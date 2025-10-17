Latest News
India, Central Asian nations discuss Afghanistan, regional security cooperation in Bishkek
India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval joined his Central Asian counterparts in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, for the 3rd India–Central Asia Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council/National Security Advisers, where they discussed also Afghanistan’s stability and regional security cooperation.
The meeting brought together top security officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan, with Tajikistan represented by the Deputy Secretary of its Security Council.
“They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas of countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and narcotics trafficking,” a statement released by the Indian foreign ministry said. “The Secretaries/NSAs emphasised the significance of security and stability in Afghanistan for the region. They agreed to work closely with Afghanistan in addressing security challenges, as well as in the areas of connectivity and economic development which could form the basis of long-term stability.”
The officials also resolved to enhance connectivity between India and Central Asia and expand cooperation to digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and space collaboration.
Iran to issue 200,000 work visas to Afghan nationals
Iran has announced plans to issue 200,000 work visas to Afghan nationals, officials confirmed following a meeting between Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Head of South Asia Affairs at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation.
Bahrami highlighted that trade relations between Kabul and Tehran have made significant progress, and he expects that high-ranking Iranian officials will soon visit Kabul to further strengthen joint cooperation and commercial ties. He added that Iran has honored its commitments toward Afghan refugees and emphasized that collaboration with Kabul will continue to address the issue of illegal Afghan residency in Iran.
He also expressed concern over recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, noting that Iran is prepared to act as a mediator between Kabul and Islamabad, pending the approval of the Islamic Emirate.
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir welcomed the move, stressing that Iran should treat Afghan refugees with leniency and prevent the loss of their assets. He reiterated that the Islamic Emirate encourages Afghan refugees abroad to return home and urged host countries not to forcibly deport Afghan nationals. Abdul Kabir described Iran’s issuance of work visas as a significant step and confirmed that the Islamic Emirate will submit a plan to Tehran to address the concerns of Afghan residents in Iran.
He further emphasized that using Afghan territory against others is not a policy of the Islamic Emirate and called on neighboring countries to resolve disputes through dialogue and collaboration with religious scholars rather than accusations.
EU envoy urges respect for territorial integrity, de-escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan
The European Union’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Gilles Bertrand, has urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to exercise restraint and de-escalate rising border tensions during a press conference in Kabul at the conclusion of his visit on Thursday.
Bertrand said he had raised the issue in meetings with both the Islamic Emirate authorities in Kabul and the Embassy of Pakistan, emphasizing the need for respect for territorial integrity, protection of civilians, and the resumption of dialogue to address mutual security concerns. He also called on both sides to adhere to the ceasefire announced on Wednesday, October 15.
The EU envoy highlighted improvements in Afghanistan’s security and a sharp reduction in opium production, while acknowledging progress in counterterrorism efforts, particularly against Daesh. Still, he expressed concern over the continued presence and cross-border activity of other regional terrorist groups.
Bertrand also raised the human rights situation, criticizing restrictions on women and girls, including the recent ban on female Afghan employees working in UN offices nationwide.
The EU has provided €1.8 billion (US$2.1 billion) in aid since 2021 for humanitarian needs, health, education, and alternative livelihoods. Bertrand also announced an additional €83 million package for private sector development, microfinance, sustainable food chains, job creation, and women’s economic empowerment, but warned that restrictions on implementing partners hinder aid efficiency.
India says ‘closely monitoring’ situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan
India is closely monitoring the ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
Briefing reporters in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that Pakistan continues to host terrorist organisations and sponsor cross-border terrorism. He added that it has been a long-standing practice of Pakistan to “blame its neighbours for its own internal failures.”
Jaiswal said Pakistan’s recent reactions reflect its frustration over Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories, reaffirming that India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.
On questions regarding the upgrade of India’s diplomatic presence in Kabul, the spokesperson said that the Technical Mission, which has been operational in the Afghan capital since June 2022, will soon transition into a full-fledged Embassy. He confirmed that the transition will happen in the next few days.
Afghanistan and Pakistan engaged in clashes recently, in which hundreds of people were killed and injured.
