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Qatar welcomes temporary Eid truce between Afghanistan and Pakistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said the temporary truce is a constructive gesture that could help de-escalate the situation and promote calm along the border.
Qatar has welcomed the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, describing the move as a positive step toward easing tensions between the two neighbors.
In a statement issued on March 18 in Doha, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said the temporary truce is a constructive gesture that could help de-escalate the situation and promote calm along the border.
The ministry expressed hope that the short-term ceasefire would pave the way for a sustainable and lasting agreement that protects civilian lives and contributes to long-term security and stability in the region.
Qatar also commended both sides for responding to calls by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to implement the Eid truce, emphasizing that dialogue and peaceful solutions remain the best approach for resolving disputes.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry further reiterated Doha’s commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts, in coordination with regional and international partners, to support de-escalation and strengthen peace and stability in the region.
The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced Wednesday that the security and defense forces of the Islamic Emirate are announcing a temporary halt to the “Rad-ul Zulm” defense operations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and at the request of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar.
Zabihullah Mujahid wrote in X: “While appreciating the goodwill of friendly and mediating countries, the Islamic Emirate notes that maintaining the national security of Afghanistan, the privacy and safety of Afghans’ lives is its national and religious duty, and will respond courageously to any aggression if threatened.”
This is while Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has also announced that the country has temporarily halted its attacks on Afghanistan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.
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Peshawar High Court grants bail to 68 detained Afghan nationals, including minors
The presence of children in custody was also a key factor, with the court’s decision reflecting humanitarian considerations alongside legal arguments.
The Peshawar High Court has granted bail to 68 Afghan nationals, including children under 18 and holders of Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs), ordering their release from detention.
The group had petitioned the court for relief after being held by authorities. In its ruling, the court approved bail for all applicants, with the inclusion of minors and documented individuals drawing particular attention to the case.
Among those released were Afghan nationals holding Pakistan Origin Cards—documents issued to people of Pakistani origin living abroad or those with established ties to the country. Their detention raised questions about the treatment and legal status of individuals with recognised documentation.
The presence of children in custody was also a key factor, with the court’s decision reflecting humanitarian considerations alongside legal arguments.
Pakistan hosts a large population of Afghan nationals, many of whom have lived in the country for decades. Their legal status has remained a complex and often contested issue, particularly amid recent crackdowns and repatriation efforts.
The ruling is expected to influence similar cases, especially those involving documented Afghan nationals and minors, as courts continue to weigh legal and humanitarian concerns.
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IEA announces temporary pause in defensive operations against Pakistan for Eid
The spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabiullah Mujahid announced on Wednesday that the security and defense forces of the Islamic Emirate will temporarily halt the “Rad al-Zulm” defensive operation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and also at the request of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar.
Zabiullah Mujahid said in a post on X: “The Islamic Emirate, while appreciating the goodwill of friendly and mediating countries, emphasizes that maintaining Afghanistan’s national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of Afghan lives is its national and religious duty, and it will bravely respond to any aggression in case of a threat.”
Meanwhile, Ataullah Tarar, Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, also announced that Pakistan has temporarily suspended its attacks on Afghanistan for Eid al-Fitr at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.
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UNAMA puts death toll from Pakistan’s attack on Kabul’s Omid Hospital at 143
A UN official told Reuters on Wednesday that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) estimated the number of victims of the bombing of Kabul’s Omid hospital by Pakistan at 143 dead.
However, health officials in Afghanistan had earlier reported that the attack killed more than 400 people and injured 265.
Qatar welcomes temporary Eid truce between Afghanistan and Pakistan
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