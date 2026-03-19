IEA Supreme Leader: Afghanistan’s victory lies in faith and National unity

Eid al-Fitr prayers were held on Thursday at the Eidgah Mosque in Kandahar, led by Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with a large number of residents attending the ceremony.

During his sermon, Akhundzada said that if the people of Afghanistan were meant to be destroyed by bombardments and military attacks, it would have happened during the wars with the Soviet Union and the United States.

According to the Islamic Emirate leader, the key to Afghanistan’s victory and resilience lies in reliance on Islam, preservation of religious beliefs, and unity among the people. He stressed that by adhering to Islamic values, no country would be able to harm Afghanistan.

Akhundzada also called on citizens to support the Islamic Emirate, stating that those serving in the current system are the sons of the same nation and people.

At the same time, he urged government officials to ensure justice in their duties, warning that no system can survive through oppression. He added that the implementation of decrees and laws is necessary to reform society and maintain order in the country.

The Islamic Emirate leader further said that without Islam, Afghanistan could have remained under the control of the United States and NATO, but now, according to him, the country stands as an independent and free nation.

In the economic section of his remarks, Akhundzada called on traders to avoid hoarding goods and instead assist fellow Muslims in difficult times. He warned that individuals found hoarding commodities for up to 40 days would face legal consequences.