India, Central Asian nations discuss Afghanistan, regional security cooperation in Bishkek

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval joined his Central Asian counterparts in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, for the 3rd India–Central Asia Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council/National Security Advisers, where they discussed also Afghanistan’s stability and regional security cooperation.

The meeting brought together top security officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan, with Tajikistan represented by the Deputy Secretary of its Security Council.

“They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas of countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and narcotics trafficking,” a statement released by the Indian foreign ministry said. “The Secretaries/NSAs emphasised the significance of security and stability in Afghanistan for the region. They agreed to work closely with Afghanistan in addressing security challenges, as well as in the areas of connectivity and economic development which could form the basis of long-term stability.”

The officials also resolved to enhance connectivity between India and Central Asia and expand cooperation to digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and space collaboration.