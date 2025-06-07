Connect with us

IEA leader calls U.S. ‘biggest oppressor,’ urges global Muslim unity

3 hours ago

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Saturday called the United States the “biggest oppressor” and urged Muslims worldwide to unite.

Speaking at the Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony in Kandahar province, Sheikh Hibatullah sharply criticized the U.S., stating that while some people celebrate friendship with America as success, the U.S. is the “biggest oppressor” and the “killer of Palestinian Muslims.”

Defending the policies of the Islamic Emirate, he addressed the U.S.: “I gave dignity to women, protected their chastity, made them wear hijab, and eliminated immorality. What have you done? You have taken up arms against them, bombed them, and martyred them. You kill children in their mothers’ arms.”

He also rejected criticism of non-inclusivity of the government, suggesting that actions are more important. He said: “The devils say certain people are not in government. Look closely with your own eyes at who governs you, where they came from, and review their records and actions.”

Sheikh Hibatullah emphasized that the Islamic Emirate has banned drugs based on religious beliefs and does not seek help from foreign countries in this matter.

He called on religious scholars to avoid discord, warning that the enemies of Islam are trying to create divisions among Muslims.

 
 
Kabul at risk of becoming first modern city to run out of water: report

4 hours ago

June 7, 2025

Kabul could become the first modern city to completely run out of water by 2030, according to a report by Mercy Corps. Over the past decade, water levels in the city’s aquifers have dropped by up to 30 meters due to rapid urbanization and climate change.

Nearly half of Kabul’s boreholes—the primary source of drinking water—have already dried up, and water extraction exceeds the natural recharge rate by 44 million cubic meters annually. In addition, around 80% of the city’s groundwater is unsafe due to contamination from sewage, salinity, and arsenic.

Many families spend up to 30% of their income on water, and over two-thirds are in water-related debt. Private companies are exploiting the crisis by extracting groundwater and selling it at inflated prices.

One proposed solution, the Panjshir River pipeline, could provide clean water to 2 million residents, but the $170 million project is still awaiting budget approval.

Experts say urgent, long-term investment is needed to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

 

Prime Minister emphasizes strengthening Islamic system, calls on Afghans abroad to return

7 hours ago

June 7, 2025

Mullah Hasan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, emphasized the strengthening of the Islamic system during the Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony held today (Saturday) at the Arg. He called on all Afghans residing abroad to return to their homeland.

He reminded that the leader of the Islamic Emirate has issued a general amnesty and assured that no one inside the country will harm those returning.

The Prime Minister added that security and the Sharia system are great blessings from Allah that must be valued. He urged scholars to support and defend the Islamic system and advised all people to show kindness and help to needy families, relatives, and neighbors during the Eid days.

Mullah Hasan Akhund warned the media against downplaying the achievements of the Islamic system and making unfair judgments, emphasizing that the light of the Islamic system must not be extinguished.

He stated that despite existing challenges, everyone must remain vigilant, and scholars and all Afghans should not give enemies the opportunity to weaken the foundations of the Islamic system.

The Prime Minister also reminded youth and drivers to exercise caution while driving during Eid and other days to ensure the safety of themselves and others.

Afghan minister thanks Pakistan for reducing deportations of refugees

7 hours ago

June 7, 2025

Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, said on Saturday that the mistreatment and forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has decreased, expressing gratitude to Islamabad.

Speaking at the Eid prayer ceremony, the official said that the Islamic Emirate is fully prepared to welcome returning migrants and that special committees have been established in all provinces to address their needs.

He emphasized that the international community and aid organizations must refrain from politicizing humanitarian assistance and should cooperate more in providing shelter and basic services to returnees.

The acting minister also stated during the ceremony that assisting refugees and returnees is a religious and national responsibility for all Afghan citizens. He urged people to share their Eid happiness with the newly returned migrants.

The remarks come amid rising concerns in recent months about the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.

 

