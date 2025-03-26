IEA requests handover of Afghanistan Embassy in Washington

(Last Updated On: )

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate said on Tuesday that the IEA has requested the handover of the Afghanistan embassy in Washington D.C.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Mujahid said the request was made last week during the US delegation’s visit to Afghanistan.

He said the IEA also asked the United States to reopen its embassy in Kabul.

The visit by the American delegation, which led to the release of George Glezmann who had been held in a prison in Afghanistan for two years, was seen as a positive step towards improving bilateral relations.

Mujahid meanwhile also mentioned the removal of the group’s leaders from the U.S. government’s most-wanted list and said this was a positive step.

The IEA’s request for the reopening of the U.S. embassy in Kabul and the handover of the Afghanistan embassy in Washington is meanwhile testimony to the government’s desire to be recognized internationally.