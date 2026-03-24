Afghanistan squad hit by withdrawals ahead of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Afghanistan Football Federation has confirmed that several players have withdrawn from the national team ahead of crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying matches against Myanmar and Syria.

According to the federation, all eligible players were formally invited to join the squad, but a number opted out due to a range of reasons, including family commitments, injuries, security concerns in the Middle East, and club-related obligations.

The players who have withdrawn include Habibullah Askar, Owais Azizi, Abdanjam Haidari, Mohammad Naeem Rahimi, Jabbar Sharza, Faisal Ahmad Hamidi, Jamshid Achakzi, Amid Arzo, Tawfiq Sekandari, and Ramin Safi.

The federation stressed that representing the national team remains both a duty and an honor, urging players to place national commitments at the forefront.

Head coach Jose Antonio Nogueira acknowledged the challenges but indicated a shift in long-term strategy. “After the next two matches, we will place greater focus on domestic Afghan players,” he said, outlining plans to build a squad centered on locally based talent to ensure greater availability, cohesion, and commitment.

Key qualifier details

Afghanistan’s upcoming match against Myanmar in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers will take place at the Thuwunna Youth Training Centre in Yangon on 26 March at 5pm.

The fixture was originally scheduled for November 2025 but was postponed due to Afghanistan’s lack of a home venue. It had initially been set to take place in Qatar before the Asian Football Confederation approved Myanmar as the host, with both federations agreeing to the change.

Myanmar has already secured a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan in the first match.

Group standings and outlook

In Group E, Syria have already secured qualification with 15 points from five matches. Myanmar sit second with six points from four games, while Afghanistan and Pakistan have two points each, although Afghanistan have played fewer matches.

Myanmar are set to face Pakistan in their final group match on 31 March.

Despite the current setbacks, the Afghanistan Football Federation says it remains committed to rebuilding and strengthening the national side, with future decisions aimed at supporting the long-term development of football in the country.