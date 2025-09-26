Latest News
India delivers fresh humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after deadly earthquake
India has dispatched a new consignment of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the aftermath of the recent deadly earthquake in east of the country.
Randir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said Thursday on X that three containers of relief supplies reached Kabul via the Chabahar port and were formally handed over to Afghan authorities.
According to Jaiswal, the shipment included food items, water purifiers, protein powder, tin sheets, sleeping bags, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, family tents, blankets, essential medicines, and other medical supplies.
The relief effort comes after a powerful earthquake struck parts of Afghanistan late last month, destroying homes and infrastructure and leaving many families in urgent need of assistance.
India has provided several rounds of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since 2021.
On September 1, 2025, the Indian mission in Kabul sent truck loads of relief materials to the disaster-hit region of Kunar.
Imran Khan urges Pakistan’s army chief to hold talks with Afghanistan
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief over the deaths of civilians in the recent bombardment of Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that such operations only fuel further terrorism.
Speaking with family members and lawyers at Adiala Jail on Wednesday, Khan criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for “falling into the establishment’s trap” by allowing military operations in civilian areas.
Khan said his government’s efforts to improve ties with Kabul had brought stability to Pakistan’s tribal belt. In contrast, he accused Army Chief Asim Munir of undermining relations with Afghanistan by issuing threats, expelling long-term Afghan refugees, and authorizing drone strikes.
According to Khan, the objectives behind Munir’s actions are to weaken the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to court favor with Western anti-Islamic Emirate lobbies.
He urged Munir to prioritize direct dialogue with Afghanistan instead of international tours, emphasizing that lasting peace requires talks among four stakeholders: the Afghan government, the Pakistani government, and both Afghan and tribal communities.
Balochistan CM claims militants enjoy ‘stage patronage’ in Afghanistan
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Thursday alleged that militants attacking Pakistan enjoy “stage patronage” in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a press conference, Bugti said that militants easily find training camps and safe havens in Afghanistan.
He said that several militants who were recently killed in Pakistan were Afghan citizens.
Bugti urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to abide by the Doha agreement, in which they committed to not allowing their soil to be used against any country.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied the claim, saying Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failure”.
Iran warns against re-establishing foreign military bases in Afghanistan
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned that any re-establishment of foreign military bases in Afghanistan would violate the country’s sovereignty and pose a serious threat to regional peace and security.
Speaking Thursday at a quadrilateral regional meeting on Afghanistan on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, Araqchi criticized U.S. military intervention, saying that two decades of American presence in Afghanistan have brought nothing but suffering and insecurity. He added that the occupation left countless victims, while fueling terrorism, drug trafficking, corruption, poverty, and displacement.
Araqchi also noted that, despite some progress against Daesh, the continued presence of other extremist and terrorist groups in Afghanistan remains a serious concern for Afghanistan’s neighbors and the broader region. He urged the Islamic Emirate authorities to take “transparent, verifiable, and decisive” measures against all terrorist threats, emphasizing that counterterrorism efforts must be comprehensive, non-discriminatory, and in line with international law.
Highlighting Iran’s humanitarian role, the minister said that the country has borne a heavy burden hosting millions of Afghan nationals, often with limited international support, costing billions of dollars amid severe unilateral sanctions. He called on the international community to ensure that the Afghan humanitarian crisis does not fall disproportionately on a few neighboring countries.
Araqchi stressed that any foreign political or military intervention, attempts to return those responsible for the crisis, or exploitation of Afghanistan’s challenges for geopolitical purposes is unacceptable and must be opposed.
The remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington is seeking to reclaim Bagram Airfield, warning of serious consequences if prevented. The IEA, however, has reiterated that it will not compromise Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.
