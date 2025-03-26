Latest News
IEA requests handover of Afghanistan Embassy in Washington
Zabihullah Mujahid said the IEA also asked the United States to reopen its embassy in Kabul
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate said on Tuesday that the IEA has requested the handover of the Afghanistan embassy in Washington D.C.
In an interview with Al Arabiya, Mujahid said the request was made last week during the US delegation’s visit to Afghanistan.
He said the IEA also asked the United States to reopen its embassy in Kabul.
The visit by the American delegation, which led to the release of George Glezmann who had been held in a prison in Afghanistan for two years, was seen as a positive step towards improving bilateral relations.
Mujahid meanwhile also mentioned the removal of the group’s leaders from the U.S. government’s most-wanted list and said this was a positive step.
The IEA’s request for the reopening of the U.S. embassy in Kabul and the handover of the Afghanistan embassy in Washington is meanwhile testimony to the government’s desire to be recognized internationally.
Russian envoy to Islamabad says IEA’s efforts to combat terrorism have been ‘insufficient’
Russia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev, has said Afghanistan’s efforts to combat militancy have been inadequate but attributed this to economic challenges and prevailing security conditions in the country.
He said ISIS (Daesh) was the greatest threat to Russia’s national and regional security, and that Moscow is closely monitoring the situation.
Khorev added that Moscow is also working with regional partners under the “Quartet” format to counter terrorism.
He went on to state that Russia also continues to collaborate with regional countries under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to eliminate militancy.
He reaffirmed Moscow’s support for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other regional states in tackling militant threats.
Khorev also dismissed media reports that Pakistan was supplying weapons to Ukraine.
“We have not found any proof of Pakistani arms supplies in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. All such claims are baseless.”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has meanwhile repeatedly countered that Daesh has been suppressed in Afghanistan and that the group’s activities are rooted in Pakistan.
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings secure thrilling 11-run win over Gujurat Titans
In a run-fest, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front, smashing an unbeaten 97 off 42 to propel his side to a formidable 243/5
Punjab Kings started their IPL 2025 campaign with a thrilling 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Match 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
In a run-fest, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front, smashing an unbeaten 97 off 42—his highest IPL score—to propel his side to a formidable 243/5.
PBKS posted a daunting 243/5 setting up a thrilling challenge for GT.
Chasing the daunting 244, Gujarat Titans began with intent as skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan laid a solid foundation.
Despite a valiant effort by the Titans, Punjab’s bowlers held their composure, defending the total with precision to seal a crucial season-opening victory.
Wednesday’s match
Ariana Television will broadcast today’s match live and exclusively in Afghanistan. Fans can tune in from 6:15pm to watch Match 6, between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the ACA Stadium, in Guwahati.
Dozens of needy families in Ghazni get much needed food aid from Bayat Foundation
In continuation of Ramadan aid efforts in Afghanistan, Bayat Foundation this week distributed food aid packages to dozens of needy families in central Ghazni province.
Officials from Bayat Foundation stated that these donations were distributed to deserving families after a thorough assessment was carried out.
The foundation distributed food aid that included essential items such as flour, rice, and cooking oil.
Families who received the aid welcomed the initiative and thanked the foundation. They also appealed to other organizations to help the needy during the holy month of Ramadan.
Bayat Foundation has provided significant aid to the needy residents of this province in the past.
The foundation has also distributed substantial amounts of food aid to several other provinces so far this Ramadan.
Bayat Foundation however has also been at the forefront of providing humanitarian assistance during disasters, such as earthquakes and floods. In addition, it has rolled out numerous projects over the years, such as the project to provide clean drinking water in various provinces. It has also helped build mosques, schools and healthcare centers.
