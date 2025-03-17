Latest News
IEA urges neighboring countries to stop forced expulsions of Afghan refugees
Recently, Gandapur said the state and its institutions were responsible for the surge in militancy in KP.
At a recent meeting of the Commission to Address Refugee Problems, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi stressed that neighboring countries must stop forcibly expelling Afghan refugees.
Participants at the meeting addressed issues concerning the welfare of refugees, including the resolution of ongoing challenges they face, the facilitation of Afghan businessmen, and the prevention of forced deportations. They highlighted the pressing need for collaborative efforts to protect the rights and dignity of those displaced. Additionally, they called on international organizations for their assistance to effectively manage the refugee crisis and improve living conditions for Afghan nationals abroad. Meanwhile, Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, stated on Sunday that his government would decide whether to follow Islamabad’s directives to expel Afghans residing in the province after March 31.
The federal government has asked Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave Pakistan voluntarily by March end, after which they’d be deported from the country.
But Gandapur slammed the federal government’s repatriation policy as “inhumane and oppressive”.
“I am not in favour of Afghans’ repatriation as per the policy of the federal government,” he said.
Gandapur said he, as the chief executive of KP, would decide whether Afghans should be forcefully repatriated or not by March 31, Dawn news reported. “I will decide what suits me, suits the culture and traditions of KP,” he said.
He said it was “wrong and inhuman” to forcefully send back Afghans without any arrangement for them in their country.
The forced repatriation of Afghans at a time when they had no facility in their country was a “violation of basic human rights”.
Gandapur also said the federal government had not contacted him on this issue and that he had been criticised when he suggested negotiations with Afghanistan, Dawn news reported.
Muttaqi: IEA won’t fight against one country to satisfy another
Tornadoes strike US South, killing 33 people amid rising risk
In Arkansas, three deaths occurred, the state's Department of Emergency Management said, adding that there were 32 injuries.
Tornadoes killed at least 33 people across several states in the U.S. Midwest and Southeast on Saturday night, with at least 12 fatalities reported in Missouri, CNN reported.
More than 500 homes, a church and grocery store in Butler County were destroyed and a mobile home park had been “totally destroyed,” Robbie Myers, the director of emergency management for Missouri’s Butler County said.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves posted on X that six deaths had been reported in the state.
According to preliminary assessments, 29 people were injured statewide and 21 counties sustained storm damage, Reeves said.
In Arkansas, three deaths occurred, the state’s Department of Emergency Management said, adding that there were 32 injuries.
Twenty-six tornadoes were reported but not confirmed to have touched down late on Friday night and early on Saturday as a low-pressure system drove powerful thunderstorms across parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri, said David Roth, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.
UN Security Council to vote on extension of UNAMA mission in Afghanistan
The council said in a report that if approved, the mandate would extend the UNAMA mission for another year without changing its mandate and priorities.
The UN Security Council announced it is scheduled to vote on Monday 17 March on a draft resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, for another year.
The council said in a report that if approved, the mandate would extend the UNAMA mission for another year without changing its mandate and priorities.
According to the report, the draft mandate specified for UNAMA, for another year, include human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, women, peace and security, the economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, terrorism, drug trafficking, small arms, internally displaced persons and refugees, and the effects of natural disasters.
The UN Security Council said that all 15 permanent and non-permanent members of the council are expected to support it.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate recently called the UNAMA mission in Afghanistan a “failure.”
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, accused UNAMA of providing “negative and inaccurate” reports on the situation in Afghanistan.
Mujahid said that UNAMA’s reports had created a “negative mindset” towards Afghanistan within the UN.
