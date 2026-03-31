IEA urges focus on students’ intellectual development in Sharia faculties

US President Donald Trump again on Tuesday lashed out at allies urging those affected by fuel shortages to secure their own supplies or buy from the United States.

In a post on Truth Social early in the day, Trump criticised allies stating: “All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom… I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” he wrote.

He added: “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore… Go get your own oil!”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, where shipping traffic has been severely disrupted, contributing to rising oil prices and concerns over global supply chains.

Pentagon briefing

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the Pentagon sought to clarify the US position, stopping short of endorsing Trump’s remarks.

Officials said the United States continues to prioritise freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and is working with regional partners to maintain stability. They emphasised that while all options remain under consideration, there has been no formal shift toward encouraging unilateral action by allied countries.

Pentagon spokespersons also noted that contingency planning is ongoing in response to escalating threats in the region, including missile and drone attacks, but reiterated that diplomatic efforts remain a key component of US strategy.

Key shipping route

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, handles a significant share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disruption to traffic through the waterway has immediate global repercussions, particularly for energy markets.

Recent weeks have seen escalating tensions involving Iran, with reports of restricted maritime movement and increased military activity in the region. Shipping slowdowns have already pushed oil prices higher and raised fears of prolonged economic fallout.

Trump’s comments also reflect a broader shift in tone toward allies, suggesting a reduced willingness by the United States to intervene militarily on behalf of partner nations.

Despite the controversy, US officials have not formally clarified whether the remarks signal a change in policy or were intended as rhetorical pressure on allies to strengthen their own energy security and defence capabilities.

Ongoing conflict

Trump’s remarks came against the backdrop of another night of intense fighting across the region, underscoring the growing volatility of the conflict.

Iranian forces reportedly struck a large Kuwaiti oil tanker off the coast of Dubai overnight, setting it ablaze and initially raising fears of a major oil spill. However, officials said on Tuesday that the fire had been contained, confirming that no oil leak occurred and no injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense said it had intercepted and responded to missiles and drones launched by Iran targeting the country.

As tensions ripple across the Gulf, Saudi Arabia also reported drone attacks overnight, highlighting the widening regional impact of the conflict. Iran’s foreign minister, however, insisted that the strikes were directed at US-linked targets and not at what he described as “brotherly” nations in the region.

Elsewhere, central Israel came under attack, with multiple strikes reported. The Israel Defense Forces said emergency responders had been dispatched to impact sites, while local media reported casualties.

In response, the IDF said it had carried out a series of strikes targeting government infrastructure in Tehran.

The Israeli military also confirmed it was continuing operations against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, stating that several weapons depots, command centres, underground facilities and a rocket launcher had been destroyed.

However, Israel has also reported further losses, announcing that three additional soldiers had been killed in ongoing operations.