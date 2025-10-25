German states back deportations to Afghanistan and Syria

Germany’s federal states have unanimously backed Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt in his push to resume deportations to Afghanistan and Syria.

At a meeting of the Conference of Minister Presidents (MPK) in Mainz on Friday, state leaders passed a resolution urging the federal government to regularly deport criminals and potential security threats to the two countries.

The resolution calls for the government to implement “further and regular repatriation measures to Afghanistan and Syria – starting with criminals and potential threats.”

MPK Chairman Alexander Schweitzer (SPD) emphasized that deportations should eventually extend to other individuals beyond the initial focus on criminals.

Since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in August 2021, Germany has carried out two limited deportations of Afghan nationals, facilitated through Qatar.