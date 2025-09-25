Latest News
OIC Ministerial Contact Group on Afghanistan convenes first meeting in New York
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Contact Group on Afghanistan held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The meeting brought together representatives from OIC member states who form part of the Contact Group.
The meeting was addressed on behalf of the OIC Secretary-General by Yousef bin Mohammed Aldobeay, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs.
In his remarks, Aldobeay highlighted that the creation of the Ministerial Contact Group aims to serve as a dynamic and effective mechanism to implement OIC resolutions on Afghanistan.
He emphasized that the Group seeks to enhance coordination among member states in supporting Afghanistan as it faces serious humanitarian, political, and economic challenges.
The Secretary-General expressed his gratitude to member countries that have extended humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
He made particular mention of support provided through the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund and the OIC’s office in Kabul, highlighting the significant role played by Saudi Arabia via the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
Aldobeay also underscored the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, especially on critical issues affecting the country’s future.
The establishment and first meeting of the Contact Group mark a renewed effort by the OIC to coordinate international Islamic support for Afghanistan during a time of heightened need and uncertainty.
IEA’s recognition depends on actions of its officials, says Stickney
Elizabeth Stickney, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, says that recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) depends on the actions of its officials.
In an interview, Stickney stated that the Afghan people are currently facing poverty, unemployment, and lack adequate access to basic services. As a result, the United States is urging IEA officials to take action.
She clarified that, broadly speaking, Washington’s priorities in Afghanistan are, first, the protection of American citizens, and second, the security of the U.S. itself.
Stickney added that the U.S. wants American prisoners currently held in Afghanistan to be released as soon as possible.
She stressed that counterterrorism remains a key U.S. interest in Afghanistan and called on the Islamic Emirate to stay committed to combating this threat.
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy criticizes Islamic Emirate at UN General Assembly
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday criticized the situation in Afghanistan under Islamic Emirate rule, saying that the country has been dragged into the “dark ages.”
“We must not forget about protecting the rights of people – and the rights of nations – in regions where these rights are under threat,” Zelenskiy said. “The UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights must apply everywhere. But the Taliban (IEA) in Afghanistan dragged a whole country back into the dark ages.”
In the same session, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned human rights violations in several parts of the world, including Gaza, while stressing that Iran has never pursued and will never seek nuclear weapons.
Another standout moment of this year’s assembly was the participation of Syria’s president for the first time in nearly six decades. In his address, Ahmad al-Sharaa called for an end to all sanctions against his country and pledged to safeguard the rights of all citizens without discrimination.
“We filled the power vacuum, called for an inclusive national dialogue, and announced a government of competence,” he said. “We strengthened the principle of participation and established a National Commission for Transitional Justice and another for the missing, ensuring justice and fairness for those wronged, we are now proceeding toward electing representatives of the people in the legislative council.”
The 80th session of the UN General Assembly takes place as Afghanistan continues to lack representation at high-level meetings for the fourth consecutive year, despite the Islamic Emirate’s bid to secure the country’s UN seat.
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid consignment to Afghanistan
Officials in Kazakhstan emphasized that such efforts are part of their broader mission to promote peace, stability, and regional cooperation.
Kazakhstan has delivered a large humanitarian aid consignment to Afghanistan, reaffirming its commitment to regional stability and good-neighborly relations.
The aid, transported by rail, included 26 railcars carrying 272 tons and 728 kilograms of essential supplies. The consignment contained tents, sugar, blankets, canned meat, and flour, aimed at supporting vulnerable communities across Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan coordinated the delivery with the support of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID).
Kazakhstan has been a consistent supporter of humanitarian initiatives for Afghanistan. In April 2025, the country sent another aid package via air, which included medicines, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment, weighing a total of 3 tons and 396 kilograms.
Officials in Kazakhstan emphasized that such efforts are part of their broader mission to promote peace, stability, and regional cooperation.
