Omari: Agricultural progress key to ending poverty in Afghanistan

Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Attaullah Omari, says with progress in the agriculture sector, the problems of poverty and hunger in Afghanistan can be eliminated.

Omari made these remarks on Thursday at the opening of the 32nd Agricultural and Livestock Products Exhibition and Dehqan Picnic in Kabul.

He added: “Apart from agriculture and livestock, there is no other avenue visible for us and you through which we can create jobs for the nation and rescue them from poverty and hunger.”

This exhibition showcased domestic agricultural products from across the country and also included celebrations for Farmers’ Day.

Meanwhile, Uzbek officials also participated in the exhibition and expressed their intention to help bring Afghan agricultural products to global markets.

Abduzokirov Jamshid, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, said: “I visited the eastern and northeastern provinces of Afghanistan and found that there is potential for cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries. We are working to expand these collaborations to bring Afghan agricultural products to global markets. Currently, economic relations between the two countries are expanding.”

Officials from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) also stated that cooperation between Afghanistan and neighboring countries in the agriculture sector can yield positive outcomes, and the organization will continue its support for the Afghan people.

“Afghanistan has strong potential in agriculture. Over the past three years, we have worked with many farmers. These farmers are among the hardest-working people, and we hope to see further development work in the agriculture sector,” said Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, this four-day exhibition features agricultural products and handicrafts displayed in 250 booths.