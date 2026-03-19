Qatar welcomes temporary Eid truce between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Qatar has welcomed the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, describing the move as a positive step toward easing tensions between the two neighbors.

In a statement issued on March 18 in Doha, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said the temporary truce is a constructive gesture that could help de-escalate the situation and promote calm along the border.

The ministry expressed hope that the short-term ceasefire would pave the way for a sustainable and lasting agreement that protects civilian lives and contributes to long-term security and stability in the region.

Qatar also commended both sides for responding to calls by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to implement the Eid truce, emphasizing that dialogue and peaceful solutions remain the best approach for resolving disputes.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry further reiterated Doha’s commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts, in coordination with regional and international partners, to support de-escalation and strengthen peace and stability in the region.

The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced Wednesday that the security and defense forces of the Islamic Emirate are announcing a temporary halt to the “Rad-ul Zulm” defense operations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and at the request of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar.

Zabihullah Mujahid wrote in X: “While appreciating the goodwill of friendly and mediating countries, the Islamic Emirate notes that maintaining the national security of Afghanistan, the privacy and safety of Afghans’ lives is its national and religious duty, and will respond courageously to any aggression if threatened.”

This is while Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has also announced that the country has temporarily halted its attacks on Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.