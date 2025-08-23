Iran says it will intensify efforts to secure water rights from Afghanistan

Mohammad Jawnbakht, Deputy Minister of Energy for Water Affairs in Iran, has stated that the country will increase its efforts to obtain its water share from the Helmand River in the new water year.

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, he described this year as unprecedented in terms of drought and low rainfall.

He added that during the current water year, Afghan authorities have not fully complied with the Helmand water treaty. According to the agreement, Afghanistan is obligated to deliver 820 million cubic meters of water annually to Iran, but this year only about 100 million cubic meters have flowed into Iran from the Helmand River.

The Iranian official emphasized that efforts to claim Iran’s rightful share of Helmand water will certainly intensify in the coming water year.

Iranian officials have consistently expressed concerns regarding their water rights from Afghanistan.

However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IIEA) has affirmed its commitment to the treaty with Iran concerning Helmand River water, but has cited drought as the reason for the reduced water flow.