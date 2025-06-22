Regional
Iran condemns US strike on nuclear sites, says its a ‘Grave Violation’ of international laws
Araghchi urged the international community to take note of what he described as “extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior.”
In a sharp rebuke to the US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack and said it was a serious breach of the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations,” Araghchi wrote on X.
He called the US actions “outrageous” and warned that they would have “everlasting consequences.”
Araghchi urged the international community to take note of what he described as “extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior.”
Emphasizing Iran’s right to defend itself, the foreign minister stated: “In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people.”
The statement comes amid heightened global concern over the escalation of the conflict and its potential to destabilize the region further.
Regional
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
The Kingdom called for “maximum restraint” and urged the international community to intervene diplomatically.
Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning issued a strong appeal for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Iran, warning that continued escalation could ignite a full-blown regional war.
The plea came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he had authorized airstrikes on nuclear targets inside Iran — a move that has sparked alarm and condemnation from several world capitals.
"Saudi Arabia stresses the importance of de-escalation and a return to the path of dialogue. The region cannot afford another devastating conflict," the statement read.
“Saudi Arabia stresses the importance of de-escalation and a return to the path of dialogue. The region cannot afford another devastating conflict,” the statement read.
The Saudi intervention follows a dramatic escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict, which had already reached unprecedented levels of military engagement in recent weeks.
Trump’s airstrikes — reportedly targeting nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan — marked the first direct U.S. military action against Iran since the latest flare-up began.
Trump: “Message Delivered”
Addressing the nation from the White House, Trump said the strikes were “measured, precise, and necessary to protect U.S. allies and interests in the region,” claiming Iran was planning a “massive retaliatory strike on Israel” before the operation was launched.
“This was a warning. We will not allow Iran to threaten Israel or U.S. forces in the region with impunity,” Trump stated.
Iranian authorities have called the U.S. action a “blatant act of war” and vowed a forceful response.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a televised address, said: “The Islamic Republic will respond at a time and place of its choosing. This aggression will not go unanswered.”
Mixed Global Reactions
The U.S. strike drew sharp criticism from some global powers, while others backed Washington’s right to defend its interests.
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the escalation, stating: “This act risks setting the region ablaze. We urge President Trump and regional actors to return to diplomacy.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement: “This is a dangerous escalation that risks plunging the region into all-out war. We urge all parties, including our American partners, to pursue de-escalation and diplomacy.”
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern and urged restraint from all sides. “The region is on the brink. Dialogue is urgently needed,” he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the U.S. action “a grave violation of sovereignty” and hinted at a possible military response to protect Russian interests in Syria and the Gulf.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly supported the strikes, calling them a “historic turning point” in preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons
Regional
Trump says Iran’s key nuclear sites ‘obliterated’ by US airstrikes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his “bold decision”.
U.S. forces struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more attacks if it did not agree to peace, Reuters reported.
After days of deliberation and long before his self-imposed two-week deadline, Trump’s decision to join Israel’s military campaign against its major rival Iran represents a major escalation of the conflict.
“The strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump said in a televised Oval Office address. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”
In a speech that lasted just over three minutes, Trump said Iran’s future held “either peace or tragedy,” and that there were many other targets that could be hit by the U.S. military.
“If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”
The U.S. reached out to Iran diplomatically on Saturday to say the strikes are all the U.S. plans and it does not aim for regime change, CBS News reported.
Trump said U.S. forces struck Iran’s three principal nuclear sites: Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow. He told Fox News six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired against other nuclear sites, read the report.
U.S. B-2 bombers were involved in the strikes, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” Trump posted. “Fordow is gone.”
“IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR,” he added.
Reuters had reported earlier on Saturday the movement of the B-2 bombers, which can be equipped to carry massive bombs that experts say would be needed to strike Fordow, which is buried under a mountain south of Tehran. Given its fortification, it will likely be days, if not longer, before the impact of the strikes is known.
An Iranian official, cited by Tasnim news agency, confirmed that part of the Fordow site was attacked by “enemy airstrikes.”
Hassan Abedini, deputy political head of Iran’s state broadcaster, said Iran had evacuated the three sites some time ago.
“The enriched uranium reserves had been transferred from the nuclear centres and there are no materials left there that, if targeted, would cause radiation and be harmful to our compatriots,” he told the channel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his “bold decision”.
“History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime, the world’s most dangerous weapons,” Netanyahu said.
The strikes came as Israel and Iran have been engaged in more than a week of aerial combat that has resulted in deaths and injuries in both countries, Reuters reported.
Israel launched the attacks on Iran saying that it wanted to remove any chance of Tehran developing nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.
Diplomatic efforts by Western nations to stop the hostilities have been unsuccessful. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Saturday’s strikes a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.”
In recent days, Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans have argued that Trump must receive permission from the U.S. Congress before committing the U.S. military to any combat against Iran.
Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker of Mississippi applauded the operation but cautioned that the U.S. now faced “very serious choices ahead.”
One Republican lawmaker, Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, simply said, “This is not constitutional.” Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said it was “absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”
Many in Trump’s MAGA movement have opposed U.S. entanglement in foreign military operations. Trump ally Steve Bannon said on his War Room podcast that the president’s address was probably not what a lot of MAGA supporters wanted to hear, and he called on Trump to offer a “deeper explanation” for why U.S. involvement was necessary.
Trump-aligned commentator Charlie Kirk posted on X: “America stands with President Trump.”
Israel launched attacks on June 13, saying Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Israel is widely assumed to possess nuclear weapons, which it neither confirms nor denies.
At least 430 people have been killed and 3,500 injured in Iran since Israel began its attacks, Iranian state-run Nour News said, citing the health ministry.
In Israel, 24 civilians have been killed by Iranian missile attacks, according to local authorities, in the worst conflict between the longtime enemies. More than 450 Iranian missiles have been fired towards Israel, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office, read the report.
Israeli officials said 1,272 people have been injured since the beginning of the hostilities, with 14 in serious condition.
Regional
Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks
Iran and Israel exchanged fresh attacks early on Saturday, a day after Tehran said it would not negotiate over its nuclear programme while under threat and Europe tried to keep peace talks alive.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m. in Israel (2330 GMT on Friday), the Israeli military warned of an incoming missile barrage from Iran, triggering air raid sirens across parts of central Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Reuters reported.
Interceptions were visible in the sky over Tel Aviv, with explosions echoing across the metropolitan area as Israel’s air defence systems responded.
At the same time, Israel launched a new wave of attacks against missile storage and launch infrastructure sites in Iran, the Israeli military said.
Sirens also sounded in southern Israel, said Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service. An Israeli military official said Iran had fired five ballistic missiles and that there were no immediate indications of any missile impacts.
There were no initial reports of casualties.
The emergency service released images showing a fire on the roof of a multi-storey residential building in central Israel. Local media reported that the fire was caused by debris from an intercepted missile. Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying its longtime enemy was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Iran, which says its nuclear programme is only for peaceful purposes, retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel.
Israel is widely assumed to possess nuclear weapons. It neither confirms nor denies this.
Its air attacks have killed 639 people in Iran, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, a U.S.-based human rights organisation that tracks Iran. The dead include the military’s top echelon and nuclear scientists.
In Israel, 24 civilians have been killed in Iranian missile attacks, according to authorities.
Reuters could not independently verify casualty figures for either side.
TALKS SHOW LITTLE PROGRESS
Iran has repeatedly targeted Tel Aviv, a metropolitan area of around 4 million people and the country’s business and economic hub, where some critical military assets are also located.
Israel said it had struck dozens of military targets on Friday, including missile production sites, a research body it said was involved in nuclear weapons development in Tehran and military facilities in western and central Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there was no room for negotiations with the U.S. “until Israeli aggression stops”. But he arrived in Geneva on Friday for talks with European foreign ministers at which Europe hopes to establish a path back to diplomacy.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated that he would take as long as two weeks to decide whether the United States should enter the conflict on Israel’s side, enough time “to see whether or not people come to their senses”, he said.
Trump said he was unlikely to press Israel to scale back its airstrikes to allow negotiations to continue.
“I think it’s very hard to make that request right now. If somebody is winning, it’s a little bit harder to do than if somebody is losing, but we’re ready, willing and able, and we’ve been speaking to Iran, and we’ll see what happens,” he said.
The Geneva talks produced little signs of progress, and Trump said he doubted negotiators would be able to secure a ceasefire.
“Iran doesn’t want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us. Europe is not going to be able to help in this one,” Trump said.
Hundreds of U.S. citizens have fled Iran since the air war began, according to a U.S. State Department cable seen by Reuters.
Israel’s envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told the Security Council on Friday his country would not stop its attacks “until Iran’s nuclear threat is dismantled”. Iran’s U.N. envoy Amir Saeid Iravani called for Security Council action and said Tehran was alarmed by reports that the U.S. might join the war.
Russia and China demanded immediate de-escalation.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran was ready to discuss limitations on uranium enrichment but that it would reject any proposal that barred it from enriching uranium completely, “especially now under Israel’s strikes”.
