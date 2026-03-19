Pakistani shelling hits Kunar districts despite ‘pause in hostility’ over Eid

Pakistani military forces fired more than 70 artillery shells into eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province, local officials said, in the latest incident underscoring rising cross Durand Line tensions.

Zia-ur-Rahman Spin Ghar, head of information at Kunar’s Department of Information and Culture, said 35 shells struck areas including Dokalam, Barikot and Tsongalai in Narai district. A further 37 shells were reported in parts of Manogai district.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to local authorities. However, Spin Ghar warned Thursday morning that shelling in Narai was ongoing, with some rounds reportedly landing near civilians returning to their homes.

Residents have been urged to remain alert and seek shelter in safer areas as officials continue to monitor the situation.

The incident comes amid a series of recent exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have heightened security concerns in regions along the disputed Durand Line.

Afghan officials have repeatedly accused Pakistan of targeting civilian areas, while Islamabad has previously said its operations are aimed at militant groups operating near the border.

The shelling also coincided with Eid al-Fitr, one of the most significant holidays in the Islamic calendar. In Kandahar, the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader, Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, led Eid prayers attended by thousands.

In his sermon, Akhundzada stressed the importance of justice and accountability, calling on officials to act with integrity and warning against misconduct. He also reiterated themes of national sovereignty, expressing opposition to foreign influence and emphasizing Afghanistan’s independence.

The shelling coincided with Eid al-Fitr, during which both sides had announced a temporary pause in hostilities.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said on Wednesday it would halt its “Rad al-Zulm” defensive operations for the holiday at the request of mediating countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.

In a statement, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the pause reflected goodwill toward mediation efforts, while stressing that Afghan forces would “respond bravely” to any aggression threatening national security, territorial integrity, or civilian lives.

Pakistan also confirmed a temporary suspension of its military operations for Eid, with Information Minister Ataullah Tarar stating the move was made at the request of the same regional mediators.

Qatar welcomed the truce, describing it as a constructive step toward de-escalation and expressing hope it could lead to a more lasting agreement to protect civilians and stabilize the region.