ILT20: Nissanka fires Gulf Giants to four-wicket win over Dubai Capitals
Azmatullah Omarzai dented the innings at crucial moments, finishing with 3/46 and tightening his grip on the White Belt for leading wicket-taker.
Pathum Nissanka produced his second consecutive half-century of the season on Saturday to guide Gulf Giants to a convincing four-wicket victory over Dubai Capitals, taking them to the top of the DP World ILT20 Season 4 standings.
Nissanka smashed 67 off just 31 deliveries in a dominant display that included six fours and five sixes. His 97-run stand with James Vince (50* off 45) proved decisive in the Giants’ chase of 161, which they completed with seven balls to spare at Dubai International Stadium.
Earlier, the Capitals posted 160/6 thanks to useful contributions from Sediqullah Atal (35), David Willey (29) and Jordan Cox (31). Captain Dasun Shanaka added late impetus with an unbeaten 23 off 9 balls, including two sixes in the final over.
But Azmatullah Omarzai dented the innings at crucial moments, finishing with 3/46 and tightening his grip on the White Belt for leading wicket-taker.
The Giants’ reply wobbled briefly after the early loss of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (9) but Nissanka took charge, hammering James Neesham for three sixes in the fourth over as the Giants cruised to 60/1 by the end of the powerplay. He reached his half-century in just 23 balls.
Mustafizur Rahman and Shanaka struck in back-to-back overs to remove Nissanka and Moeen Ali, but Vince held the chase together with a composed knock. Cameos from Omarzai (14 off 12) and Tom Moores (13 off 8) ensured the required rate never spiralled out of reach, and Vince sealed victory with a well-paced fifty.
In the first innings, after Omarzai removed Shayan Jahangir early, Atal and Willey stabilised the Capitals with a 61-run partnership. But the middle overs proved costly, producing only 18 runs between the 10th and 14th overs as wickets fell to Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson and Aayan Afzal Khan. Cox and Neesham revived the innings before Omarzai returned to snuff out the momentum by dismissing Cox and Rovman Powell in the 18th over.
Speaking after the match, Giants captain Moeen Ali praised his side’s all-round display: “Getting the points while knowing we can still play better is a good sign. We squeezed them well in the middle with the ball. Nissanka is a brilliant player, and Vince controlled the chase perfectly.”
Dubai Capitals skipper Dasun Shanaka admitted his team lost control through the middle overs: “Nissanka is in the form of his life — small guy, massive hitting. We lacked intent in the middle period. We waited too long to rotate strike. Powell and I probably should have gone earlier.”
Brief Scores:
Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 4 wickets
Dubai Capitals 160/6 (20 overs): Sediqullah Atal 35, Jordan Cox 31, David Willey 29, Dasun Shanaka 23*; Azmatullah Omarzai 3/46, Aayan Afzal Khan 1/3, Moeen Ali 1/23
Gulf Giants 161/6 (18.5 overs): Pathum Nissanka 67, James Vince 50*, Azmatullah Omarzai 14; Dasun Shanaka 2/16, Mustafizur Rahman 2/26
Player of the Match: Pathum Nissanka
EU warns: Afghan women facing heightened risks need urgent protection
The EU reiterated its commitment to increasing support for Afghan women in dire circumstances, including improved access to protection services, legal aid, and emergency assistance.
The European Union has issued a renewed alert that Afghan women are becoming increasingly vulnerable amid migration, internal displacement, and ongoing return efforts, calling for swift measures to uphold their rights and dignity.
In a statement released during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the EU emphasized that combating violence against women and ensuring their safety in times of crisis remains a core priority.
The EU mission in Afghanistan noted that women—particularly those living in remote or conflict-affected regions—face elevated threats of exploitation, abuse, and limited access to essential services.
“Ending violence, preserving dignity, and supporting women in times of crisis are central to our efforts. We prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable women in all our humanitarian and protection programs,” the statement said.
The EU reiterated its commitment to increasing support for Afghan women in dire circumstances, including improved access to protection services, legal aid, and emergency assistance.
As humanitarian needs continue to grow nationwide, the EU urged all parties to ensure Afghan women receive timely support and can live free from violence and discrimination.
Three months on, Afghan women UN staff still barred from entering offices nationwide
The UN warns that the longer the restrictions persist, the greater the threat to life-saving services across the country.
It has now been three months since Afghanistan’s authorities imposed a nationwide ban preventing Afghan women staff and contractors from entering United Nations premises — a restriction the UN says continues to endanger critical humanitarian operations.
Despite being unable to access UN offices for 91 days, Afghan women personnel have continued their work remotely and within communities, delivering essential assistance to millions of people. Their efforts have supported families affected by recent earthquakes in eastern and northern Afghanistan, helped thousands of returnees arriving from Pakistan and Iran, and ensured vulnerable communities continue to receive food, clean water, healthcare, shelter, livelihood support, and climate-resilience assistance.
The UN warns that the longer the restrictions persist, the greater the threat to life-saving services across the country.
“Afghan women are indispensable to the United Nations’ work in Afghanistan,” the statement said, noting that women staff are essential to safely reaching Afghan women and girls and providing culturally appropriate support. “Assistance must be delivered by women, to women.”
The UN reiterated its strong opposition to the ban, calling it a violation of the organisation’s founding principles on equality and human rights, and stressing that it undermines its ability to fulfil its mandate in Afghanistan.
In response to the ongoing restrictions, UN agencies, funds and programmes have implemented additional interim operational adjustments and continue to evaluate feasible ways to sustain their principled humanitarian activities.
The United Nations again urged the Islamic Emirate to reverse the ban and ensure the safe, unrestricted access of Afghan women staff and contractors to UN offices and field locations — a necessary step, it said, to ensure aid reaches the women and girls who need it most.
Doha Forum spotlights Afghanistan’s emerging role in regional connectivity
The annual gathering, which has drawn around 5,000 participants from 160 countries, is once again positioning Doha as a key platform for global dialogue.
The second day of the Doha Forum 2025 has brought renewed global attention to Afghanistan’s evolving role in regional connectivity, as policymakers, diplomats, and experts discuss the country’s shifting place in international cooperation and development.
The annual gathering, which has drawn around 5,000 participants from 160 countries, is once again positioning Doha as a key platform for global dialogue.
Zakir Jalali, Director of the second Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, said in a post on X that the forum’s opening day focused heavily on major global crises and on Qatar’s increasing influence as an international mediator — from the conflict in Gaza and the war in Ukraine to crises in Sudan, Syria, and other hotspots.
Jalali confirmed that a dedicated panel on Afghanistan’s role in regional connectivity is scheduled for today. The session will feature Dr. Abdulhai Qanit representing Afghanistan, along with Esmatullah Ergashev, the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan, and Faisal bin Abdullah, Qatar’s Special Envoy from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He noted that Qatar has established itself as a successful mediator in recent years, with Afghanistan being one of its prominent examples.
This year’s forum, he said, marks a shift in how the international community engages with Afghanistan: moving away from a security-dominated narrative toward one that increasingly recognizes the country’s potential as a hub for integration, trade, and economic development.
According to Jalali, this evolving perspective offers a new window of opportunity for Afghanistan and its neighbours — one that requires thoughtful engagement, strategic planning, and a deeper understanding of the region’s long-term connectivity ambitions.
