billion in humanitarian and development assistance since the Islamic Emirate takeover in 2021.
