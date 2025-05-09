Regional
India says military stations attacked by Pakistan drones and missiles
Blasts rang out across the Indian city of Jammu late on Thursday during what the government said was a Pakistani drone and missile attack on military stations around the Kashmir region on the second day of clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Sirens sounded and red flashes and projectiles erupted in the night sky above Jammu for about 2-1/2 hours, a Reuters journalist said, in what appeared to be an escalation in the countries’ worst confrontation in more than two decades, Reuters reported.
Two days of fighting have killed nearly four dozen people.
“Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the international border in J&K today,” India’s Ministry of Defence said on X, citing places in and near the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
“The threats were swiftly neutralised …. No casualties or material losses were reported.”
Indian TV channels also showed flares and flashes in the sky above Jaisalmer city in Rajasthan state, which shares a border with the southern Pakistani province of Sindh.
In a statement, Islamabad denied attacking Pathankot in India’s Punjab state, Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley and Jaisalmer and said the accusations were “entirely unfounded, politically motivated, and part of a reckless propaganda campaign aimed at maligning Pakistan”.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country would respond to any escalation “with full resolve and determination to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Electricity in Jammu was slowly being restored after a blackout during the attack, a Reuters journalist said.
Eight missiles, fired from Pakistan at the Jammu region towns of Satwari, Samba, Ranbir Singh Pura and Arnia, were intercepted by air defence units, added an Indian military source who asked not to be named.
They were part of a wider attack, the source added.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif earlier said further retaliation was “increasingly certain” after both countries accused each other of launching drone attacks.
World powers from the U.S. to Russia and China have called for calm in one of the world’s most dangerous and populated nuclear flashpoint regions. The U.S. Consulate General in Pakistan’s Lahore ordered staff to shelter in place.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for de-escalation in separate calls with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, the State Department said.
The relationship between India and Pakistan has been fraught with tension since they gained independence from colonial Britain in 1947. The countries have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir, and clashed many times.
The neighbours, which both claim Kashmir in full and rule over parts of it, separately acquired nuclear weapons in the 1990s.
DRONES, MISSILES, AIR DEFENCES
In the latest confrontations, India said it hit nine “terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan on Wednesday in retaliation for what it says was a deadly Islamabad-backed attack in Indian Kashmir on April 22.
Pakistan says it was not involved and denied that any of the sites hit by India were militant bases. It said it shot down five Indian aircraft on Wednesday, a report the Indian embassy in Beijing dismissed as “misinformation”.
Pakistan’s military said earlier on Thursday it shot down 29 drones from India at multiple locations including the two largest cities of Karachi and Lahore and the garrison city of Rawalpindi, home to the army’s headquarters.
The Indian defence ministry said Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India from Wednesday night into Thursday morning and they were “neutralised” by Indian air defence systems.
In response, Indian forces targeted air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan on Thursday, the ministry said.
Before trading ended, both countries saw their stocks, bonds and currencies decline, and Pakistan’s benchmark share index closed down 5.9%.
Local media reported panic buying in some cities in the Indian state of Punjab, which shares a border with Pakistan, as people hoarded essentials.
Regional
India dismisses report of Pakistan downing jets as “disinformation”
The embassy’s statement followed the Global Times post, which said that the Pakistan Air Force had downed Indian fighter jets in response to Indian missile strikes on Pakistan.
The Indian Embassy in China on Wednesday dismissed as “disinformation” a social media post on X by China’s state-run Global Times, which said that Pakistan had shot down Indian fighter jets, Reuters reported.
The embassy’s statement followed the Global Times post, which said that the Pakistan Air Force had downed Indian fighter jets in response to Indian missile strikes on Pakistan.
Earlier Pakistan said Indian missiles hit three sites and a military spokesperson told Reuters five Indian aircraft had been shot down, a claim not confirmed by India.
“All of these engagements have been done as a defensive measure,” military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said. “Pakistan remains a very responsible state. However, we will take all the steps necessary for defending the honour, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, at all cost.”
Islamabad called the assault a “blatant act of war” and said it had informed the U.N. Security Council that Pakistan reserved the right to respond appropriately to Indian aggression.
The Indian strike goes far beyond New Delhi’s response to previous attacks in Kashmir blamed on Pakistan. Those include India’s 2019 air strike on Pakistan after 40 Indian paramilitary police were killed in Kashmir and India’s retaliation for the deaths of 18 soldiers in 2016, Reuters reported.
Regional
At least 26 civilians killed in Indian strikes on Pakistan: Islamabad
The strikes targeted Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad, Pakistani media reported.
At least 26 people were killed and 46 others injured in missile and air strikes by India on six civilian settlements in Pakistan.
The announcement was made by Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistani army, during a press briefing on Wednesday morning.
The strikes targeted Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad, Pakistani media reported.
India carried out the strikes amid escalating tensions between the two countries in the wake of a militant attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month.
Chaudhry said: “Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air.
“All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India’s airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan.”
He noted: “Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered.”
When questioned about potential casualties, he said that damage assessments are ongoing and that he would provide more information at a later stage.
Regional
India strikes Pakistan over Kashmir tourist killings
A Pakistani military spokesperson said eight people had been killed in the Indian strikes, 35 were injured and two were missing.
India attacked Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday and Pakistan said it had shot down five Indian fighter jets in the worst fighting in more than two decades between the nuclear-armed enemies, Reuters reported.
India said it struck nine Pakistani “terrorist infrastructure” sites, some of them linked to an attack by Islamist militants on Hindu tourists that killed 26 people in Indian Kashmir last month. Islamabad said six Pakistani locations were targeted, with eight people killed.
Indian forces attacked the headquarters of Islamist militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Indian defence source told Reuters.
“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan said Indian missiles hit three sites and a military spokesperson told Reuters five Indian aircraft had been shot down, a claim not confirmed by India.
“All of these engagements have been done as a defensive measure,” military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said. “Pakistan remains a very responsible state. However, we will take all the steps necessary for defending the honour, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, at all cost.”
Islamabad called the assault a “blatant act of war” and said it had informed the U.N. Security Council that Pakistan reserved the right to respond appropriately to Indian aggression, read the report.
The nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours also exchanged intense shelling and heavy gunfire across much of their de facto border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, police and witnesses told Reuters.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars since 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which both sides claim in full and control in part.
Since a 2003 ceasefire, to which both countries recommitted in 2021, targeted strikes between the neighbours are extremely rare, especially Indian strikes on Pakistani areas outside Pakistani Kashmir.
But analysts said the risk of escalation is higher than in the recent past due to the severity of India’s attack, which New Delhi called “Operation Sindoor”.
U.S. President Donald Trump called the situation “a shame” and added, “I hope it ends quickly.”
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for maximum military restraint from both countries, a spokesperson said.
A Pakistani military spokesperson said eight people had been killed in the Indian strikes, 35 were injured and two were missing.
The Pakistani army’s shelling across the frontier in Kashmir killed three civilians, the Indian army said.
Indian TV channels showed videos of explosions, fire, large plumes of smoke in the night sky and people fleeing in several places in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad was responding to the Indian attacks but did not provide details. Pakistan’s populous province of Punjab declared an emergency, its chief minister said, and hospitals and emergency services were on high alert.
A Pakistani military spokesperson told broadcaster Geo that two mosques were among the sites hit by India. The Pakistani defence minister told Geo that all the sites were civilian and not militant camps.
He said India’s claim of targeting “camps of terrorists is false”.
After India’s strikes, the Indian army said in a post on X on Wednesday: “Justice is served.”
A spokesperson for the Indian Embassy in Washington told Reuters that evidence pointed “towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this terror attack,” referring to the April tourist killings.
India said two of three suspects in that attack were Pakistani nationals but had not detailed its evidence. Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the April killings.
News of the strikes impacted Indian stock futures mildly, with the GIFT NIFTY at 24,311, 0.3% below the NIFTY 50’s (.NSEI), last close of 24,379.6 on Tuesday.
Several airlines including India’s largest airline, IndiGo (INGL.NS), Air India and Qatar Airways canceled flights in areas of India and Pakistan due to closures of airports and airspace
Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior Indian officials briefed counterparts in Britain, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, an Indian source told Reuters.
The Indian strike goes far beyond New Delhi’s response to previous attacks in Kashmir blamed on Pakistan. Those include India’s 2019 air strike on Pakistan after 40 Indian paramilitary police were killed in Kashmir and India’s retaliation for the deaths of 18 soldiers in 2016, Reuters reported.
“Given the scale of the Indian strike, which was far greater than what we saw in 2019, we can expect a sizable Pakistani response,” said Michael Kugelman, a Washington-based South Asia analyst and writer for the Foreign Policy magazine.
“All eyes will be on India’s next move. We’ve had a strike and a counter strike, and what comes next will be the strongest indication of just how serious a crisis this could become,” he said.
India says military stations attacked by Pakistan drones and missiles
IPL 2025: Dharamsala match abandoned due to security concerns
TAPI pipeline to reach Herat by end of 2025: Ministry
Afghanistan holds geopolitical significance for Russia: Kabulov
Ariana Television to broadcast 4th edition of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
Afghanistan A registers massive win over Ireland A in 4-day match
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Afghanistan U-19 cricket team defeats UAE
Gold bolts past $3,200 on dollar slide, safe-haven flows
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Saar: Passport Directorate’s revenue of 13 billion AFN over past year discussed
Tahawol: Economic activities in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mines Ministry’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: DAB’s recent performance reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 250,000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan and Iran in April
-
Business4 days ago
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
-
International Sports4 days ago
Harry Kane claims first career title as Bayern Munich win 34th Bundesliga title
-
World5 days ago
US court halts ruling ordering Voice of America employees back to work
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran says it will strike back if US or Israel attack
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan climb to No.7 in ICC ODI rankings
-
International Sports5 days ago
IPL 2025: Kohli snatches Orange Cap back from Sai Sudharsan
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran’s foreign minister urges restraint in India, Pakistan standoff