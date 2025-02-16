Latest News
IEA officials on way to Japan
A delegation of senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials was expected to arrive in Tokyo on Sunday in what is the IEA’s first visit to Japan since they regained power in August 2021.
According to Japanese media, the delegation consists of around six government officials in charge of diplomacy, healthcare, education, cultural properties and other policies.
This visit was in response to an invitation offered by an executive of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation and Tadamichi Yamamoto, former head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), last year.
Reports state that the delegation will likely request more humanitarian support and may also discuss ties between Japan and Afghanistan with Japanese government officials.
Japan continues to maintain diplomatic functions in Afghanistan and has provided support for medical facilities through the United Nations.
Female foreign ministers from 17 countries call on IEA to repeal laws affecting women
Female foreign ministers from 17 countries have called on the Islamic Emirate to repeal the laws restricting women and girls in Afghanistan.
In a joint statement issued on Saturday, on the situation of women and girls in the country, the group of foreign ministers denounced the Islamic Emirate’s “morality laws”.
“We denounce and call for the repeal of the Taliban’s (IEA) so called ‘Morality Laws’, which have exacerbated existing restrictions for Afghan women and girls,” the statement read.
“These decrees aim literally to silence Afghan women and girls and confine them to their homes. There is no viable future—no long-term peace, prosperity, or legitimacy—for any state that seeks to effectively erase women from public life.”
In reaction, the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice said that Western countries have a double standard on the issue of human rights and are using it as a tool to pressure the Islamic Emirate.
“If such ministry does not exist in an Islamic system or Islamic society, we cannot call it an Islamic system or Islamic society,” Saif-ul-Islam Khaibar, the ministry’s spokesman, said.
“Those who demand the abolition of this ministry are actually acting against Islamic values, religion, nation, and identity of Afghans, which is unacceptable to all. Instead of making allegations against this ministry, they should adhere to human rights in their own laws.”
In their joint statement, the female foreign ministers also said that the Islamic Emirate’s “systematic exclusion of girls from school—including by barring education for girls above sixth grade—deprives millions of women and girls of their right to education.”
“We encourage all countries to advocate for the full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation of Afghan women in discussions on Afghanistan’s future, including in the U.N.-facilitated Doha process,” the statement said.
Ministry of Refugees condemns forced evacuation of Afghans in Balochistan, Pakistan
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on Sunday condemned the forced evacuation of Afghan refugees from their homes in Balochistan province, Pakistan.
The Ministry of Refugees’ statement said that on February 15, Pakistani police raided the homes of a number of Afghan refugees in the Quetta and Kuchlak areas of Balochistan province.
The raids took place at night and officials forcibly evicted and mistreated a number of Afghan refugees.
The statement added that among the people deported by the Pakistani police, 65 were children and 30 were Afghan women.
Pakistan to send two delegations to Afghanistan for tribal diplomacy, economic talks
The first delegation will be tasked with creating a conducive environment for talks and handling diplomatic matters, Geo TV reported.
Adviser to Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that the provincial government will send two delegations to Afghanistan for talks.
The first delegation will be tasked with creating a conducive environment for talks and handling diplomatic matters, Geo TV reported.
The second one will comprise various stakeholders and discussions will focus on strengthening economic ties.
This comes amid a rise in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, which Islamabad has blamed on groups in Afghanistan.
The issue of terrorism remains a key problem for Pakistan which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly rejected these claims and has said they will not allow any individual or group to pose a threat to another country.
Owing to the KP’s security situation — including the months-long turmoil in the Kurram region — KP CM Gandapur in September 2024 put out a proposal of holding direct talks with Afghanistan to address terrorism concerns for lasting peace in the restive bordering regions, Geo TV reported.
The chief minister went on to reiterate his stance earlier this month saying that the KP government would send a jirga to the neighbouring country.
