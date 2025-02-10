Connect with us

IEA slams Netanyahu’s suggestion Saudi Arabia host Palestinian state

3 hours ago

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suggestion that Saudi Arabia’s land be used to establish a Palestinian state.

IEA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the suggestion is “unrealistic and flagrant violation of internationally recognized facts and Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty.”

“Such statements by Netanyahu constitute a direct affront to established norms and a clear infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinians,” the statement said.

The IEA reiterated that Palestine is “the rightful land of the Palestinian people,” adding that “as long as the occupation continues, the inalienable rights of Palestinian people will remain violated, Gaza and the broader region will remain unstable, and such scenario benefits no one.”

On Thursday, Netanyahu told Channel 14: “The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there.”

President Donald Trump meanwhile has said he is "committed to buying and owning" the Gaza Strip and relocating the two million Palestinians living there. This comes despite global condemnation of the plan he unveiled last week.

He told reporters that he might allow Middle East countries to be involved in rebuilding parts of the territory and that he would make sure the Palestinian refugees would "live beautifully".

Hamas and Palestinians reiterated that Palestinian land was "not for sale".

But Netanyahu praised Trump's proposal as "revolutionary and creative".

 

2,500 tons of pulses distributed in Afghanistan last year: WFP

The announcement comes as WFP warns that an estimated 15 million people in Afghanistan will struggle with hunger this winter.

6 hours ago

February 10, 2025

The World Food Program (WFP) said it distributed 2,500 metric tons of pulses across Afghanistan last year with support from the European Union, Germany, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In a post on X, the agency noted that pulses — rich in protein, iron, minerals, and vitamin B — served as a key source of nutrition for 700,000 people across the country.

The announcement comes as WFP warns that an estimated 15 million people in Afghanistan will struggle with hunger this winter.

“Nearly 15 million people in Afghanistan are projected to face crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity this winter,” WFP said in an earlier report.

Afghans who worked with US should be exempt from aid, refugee freeze: advocacy group

Trump’s move to freeze resettlement of Afghans will show enemies like ISIS that ‘the US abandons its allies’

8 hours ago

February 10, 2025

Afghans arrive in US

A group representing US veterans, service members and others is warning the Trump administration of severe impacts on US security unless it exempts tens of thousands of Afghans from the president's foreign aid and refugee freeze that has stranded them worldwide.

Possible consequences include a loss of trust that could impair local support for US troops in future wars, said a letter sent on Saturday to Secretary of State Marco Rubio by Shawn VanDiver, the head of #AfghanEvac, the main coalition working on the resettlement of Afghans with the US government, Reuters reported.

Denying the exceptions, it added, also will show foes like Islamic State (ISIS) that "the US abandons its allies," and endanger active-duty Afghan-American US military members' wives, children and parents who are stuck in Afghanistan.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters stated.

Among President Donald Trump’s first acts upon taking office were to order a temporary halt to foreign aid and refugee programs, pending 90-day reviews.

Pakistan to force thousands of Afghan refugees out of Islamabad

Pakistan has told them to move to other regions in the country, primarily Rawalpindi, because of the embassies and refugee agencies based there

9 hours ago

February 10, 2025

Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees in Islamabad, waiting to be resettled in third countries, have been ordered by the Pakistan government to move out of the capital by March 31.

The Pakistan government has told them to move to other regions in the country, primarily Rawalpindi, because of the embassies and refugee agencies based there.

The UN refugees and migration agencies have however expressed their concern over the decision, including Pakistan’s threats to deport thousands of Afghan refugees unless they are resettled quickly in the United States and elsewhere.

About 20,000 Afghans were approved for resettlement in the US but were left in limbo after President Donald Trump paused US refugee programs last month.

A spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Shafqat Ali Khan, recently said that nearly 80,000 Afghan refugees had left Pakistan for other countries, and that about 40,000 who had applied for resettlement elsewhere were still in Pakistan.

Trump’s three-month suspension on taking in refugees took effect on January 27; the Trump administration has given no indication of whether resettlement will eventually resume.

Pakistan has forced hundreds of thousands of other Afghans — migrants who entered legally or otherwise, and even some who arrived in Pakistan for resettlement to Western countries — back to their home country because of rising tensions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Pakistan accuses the IEA of harboring Pakistani militants who conduct cross-border attacks.

The Islamic Emirate has however repeatedly rejected the claims and says they will not allow any individual or group to use Afghanistan soil to plan or carry out attacks on another country.

 

