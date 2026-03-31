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IEA urges focus on students’ intellectual development in Sharia faculties
Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the Islamic Emirate’s Minister of Higher Education, has called on professors of Sharia and Islamic Culture to prioritise the intellectual development of students and play a stronger role in shaping their academic and moral growth.
In an audio message released on Monday, Nadeem made the remarks during a meeting with faculty members from the Sharia and Islamic Culture departments at Kabul University. The meeting was held in the university’s leadership council conference hall.
He urged lecturers to encourage unity among students, align both their outward behaviour and inner values with Islamic principles, and devote greater attention to identifying and nurturing students’ talents.
The minister emphasised that educators carry a significant responsibility in guiding the country’s youth, describing their role as a trust that must be upheld with dedication and sincerity.
Discussions during the meeting also focused on ways to improve the overall quality of higher education, with Nadeem offering recommendations and guidance aimed at strengthening academic standards and student development.
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Trump tells allies to ‘get your own oil’ from Strait Of Hormuz or buy from US
US President Donald Trump again on Tuesday lashed out at allies urging those affected by fuel shortages to secure their own supplies or buy from the United States.
In a post on Truth Social early in the day, Trump criticised allies stating: “All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom… I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” he wrote.
He added: “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore… Go get your own oil!”
The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, where shipping traffic has been severely disrupted, contributing to rising oil prices and concerns over global supply chains.
Pentagon briefing
At a press briefing on Tuesday, the Pentagon sought to clarify the US position, stopping short of endorsing Trump’s remarks.
Officials said the United States continues to prioritise freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and is working with regional partners to maintain stability. They emphasised that while all options remain under consideration, there has been no formal shift toward encouraging unilateral action by allied countries.
Pentagon spokespersons also noted that contingency planning is ongoing in response to escalating threats in the region, including missile and drone attacks, but reiterated that diplomatic efforts remain a key component of US strategy.
Key shipping route
The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, handles a significant share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disruption to traffic through the waterway has immediate global repercussions, particularly for energy markets.
Recent weeks have seen escalating tensions involving Iran, with reports of restricted maritime movement and increased military activity in the region. Shipping slowdowns have already pushed oil prices higher and raised fears of prolonged economic fallout.
Trump’s comments also reflect a broader shift in tone toward allies, suggesting a reduced willingness by the United States to intervene militarily on behalf of partner nations.
Despite the controversy, US officials have not formally clarified whether the remarks signal a change in policy or were intended as rhetorical pressure on allies to strengthen their own energy security and defence capabilities.
Ongoing conflict
Trump’s remarks came against the backdrop of another night of intense fighting across the region, underscoring the growing volatility of the conflict.
Iranian forces reportedly struck a large Kuwaiti oil tanker off the coast of Dubai overnight, setting it ablaze and initially raising fears of a major oil spill. However, officials said on Tuesday that the fire had been contained, confirming that no oil leak occurred and no injuries were reported.
Earlier in the day, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense said it had intercepted and responded to missiles and drones launched by Iran targeting the country.
As tensions ripple across the Gulf, Saudi Arabia also reported drone attacks overnight, highlighting the widening regional impact of the conflict. Iran’s foreign minister, however, insisted that the strikes were directed at US-linked targets and not at what he described as “brotherly” nations in the region.
Elsewhere, central Israel came under attack, with multiple strikes reported. The Israel Defense Forces said emergency responders had been dispatched to impact sites, while local media reported casualties.
In response, the IDF said it had carried out a series of strikes targeting government infrastructure in Tehran.
The Israeli military also confirmed it was continuing operations against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, stating that several weapons depots, command centres, underground facilities and a rocket launcher had been destroyed.
However, Israel has also reported further losses, announcing that three additional soldiers had been killed in ongoing operations.
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UN report: Human rights situation in Afghanistan ‘deteriorating dramatically’
A new report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has warned that life for ordinary Afghans, especially women and girls, has worsened sharply under the rule of the Islamic Emirate.
The report, covering the period between August 2025 to January 2026, was presented at the latest session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
According to findings, policies and decrees imposed by the authorities have severely restricted access to education, employment, healthcare, and public life for women.
“The de facto authorities have, in effect, criminalized the presence of women and girls in public life,” said UN Human Rights chief, Volker Türk. “[…] Discrimination affects their healthcare, their access to civic space, and their freedom of movement and expression.”
The report also raised alarm over broader human rights concerns, including arbitrary detention, corporal punishment, shrinking civic space, and increasing restrictions on freedom of expression. UN officials say these developments reflect a continued deterioration in protections for basic rights and dignity.
The OHCHR report further warns that ongoing policies risk deepening Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, as restrictions on women—especially in sectors like healthcare—undermine essential services and long-term development.
The international community has repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate to reverse restrictive measures and uphold international human rights obligations.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has maintained that laws in Afghanistan are based on Sharia, which must be respected by the international community.
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Islamic Relief Worldwide urges Afghanistan–Pakistan de-escalation, calls for aid to displaced
A UK-based Muslim charity has called for urgent de-escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, warning that escalating cross-Durand Line violence is driving a growing humanitarian crisis and displacing tens of thousands of civilians.
Islamic Relief Worldwide said it is expanding its humanitarian response as fighting intensifies along the Durand Line, forcing families to flee their homes in search of safety.
According to the UN, more than 115,000 Afghans have fled their homes near the Durand Line as heavy airstrikes and shelling have resumed after a brief pause over Eid al-Fitr. Hundreds of civilians have been killed or injured.
The organization warned that many displaced families are living in dire conditions, with limited access to shelter, food, and essential services. “Thousands of families have fled their homes with nothing and urgently need shelter and food. Whole families are sleeping out in the open, including elderly people and young children,” the charity said, adding that it is distributing tents, blankets, and cash assistance to help meet urgent needs.
Islamic Relief Worldwide has urged all parties to resume a ceasefire and prioritize civilian protection, stressing that the conflict is compounding Afghanistan’s already severe humanitarian challenges.
The country is also dealing with a surge in returnees from neighboring countries, with around three million Afghans having returned over the past year from Iran, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. Many are struggling to access livelihoods and basic services, increasing pressure on already limited resources.
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IEA urges focus on students’ intellectual development in Sharia faculties
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