OIC Ministerial Contact Group on Afghanistan convenes first meeting in New York

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Contact Group on Afghanistan held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting brought together representatives from OIC member states who form part of the Contact Group.

The meeting was addressed on behalf of the OIC Secretary-General by Yousef bin Mohammed Aldobeay, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs.

In his remarks, Aldobeay highlighted that the creation of the Ministerial Contact Group aims to serve as a dynamic and effective mechanism to implement OIC resolutions on Afghanistan.

He emphasized that the Group seeks to enhance coordination among member states in supporting Afghanistan as it faces serious humanitarian, political, and economic challenges.

The Secretary-General expressed his gratitude to member countries that have extended humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

He made particular mention of support provided through the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund and the OIC’s office in Kabul, highlighting the significant role played by Saudi Arabia via the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Aldobeay also underscored the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, especially on critical issues affecting the country’s future.

The establishment and first meeting of the Contact Group mark a renewed effort by the OIC to coordinate international Islamic support for Afghanistan during a time of heightened need and uncertainty.