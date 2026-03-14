India condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Monday regarding the extension of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), with a draft resolution proposing a three-month extension until June 17.

The debate over the mission’s extension has divided key members of the Council. China initially called for a one-year extension, while the United States has advocated for a shorter duration. The U.S. position is based on the belief that a three-month extension would allow the Council to conduct a comprehensive review of UNAMA’s mandate before committing to a longer-term renewal.

A statement from the Security Council explained that Washington views this as an opportunity to reassess the mission’s appropriateness and effectiveness. “This mission is one of the most costly political special missions of the United Nations and operates in a highly complex environment. Therefore, the Council needs to assess whether the mission remains appropriate and effective,” the statement read.

The draft resolution also emphasizes growing concerns about human rights in Afghanistan, particularly the ongoing restrictions placed on women and girls. It calls on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to lift these limitations and stresses the need for continued support in areas such as development, counterterrorism, and mine clearance. UNAMA’s field presence is also considered vital for providing critical humanitarian support and monitoring developments on the ground.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has previously criticized UNAMA’s activities, claiming that the mission’s reports misrepresent the situation in Afghanistan, painting a negative and misleading image to the international community. As the vote approaches, the future of the mission—and its ability to effectively address Afghanistan’s ongoing challenges—hangs in the balance.