IEA urges neighboring countries to stop forced expulsions of Afghan refugees

At a recent meeting of the Commission to Address Refugee Problems, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi stressed that neighboring countries must stop forcibly expelling Afghan refugees.

Participants at the meeting addressed issues concerning the welfare of refugees, including the resolution of ongoing challenges they face, the facilitation of Afghan businessmen, and the prevention of forced deportations. They highlighted the pressing need for collaborative efforts to protect the rights and dignity of those displaced. Additionally, they called on international organizations for their assistance to effectively manage the refugee crisis and improve living conditions for Afghan nationals abroad. Meanwhile, Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, stated on Sunday that his government would decide whether to follow Islamabad’s directives to expel Afghans residing in the province after March 31.

The federal government has asked Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave Pakistan voluntarily by March end, after which they’d be deported from the country.

But Gandapur slammed the federal government’s repatriation policy as “inhumane and oppressive”.

“I am not in favour of Afghans’ repatriation as per the policy of the federal government,” he said.

Gandapur said he, as the chief executive of KP, would decide whether Afghans should be forcefully repatriated or not by March 31, Dawn news reported. “I will decide what suits me, suits the culture and traditions of KP,” he said.

He said it was “wrong and inhuman” to forcefully send back Afghans without any arrangement for them in their country.

The forced repatriation of Afghans at a time when they had no facility in their country was a “violation of basic human rights”.

Gandapur also said the federal government had not contacted him on this issue and that he had been criticised when he suggested negotiations with Afghanistan, Dawn news reported.

Recently, Gandapur said the state and its institutions were responsible for the surge in militancy in KP.