Omari: Agricultural progress key to ending poverty in Afghanistan
Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Attaullah Omari, says with progress in the agriculture sector, the problems of poverty and hunger in Afghanistan can be eliminated.
Omari made these remarks on Thursday at the opening of the 32nd Agricultural and Livestock Products Exhibition and Dehqan Picnic in Kabul.
He added: “Apart from agriculture and livestock, there is no other avenue visible for us and you through which we can create jobs for the nation and rescue them from poverty and hunger.”
This exhibition showcased domestic agricultural products from across the country and also included celebrations for Farmers’ Day.
Meanwhile, Uzbek officials also participated in the exhibition and expressed their intention to help bring Afghan agricultural products to global markets.
Abduzokirov Jamshid, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, said: “I visited the eastern and northeastern provinces of Afghanistan and found that there is potential for cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries. We are working to expand these collaborations to bring Afghan agricultural products to global markets. Currently, economic relations between the two countries are expanding.”
Officials from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) also stated that cooperation between Afghanistan and neighboring countries in the agriculture sector can yield positive outcomes, and the organization will continue its support for the Afghan people.
“Afghanistan has strong potential in agriculture. Over the past three years, we have worked with many farmers. These farmers are among the hardest-working people, and we hope to see further development work in the agriculture sector,” said Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, this four-day exhibition features agricultural products and handicrafts displayed in 250 booths.
US aid to Afghanistan in food and healthcare sectors also terminated: SIGAR
After US President Donald Trump issued an executive order instituting a 90-day pause in foreign development assistance, emergency humanitarian assistance providing lifesaving food, nutrition, and healthcare was initially exempted, but terminated in April due to concerns that the Islamic Emirate benefits from such aid, a US government watchdog said.
In a quarterly report, the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said that following the order and subsequent review, all USAID programs to Afghanistan were terminated, except for two awards supporting higher education.
USAID/Afghanistan funds two active programs as of April 15. Promote Scholarship Endowment, formerly Women’s Scholarship Endowment, provides university scholarships for Afghan women in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
Supporting Student Success in Afghanistan funds online learning through the American University of Afghanistan, with the goal of increasing access to higher education in Afghanistan.
SIGAR reported that on April 8, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that previously exempt emergency food assistance to Afghanistan was terminated “to mitigate Taliban interference.” State also terminated other awards that provided cash-based assistance “given concerns about misuse and a lack of appropriate accountability.”
The Islamic Emirate has previously denied interference in the international assistance in Afghanistan.
According to SIGAR, the United States has been the single largest donor to programs supporting the Afghan people, having disbursed more than $3.83 billion in humanitarian and development assistance since the Islamic Emirate takeover in 2021.
UN aid chief says current assistance to Afghanistan ‘a drop in the ocean’
Tom Fletcher, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA), has said that the current level of assistance to Afghanistan is like “a drop in the ocean.”
Fletcher told CNN from Kabul that $3 billion was needed to meet the needs in Afghanistan.
He stressed that the reduction in aid had had a negative impact on the situation in Afghanistan.
Fletcher recalled that some pregnant women have lost their babies on bumpy roads to hospitals.
“These cutbacks are already hitting the humanitarian effort massively and there is worse to come,” he said.
The United Nations says 23 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian aid and that it has received only 15 percent of the funding it needs.
Fletcher also visited Kandahar during his trip to Afghanistan. He said there were four to five people in one bed in the provincial hospital and the hospital was facing a shortage of medicines.
Thousands of refugees crossing into Afghanistan from Iran daily
Many returnees say the situation for Afghan migrants inside Iran has deteriorated significantly over the past month. According to their accounts, hundreds are being detained and deported every day.
The number of Afghan refugees returning from Iran has doubled in recent weeks, with as many as 4,000 people crossing back into Afghanistan daily through the Islam Qala border in Herat province, officials report.
Many returnees say the situation for Afghan migrants inside Iran has deteriorated significantly over the past month. According to their accounts, hundreds are being detained and deported every day.
The Iranian government has announced that all undocumented migrants must leave the country. As a result, families like that of Mohammad Naeem, a 41-year-old who returned to Afghanistan after four years in Iran, are making their way back. He returned with ten family members, including his elderly parents.
Mohammad Naeem said living conditions in Iran for Afghan migrants have become increasingly difficult. “The living space for Afghans is shrinking. Many families are trying to leave,” he explained. “I was a carpenter, but I was still treated with disrespect. Even at the bakery where we bought bread, they sold it for 2,000 tomans to Iranians, but charged us 10,000 tomans for the same bread.”
Local officials at the Islam Qala border confirm the surge in returnees. Abdullah Qayoumi, head of the Refugees Affairs Office at the border, said up to 300 families are returning through Islam Qala each day. He stressed that various sanctions and restrictions imposed by Iran on Afghan migrants have led to a sharp increase in deportations and voluntary returns.
“In recent weeks, the return of Afghan migrants from Iran has accelerated due to mounting pressures,” said Qayoumi. “Iran has imposed a series of restrictions on Afghan migrants, forcing many to come back to their homeland.”
Some returnees have reported mistreatment by Iranian security forces. Saman Jamshidi, a deported migrant, shared: “Life in Tehran was very difficult, especially for families. In the camps where we were held, there were facilities, but they were not suitable for families.”
Alireza, a deported immigrant from Iran, says: “Those who have a passport or have documents are arrested, and those who have gone illegally are also arrested and sent back to the country.”
Aimal, a deported immigrant from Iran, says: “The Iranian police treat us very badly and they took money from us in more than a dozen places on the way home, and our demand from the Islamic Emirate is to question them.”
The emergency deportation policy recently implemented by Iran has intensified the wave of return refugees.
Local authorities at the Islam Qala crossing say that current support from international organizations and the government is not enough in terms of addressing the needs of the growing number of returnees from Iran.
