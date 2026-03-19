Kabir: Afghanistan will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity

Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, emphasized Thursday that Afghanistan will steadfastly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

His remarks came during the Eid al-Fitr prayers held at the Presidential Palace.

The ceremony was attended by Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, senior officials of the Islamic Emirate, ambassadors and diplomats of countries based in Kabul, religious scholars, and mujahideen.

Addressing the gathering, Kabir congratulated citizens on Eid and noted that this year’s celebrations come amid regional and global turbulence, which continues to pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

He underscored that strengthening the Islamic system, implementing Sharia law, promoting justice, and fostering national unity remain top priorities of the Islamic Emirate.

The minister also highlighted key government development plans, including implementing major regional projects, expanding trade, activating transit corridors, ensuring transparent management of natural resources, promoting agriculture, and developing infrastructure.

Kabir said Afghanistan has the potential to serve as a key economic bridge between South and Central Asia. He emphasized that the country’s policy is economic, balanced, and guided by principles of good neighborliness, seeking relations with all countries based on mutual respect and shared interests.

The minister strongly condemned recent attacks by Pakistani regime, describing them as violations of international and Islamic principles. He stressed that war serves no one’s interest and called on Pakistan’s scholars and citizens to prevent the relationship between the two Muslim nations from being sacrificed over the agendas of foreign powers.

He also expressed gratitude to countries that have worked to facilitate diplomatic dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan, noting that Kabul keeps its doors open for negotiations but is fully prepared to respond to any aggression, with Afghan forces ready to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kabir further stated that Afghanistan is currently absorbing millions of returnees from Iran, Pakistan, and other countries. Commenting on regional developments, he condemned violence in the Persian Gulf and attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel, urging Islamic countries not to remain indifferent to such events.