German states back deportations to Afghanistan and Syria
Germany’s federal states have unanimously backed Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt in his push to resume deportations to Afghanistan and Syria.
At a meeting of the Conference of Minister Presidents (MPK) in Mainz on Friday, state leaders passed a resolution urging the federal government to regularly deport criminals and potential security threats to the two countries.
The resolution calls for the government to implement “further and regular repatriation measures to Afghanistan and Syria – starting with criminals and potential threats.”
MPK Chairman Alexander Schweitzer (SPD) emphasized that deportations should eventually extend to other individuals beyond the initial focus on criminals.
Since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in August 2021, Germany has carried out two limited deportations of Afghan nationals, facilitated through Qatar.
Former U.S. envoy Khalilzad meets Afghan Deputy PM Baradar
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan, met with Shaher Al-Taqi, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Delta International, in a meeting attended by Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan.
According to the Deputy Prime Minister’s office, the meeting focused on investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s oil and gas sector. Delta International expressed interest in investing and pledged to share its expertise with Afghan engineers.
The discussions also covered exploration, extraction, and the extension of gas transmission lines, with both sides emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation in the country’s energy sector.
IEA delegation travels to Turkey for truce talks, says Mujahid
The spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced on Friday that a delegation led by Rahmatullah Najib, Deputy Minister of Interior, has traveled to Turkey following the ceasefire agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan that was signed in Doha.
According to Mujahid, the meeting is expected to focus on discussions regarding the remaining issues of the ceasefire agreement between Kabul and Islamabad.
Meanwhile, sources told Ariana News that the remaining issues likely to be discussed between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Turkey are as follows:
- Establishing a monitoring mechanism to prevent hostile actions against each other.
- Strict observance and implementation of existing laws to ensure respect for the national sovereignty of both countries.
- Understanding the root causes of Pakistan’s security challenges over the past two decades.
- Removing obstacles to trade, halting the forced deportation of refugees, ending border closures, and refraining from using such issues for political purposes.
Saudi investors keen to invest in Afghanistan’s mines
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says that several investors from Saudi Arabia have shown interest in investing in Afghanistan’s oil and gas sectors and in the expansion of the TAPI pipeline.
Homayoun Afghan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said that a number of Saudi investors met with Hidayatullah Badri, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, during which they also signed agreements to continue bilateral meetings.
According to the ministry’s statement, Badri shared information about Afghanistan’s oil reserves with Saudi companies and added that Afghanistan seeks joint cooperation with Saudi investors, calling on them to invest in the country’s mineral resources.
Meanwhile, members of the private sector have said that the Ministry of Mines’ decision to allow Saudi investors to invest in the mining sector will have a positive impact on the country’s overall economy.
Asadullah Asadi, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “Investment by Arab companies in Afghanistan’s mining sector, especially in the areas of extraction and development of mines and oil can pave the way for progress and have a broad impact on the country’s economy.”
Officials from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum also emphasized that foreign investors’ interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector has increased compared to previous years.
According to the Islamic Emirate, the best conditions for investment in the country’s mining sector are currently available for both domestic and foreign investors.
