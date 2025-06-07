IEA leader calls U.S. ‘biggest oppressor,’ urges global Muslim unity

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Saturday called the United States the “biggest oppressor” and urged Muslims worldwide to unite.

Speaking at the Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony in Kandahar province, Sheikh Hibatullah sharply criticized the U.S., stating that while some people celebrate friendship with America as success, the U.S. is the “biggest oppressor” and the “killer of Palestinian Muslims.”

Defending the policies of the Islamic Emirate, he addressed the U.S.: “I gave dignity to women, protected their chastity, made them wear hijab, and eliminated immorality. What have you done? You have taken up arms against them, bombed them, and martyred them. You kill children in their mothers’ arms.”

He also rejected criticism of non-inclusivity of the government, suggesting that actions are more important. He said: “The devils say certain people are not in government. Look closely with your own eyes at who governs you, where they came from, and review their records and actions.”

Sheikh Hibatullah emphasized that the Islamic Emirate has banned drugs based on religious beliefs and does not seek help from foreign countries in this matter.

He called on religious scholars to avoid discord, warning that the enemies of Islam are trying to create divisions among Muslims.