Sport
Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Sarafan Herat edge out 1-0 wins in ACL
In the 27th match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Sorkh Poshan Khafi edged out Arman FC 1-0 in a tightly contested clash.
On Saturday, Sarafan Herat secured a 1-0 victory over Ettifaq Khanzadah, keeping the league race intense and unpredictable.
Looking ahead to Monday, Sarsabz Yashlar will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi at 2:00 p.m., promising another thrilling showdown for fans.
All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, allowing football enthusiasts across Afghanistan to follow the action and enjoy the excitement of the Champions League season.
Sport
FIFA confirms all 12 groups for 2026 World Cup
The groups and match-ups for the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be the biggest sporting event in history, were unveiled on Friday during a high-profile Final Draw ceremony held in the United States capital, Washington DC.
In front of nearly 2,000 international guests and millions of viewers worldwide, FIFA revealed the 12 groups of four teams for the expanded 23rd edition of the tournament. The draw marks a major milestone as excitement continues to build across the three host nations — the United States, Canada, and Mexico — and the 16 host cities preparing for the event.
FIFA announced that the full schedule, including match venues and kick-off times for the tournament’s 104 games, will be released during a live global broadcast on Saturday, 6 December.
With nearly two million tickets already sold, FIFA says anticipation for the 2026 World Cup is rapidly rising.
There are 48 teams in next year’s World Cup — an expansion from the 32 teams of previous tournaments.
Sport
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah and Jawanan Perozi 6-0; Istiqlal Kabul and Sarsabz Yashlar 3-1
In the 25th match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Abu Muslim Farah secured a dominant 6-0 victory over Jawanan Perozi.
On Friday, in the 26th match, Istiqlal Kabul defeated Sarsabz Yashlar 3-1.
Tomorrow, in the 27th match, Arman FC will take on Sorkh Poshan Khafi at 10:00 AM, followed by the 28th match, where Sarafan Herat will face Ettifaq Khanzadah at 1:30 PM.
All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, giving football fans across the country the chance to experience the excitement and intensity of the Afghanistan Champions League throughout the season.
Sport
ACL: Arman FC routs Aino Mina 6–0; Khurasan Faryab defeats Ettifaq Khanzadah 2–0
In the 23rd match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League, Arman FC put on a dominant and electrifying display, overpowering Aino Mina 6–0.
In Thursday’s 24th fixture, Khurasan Faryab took on Ettifaq Khanzadah and secured a solid 2–0 victory.
Looking ahead to tomorrow’s games, Jawanan Perozi will face Abu Muslim Farah at 10:00 a.m. in the 25th match, while Istiqlal Kabul meets Sarsabz Yashlar at 1:30 p.m. in the 26th encounter.
All matches are broadcast live on Ariana Television, giving fans across the country the opportunity to follow the excitement and energy of the Afghanistan Champions League throughout the season.
Tahawol: Fresh border tensions between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Minister of borders calls school–madrassa separation ‘occupiers’ conspiracy’
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and Iran
Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Sarafan Herat edge out 1-0 wins in ACL
Drug cultivation in Afghanistan has ‘almost dropped to zero’: deputy interior minister
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Fresh border tensions between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and Iran
Tawsia: Kabul’s conditions for trade with Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Kabul’s terms for trade with Islamabad discussed
Saar: Strengthening Afghanistan-Iran economic ties discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
Star-studded squads set to ignite DP World ILT20 Season 4
-
Latest News4 days ago
10 Afghans killed in Farah border shooting by Iranian forces
-
Business4 days ago
Ariana Airlines deepens cooperation with Turkish Airlines
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council to review rising Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions
-
Latest News4 days ago
China urges Tajikistan to protect citizens after border attack
-
Latest News3 days ago
Situation along Afghan-Tajik border “not stable,” says Dushanbe
-
Regional5 days ago
Sons of Pakistan’s jailed Imran Khan voice fears for his safety
-
Latest News3 days ago
New meeting between Afghanistan and Pakistan held in Saudi Arabia