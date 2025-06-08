Latest News
IEA urges lifting of sanctions on Afghanistan
The Ministry of Economy has called on the international community to lift sanctions imposed on Afghanistan.
Officials from the ministry said that the continuation of these sanctions has had a negative impact on trade, investment, and the rise of poverty and unemployment in the country.
They also urged the international community not to politicize humanitarian issues.
Abdul Rahman Habib, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, stated the ongoing economic sanctions have affected key indicators such as domestic and foreign trade, investment, and job opportunities.
Habib further appealed to the international community not to politicize humanitarian concerns and to continue humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, experts have said that the political and economic sanctions imposed by the international community are not in Afghanistan’s interest.
The private sector also views dialogue and negotiation as the only way out of the country’s current challenges.
Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Afghanistan Industrialists Association, said: “Humanitarian aid is very important, and alongside that, the sanctions must be lifted.”
Recently, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that more than 22 million people in Afghanistan will be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2025.
The sanctions were largely imposed following the IEA’s return to power in August 2021.
These include the freezing of Afghan central bank assets—estimated at over $9 billion—and the suspension of international banking access, severely limiting the country’s financial system and public sector operations.
While some humanitarian exemptions have been granted, much of the formal economy remains paralyzed.
Efforts underway to export Afghan carpets via Turkey: Ministry
Officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce say they are working to facilitate the export of Afghan carpets to European markets through Turkey.
The ministry officials stated that discussions have been held with Turkish authorities to find new markets for Afghan carpets.
According to them, if progress is made in these talks, Afghan carpets will be exported via Iran to Turkey, and from there to Europe.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry spokesman Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada said: “We want to have an alternative route for exporting our carpets. In the past, our carpets were exported through Pakistan. Our people are aware that from time to time, Pakistan created obstacles for our carpet exports. Now we are looking for more alternative routes, particularly through the United Arab Emirates and Turkey,”
“In our meeting with Turkish carpet officials, we reached an understanding that they would reduce the tax on Afghan carpets so that we can increase exports of our carpets to Turkey itself and to European countries through Turkey,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said in order to find new markets for the country’s carpets, trade relations between Afghanistan and Turkey must expand so that opportunities for carpet exports can also be created.
Afghanistan produces up to one million square meters of carpet annually, with hundreds of thousands of people employed in the sector.
The ministry stated that it is working to provide more support to carpet producers, including designated spaces, so that the industry can grow further in the future.
IEA leader calls U.S. ‘biggest oppressor,’ urges global Muslim unity
Kabul at risk of becoming first modern city to run out of water: report
Kabul could become the first modern city to completely run out of water by 2030, according to a report by Mercy Corps. Over the past decade, water levels in the city’s aquifers have dropped by up to 30 meters due to rapid urbanization and climate change.
Nearly half of Kabul’s boreholes—the primary source of drinking water—have already dried up, and water extraction exceeds the natural recharge rate by 44 million cubic meters annually. In addition, around 80% of the city’s groundwater is unsafe due to contamination from sewage, salinity, and arsenic.
Many families spend up to 30% of their income on water, and over two-thirds are in water-related debt. Private companies are exploiting the crisis by extracting groundwater and selling it at inflated prices.
One proposed solution, the Panjshir River pipeline, could provide clean water to 2 million residents, but the $170 million project is still awaiting budget approval.
Experts say urgent, long-term investment is needed to avoid a humanitarian disaster.
