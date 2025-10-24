IEA delegation travels to Turkey for truce talks, says Mujahid

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says that several investors from Saudi Arabia have shown interest in investing in Afghanistan’s oil and gas sectors and in the expansion of the TAPI pipeline.

Homayoun Afghan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said that a number of Saudi investors met with Hidayatullah Badri, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, during which they also signed agreements to continue bilateral meetings.

According to the ministry’s statement, Badri shared information about Afghanistan’s oil reserves with Saudi companies and added that Afghanistan seeks joint cooperation with Saudi investors, calling on them to invest in the country’s mineral resources.

Meanwhile, members of the private sector have said that the Ministry of Mines’ decision to allow Saudi investors to invest in the mining sector will have a positive impact on the country’s overall economy.

Asadullah Asadi, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “Investment by Arab companies in Afghanistan’s mining sector, especially in the areas of extraction and development of mines and oil can pave the way for progress and have a broad impact on the country’s economy.”

Officials from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum also emphasized that foreign investors’ interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector has increased compared to previous years.

According to the Islamic Emirate, the best conditions for investment in the country’s mining sector are currently available for both domestic and foreign investors.