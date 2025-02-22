Latest News
IEA to trust its own scholars in implementing Sharia: minister
Minister for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, has said that the Islamic Emirate trusts its own religious scholars in implementing Sharia.
Speaking in an event attended by tribal elders and scholars, Hanafi said that there have been differences of opinion in every century, but the Islamic Emirate has a responsibility to maintain its unity.
“Our zealous nation fought for 20 years in accordance with the fatwa of our scholars and sheikhs. Today, to implement the Islamic system, why should we pay attention to and trust others? We will never do this. We trust our sheikhs. You are scholars and the government belongs to you,” Hanafi said.
India to allow ambassador-level IEA post
India’s government is expected to accept a top Islamic Emirate representative to the country soon, the latest step from New Delhi to improve ties with Kabul and counter China’s growing influence in Afghanistan, Bloomberg reported.
The IEA official won’t be recognized as a diplomat by India but will be the top representative for the government there. The IEA won’t be able to fly its flag at the embassy, at events or on official vehicles, according to Bloomberg.
Najib Shaheen, a diplomat in his early 30s at the Afghan embassy in Doha, is the main contender for the ambassador-level role in New Delhi. He has worked with the IEA for almost a decade, and is the son of the IEA’s ambassador to Qatar. Shawkat Ahmadzai, who works at the ministry of foreign affairs, is another candidate being considered for the role.
Only a handful of countries, including China, Pakistan and Russia, have accepted diplomats from the IEA, which seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.
India and Afghanistan agreed to resume bilateral trade after senior representatives from both sides met in Doha in January. The IEA also recently sent an administrator to Mumbai to serve as acting consul-general.
IEA delegation led by Deputy PM Baradar leaves Kabul for Uzbekistan
A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), led by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, left Kabul for Tashkent on Saturday.
The aim of the two-day visit is to expand political, economic, trade and transit relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and attract Uzbek investment in various sectors in Afghanistan, Baradar’s office said in a statement.
Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Hedayatullah Badri, Acting Minister of Transport and Aviation Hamidullah Akhundzada, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Ataullah Omari, Da Afghanistan Bank President Noor Ahmad Agha, and Deputy Finance Minister for Revenue and Customs Abdul Matin Saeed accompany Mullah Baradar in the visit.
Abdul Kabir calls on Afghans to uphold and protect the Islamic system
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens to protect and safeguard the ruling Islamic system during a graduation ceremony at a religious school in Kabul.
He highlighted the importance of maintaining national stability and unity, calling on everyone to contribute to the preservation of the country’s Islamic governance.
In his address, Abdul Kabir also underscored the harmonious relationship between modern and religious sciences, noting that significant scientific advancements have been achieved in Afghanistan.
The remarks come amid repeated warnings from Islamic Emirate officials about external threats to Afghanistan’s stability. They have accused hostile groups abroad of launching negative propaganda campaigns aimed at undermining public trust in the ruling system and disrupting the country’s peace.
IEA officials have urged citizens to remain vigilant against such conspiracies. They called on the public to reject false and misleading propaganda, emphasizing the need for unity to counter the efforts of those seeking to destabilize the nation.
