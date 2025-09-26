India delivers fresh humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after deadly earthquake

India has dispatched a new consignment of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the aftermath of the recent deadly earthquake in east of the country.

Randir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said Thursday on X that three containers of relief supplies reached Kabul via the Chabahar port and were formally handed over to Afghan authorities.

According to Jaiswal, the shipment included food items, water purifiers, protein powder, tin sheets, sleeping bags, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, family tents, blankets, essential medicines, and other medical supplies.

The relief effort comes after a powerful earthquake struck parts of Afghanistan late last month, destroying homes and infrastructure and leaving many families in urgent need of assistance.

India has provided several rounds of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since 2021.

On September 1, 2025, the Indian mission in Kabul sent truck loads of relief materials to the disaster-hit region of Kunar.