Sport
IPL 2026: RCB sold for $1.78 billion in landmark deal
In one of the biggest franchise deals in cricket history, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been sold for approximately $1.78 billion (INR 16,660 crore) to a powerful consortium of Indian and global investors.
The all-cash deal was confirmed by United Spirits Limited (USL), the current owner of the franchise and a subsidiary of global beverage giant Diageo.
The sale follows a “strategic review” by Diageo, which had identified cricket as a non-core business and aimed to complete the transaction by the end of March 2026.
New ownership structure
The consortium acquiring RCB includes the Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone’s private equity arm. Under the agreement, both the men’s and women’s teams—previously operated by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited—will now be fully owned and managed by the new group.
Former cricketer Aryaman Birla is set to serve as chairman, with Satyan Gajwani appointed as vice-chairman.
Record-breaking valuation
The $1.78 billion price tag highlights the surging commercial value of franchise cricket. The figure surpasses the combined valuation of the Lucknow and Ahmedabad IPL franchises sold in 2021 and marks a dramatic rise from RCB’s original purchase price of $111.6 million in 2008.
The franchise’s growth has been fueled by consistent on-field success and a massive global fanbase. Led by star player Virat Kohli, RCB’s men’s team secured its first-ever IPL title in 2025, while the women’s side, captained by Smriti Mandhana, are also reigning champions in the Women’s Premier League.
Strategic vision and global backing
The new ownership brings together a diverse mix of business and sporting expertise. Bolt Ventures is linked to prominent investor David Blitzer, who holds stakes in multiple global sports teams across leagues such as the NBA, NFL, and Premier League. Meanwhile, Blackstone—one of the world’s largest asset managers—adds significant financial muscle to the consortium.
In a joint statement, the new owners described RCB as “one of the most iconic franchises in world sport,” citing its championship-winning culture, deep connection to Bengaluru, and passionate fanbase.
“We are committed to taking RCB to new heights, both on and off the field,” the consortium said.
What happens next
The deal is still subject to regulatory approvals from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Competition Commission of India before it is formally completed.
Industry analysts say the sale signals a new era for franchise cricket, with increasing global investment and cross-sport ownership models reshaping the business of the game. With fresh capital and international expertise, RCB is expected to expand its brand, talent pipeline, and commercial footprint in the coming years.
Sport
Afghanistan squad hit by withdrawals ahead of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
The Afghanistan Football Federation has confirmed that several players have withdrawn from the national team ahead of crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying matches against Myanmar and Syria.
According to the federation, all eligible players were formally invited to join the squad, but a number opted out due to a range of reasons, including family commitments, injuries, security concerns in the Middle East, and club-related obligations.
The players who have withdrawn include Habibullah Askar, Owais Azizi, Abdanjam Haidari, Mohammad Naeem Rahimi, Jabbar Sharza, Faisal Ahmad Hamidi, Jamshid Achakzi, Amid Arzo, Tawfiq Sekandari, and Ramin Safi.
The federation stressed that representing the national team remains both a duty and an honor, urging players to place national commitments at the forefront.
Head coach Jose Antonio Nogueira acknowledged the challenges but indicated a shift in long-term strategy. “After the next two matches, we will place greater focus on domestic Afghan players,” he said, outlining plans to build a squad centered on locally based talent to ensure greater availability, cohesion, and commitment.
Key qualifier details
Afghanistan’s upcoming match against Myanmar in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers will take place at the Thuwunna Youth Training Centre in Yangon on 26 March at 5pm.
The fixture was originally scheduled for November 2025 but was postponed due to Afghanistan’s lack of a home venue. It had initially been set to take place in Qatar before the Asian Football Confederation approved Myanmar as the host, with both federations agreeing to the change.
Myanmar has already secured a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan in the first match.
Group standings and outlook
In Group E, Syria have already secured qualification with 15 points from five matches. Myanmar sit second with six points from four games, while Afghanistan and Pakistan have two points each, although Afghanistan have played fewer matches.
Myanmar are set to face Pakistan in their final group match on 31 March.
Despite the current setbacks, the Afghanistan Football Federation says it remains committed to rebuilding and strengthening the national side, with future decisions aimed at supporting the long-term development of football in the country.
Sport
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan named Sunrisers’ interim captain ahead of opening clash
Kishan, 27, arrives at the leadership role on the back of strong recent form and growing stature in international cricket.
With just days to go before the curtain rises on the Indian Premier League 2026 season, anticipation is building among fans worldwide for what promises to be another high-octane edition of cricket’s most lucrative T20 competition.
The 2026 campaign is set to get underway on Saturday, March 28, meaning there are less than five days remaining until the opening match.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, kicking off a tournament expected to deliver fresh rivalries, emerging stars, and dramatic finishes.
New leadership shift at Sunrisers
In one of the major developments ahead of the new season, Sunrisers Hyderabad—champions of the 2016 edition—have appointed Ishan Kishan as interim captain. The decision comes as regular skipper Pat Cummins continues his recovery from injury and is set to miss the opening matches.
Kishan, 27, arrives at the leadership role on the back of strong recent form and growing stature in international cricket. The explosive left-handed batter was a key contributor to India’s victorious campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and has quickly become one of the most dynamic players in the shortest format.
He joined Sunrisers for INR 11.25 crore (about $1.2 million) during the mega auction ahead of the 2025 season and made an immediate impact.
Last season, Kishan scored 354 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.40, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 152.58. He also announced himself in style with a blistering unbeaten 106 off just 47 deliveries in his debut match against Rajasthan Royals.
Young Indian talent Abhishek Sharma has been named vice-captain and will support Kishan in leading the side during the early phase of the tournament.
Opening clash and season expectations
Sunrisers face a tough start as they take on the defending champions RCB in the tournament opener, a match that is already generating significant buzz. With several teams undergoing squad reshuffles and strategic changes following recent auctions, IPL 2026 is expected to showcase a new competitive balance across franchises.
Broadcast details for Afghanistan
Fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow every moment of the action live, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament in the country. Matches will be aired live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Viewers are also encouraged to follow Ariana TV and Ariana News across social media platforms for the latest updates, breaking news, and in-depth coverage throughout the tournament.
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