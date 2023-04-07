Sport
IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders grab 81-run win over RCB
All-rounder Shardul Thakur blitzed a half-century off 20 balls to rally the Kolkata Knight Riders in Thursday’s 81-run Indian Premier League win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Thakur hit nine fours and three sixes during his knock of 68, powering a recovery from a worrisome 89-5 in the 12th over.
Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz propped up the innings with 57 off 58 balls but the Afghan’s dismissal, along with Andre Russell for a duck the next ball, left Kolkata looking in trouble, AFP reported.
Thakur’s dominant show put the hosts back in control and a sixth wicket partnership with Rinku Singh notched 103 runs off only 47 balls.
“We spoke about taking the innings to the end and not giving away more wickets,” Singh said.
“My plan was to just stick around as he was striking the ball well. So I kept giving him the strike.”
Bangalore crashed to 123 all out in reply as the home team’s spinners ran amok, with Varun Chakaravarthy picking 4-15 in less than four overs.
Kolkata’s teenage leg spinner Suyash Sharma took 3-30 on his IPL debut and West Indies veteran Sunil Narine was 2-16.
Virat Kohli (21) and Faf du Plessis (23) gave Bangalore a quick start, adding 44 off 29 balls before the bowling attack found its groove when Narine bowled the former Indian captain.
Chakaravarthy dealt du Plessis the same fate three balls later and returned in the eighth over to skittle out Glenn Maxwell (5) and Harshal Patel (0).
Kolkata next take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday and will have English opener Jason Roy available.
He was signed as replacement for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who pulled out of the tournament earlier this week owing to his international commitments with Bangladesh.
Sport
IPL: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five runs
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 86 and four wickets by Nathan Ellis helped Punjab Kings to their second straight IPL victory with a tense five-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday night in Guwahati.
Punjab rode on the left-handed Dhawan’s 56-ball knock and his 90-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 60, to post 197-4 after being invited to bat first, AFP reported.
Australia’s Ellis, an up and coming pace bowler, then shined in his second game of his IPL debut season to return figures of 4-30 and keep down Rajasthan to 192-7 but not after a scare.
Shimron Hetmyer (36) and impact player Dhruv Jurel (32 not out) put on a dangerous stand of 61 off 26 balls to lift Rajasthan from a precarious 124-6 and raise hopes of a turnaround.
But the asking rate proved too much and Hetmyer run out in the final over, which started with Rajasthan needing 16, sealed the deal for Punjab with Sam Curran keeping calm in the 20th over.
Rajasthan lost two early wickets to Arshdeep Singh’s left-arm pace and Ellis soon took over when he sent back Jos Buttler with his caught and bowled.
Ellis soon cut short Samson’s knock on 42 and took down Riyan Parag for 20 on successive balls between overs to be on a hat-trick saved by Hetmyer.
Earlier Prabhsimran set the tone for Punjab’s domination as the 22-year-old talent hit his maiden IPL fifty and struck three sixes.
Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa injured his hand after getting hit on his forearm at the non-strikers end from the batsman’s shot and retired hurt on one.
Dhawan took time to get into the groove and allowed his younger partner to take center stage as Prabhsimran smashed the bowlers around in his 34-ball knock.
He finally fell to a stunning outfield catch by Buttler who covered good ground from long-off to take a diving catch as his elbows hit the ground. Jason Holder was the bowler.
Dhawan stood firm and soon changed gears to take on the bowlers as he hit three boundaries in one over off Yuzvendra Chahal who was later substituted by Jurel under the new “impact player” rule.
Buttler took another good outfield catch but injured his finger in the process and came to bat one down instead of his usual opening slot.
Sport
IPL: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of IPL 2023
Gujarat Titans made it two wins in two as they beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Match 7 of the TATA IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday night.
A collective bowling performance led by Rashid Khan (3/31) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) helped Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8.
Chasing 163 for victory on a tricky pitch, Sudharsan (62) and fellow left-hander Miller (31) put together an unbeaten stand of 56 to steer their team home with 11 balls to spare.
Gujarat were in early trouble after an excellent spell of fast bowling by South African Anrich Nortje, but Sudharsan stood firm in his team’s second straight victory this season, AFP reported.
One of the South African players to have joined the IPL for this match after the Netherlands one-day international series, Miller, who replaced the injured Kane Williamson in the XI, played his part with a 16-ball blitz.
Gujarat pace spearhead Mohammed Shami and leg-spinner Rashid Khan took three wickets each as they restricted the opposition to 162-8 before handing Delhi a second straight loss.
Gujarat did not have the best of starts as Nortje removed both openers, including bowling Shubman Gill for 14, and were in further trouble when left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed got skipper Hardik Pandya caught behind for five.
But Vijay Shankar replaced Ireland fast bowler Josh Little under the new “impact player” rule introduced this season and joined Sudharsan in the middle to revive the chase.
Mitchell Marsh broke the dangerous-looking stand of 53 after he trapped Shankar lbw for 29 but Sudharsan and Miller completed the job.
Delhi’s batsmen never really got going despite skipper David Warner’s 37 and a quickfire 36 from Axar Patel as they posted a below-par total.
Shami struggled to control his line and length and gave away runs at the start before he found his groove with the two key wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Marsh.
Warner fell to Alzarri Joseph as he chopped on to his stumps.
Joseph bowled at a lively pace and dismissed Rilee Rossouw for a first-ball duck.
Rashid claimed the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan who struggled to a 34-ball 30.
Coming in at No 7, Axar took on the bowlers with three sixes and two fours in his 22-ball innings but could not haul Delhi to a big enough total.
Today’ Match
Rajasthan Royals will play their first “home” match on Wednesday against Punjab Kings.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch this match live on Ariana News website from 6.30pm. All you need to do is CLICK HERE!
Sport
Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023
Bangladesh all rounder Shakib Al Hasan has opted out of IPL 2023, after informing Kolkata Knight Riders of his decision on Sunday.
ESPNcricinfo reported that Kolkata Knight Riders will begin the process of seeking a replacement once it gets the go ahead from the IPL.
Shakib’s decision was based on commitments with Bangladesh, which includes a one-koff test against Ireland that starts Tuesday.
According to ESPNcricinfo, this will be followed by a tour of the UK, where Bangladesh are set to play three ODIs against Ireland in Chelmsford on May 9, 12 and 14.
It is understood that Shakib told Knight Riders that he would be busy playing for Bangladesh in this period, and also mentioned that he has “personal issues to attend to”, which would keep him away from the IPL.
Without Shakib, Knight Riders have only six overseas players in their squad, including Litton. The team has already been hit hard by player unavailability issues, with their full-time captain Shreyas Iyer ruled out of at least the first half of the season with a back injury.
Knight Riders have played one game so far this season, losing a rain-affected contest against Punjab Kings in Mohali. They will play their next game on Thursday, at home against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata.
Biden Afghanistan report mostly blames Trump for chaotic US withdrawal
Afghanistan: Central bank delivers report for last fiscal year
Establishing scientific relations; focus of meeting with Pakistan’s envoy: IEA
IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders grab 81-run win over RCB
Pakistan parliament rejects SC order to conduct provincial snap polls
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Baradar assess progress of key Qosh Tepa Canal
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
Saar: IEA ban Afghan women from working for UN discussed
Tahawol: Russia, Tajikistan drills near Afghan border discussed
Saar: Fate of Afghanistan seat at UN discussed
Tahawol: Expanding ties between Kabul and Moscow discussed
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
LSG and Punjab Kings victorious in their respective IPL matches
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA bans vehicles with tinted windows
-
World4 days ago
New York plans for Trump surrender with barricades and courtroom closings
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over aid cuts discussed
-
Latest News5 days ago
Mining ministry reports six-fold rise in revenue
-
Health5 days ago
Local charity helps 200 children with cleft palates and cleft lips
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Violent US storms kill at least 32 people
-
Sport4 days ago
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis power Bangalore to IPL win over Mumbai