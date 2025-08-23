Latest News
Iran says it will intensify efforts to secure water rights from Afghanistan
Mohammad Jawnbakht, Deputy Minister of Energy for Water Affairs in Iran, has stated that the country will increase its efforts to obtain its water share from the Helmand River in the new water year.
In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, he described this year as unprecedented in terms of drought and low rainfall.
He added that during the current water year, Afghan authorities have not fully complied with the Helmand water treaty. According to the agreement, Afghanistan is obligated to deliver 820 million cubic meters of water annually to Iran, but this year only about 100 million cubic meters have flowed into Iran from the Helmand River.
The Iranian official emphasized that efforts to claim Iran’s rightful share of Helmand water will certainly intensify in the coming water year.
Iranian officials have consistently expressed concerns regarding their water rights from Afghanistan.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IIEA) has affirmed its commitment to the treaty with Iran concerning Helmand River water, but has cited drought as the reason for the reduced water flow.
Latest News
IEA officials visit Switzerland to assist with return of Afghans
Swiss broadcaster SRF has reported that four officials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) visited Geneva recently to help identify Afghan nationals for deportation from Switzerland.
The visit, organized by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), aimed to facilitate the repatriation of convicted Afghan criminals and voluntary returnees.
SEM spokesperson Daniel Bach said that human rights are not respected under the IEA rule, but the Swiss government prioritizes public safety. “We found that protecting the population outweighed all else,” he said.
Last year, Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans decided that convicted Afghan criminals should be deported after their prison sentences had expired, with a judicial deportation order. By the end of last year, five such deportations had taken place. However, according to the SEM, deportations stalled after the IEA began requiring that travel documents be issued solely by authorities in Kabul, no longer accepting documents from the Afghan Embassy in Bern.
To move forward, the Afghan delegation spent two days at Geneva Airport—without leaving the transit zone—where they worked to confirm the identities of 13 individuals, including 11 convicted offenders. Most identifications were successful, and preparations for deportation are underway.
Latest News
Trump aide calls IEA ‘moderately cooperative’ counterterrorism partners
In a major development, a senior aide to US President Donald Trump has described the Islamic Emirate as “moderately cooperative” counterterrorism partners.
Speaking at US think tank The Heritage Foundation, Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and Director for Counter-Terrorism, explained that there are certain threat groups in Afghanistan that threaten both the United States and the IEA.
“The Taliban (IEA) have been moderately cooperative counterterrorism partners because there are certain threat groups in their country—Muslim threat groups—that threaten them as well,” Gorka said.
He acknowledged that the cooperation isn’t without its complexities.
“We don’t have a complete overlap in threats, but it’s not bad,” he added.
Gorka also expressed concern over the broader security environment, particularly in the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul under President Biden. “The biggest concern is, of course, the surrender of Kabul under Biden. It’s very hard to see everything we need to see happening in that region,” he stated.
Latest News
Afghan dialogue in Islamabad postponed
The meeting of Afghan political figures and activists scheduled in Pakistani capital Islamabad early next week has been postponed, organisers said late Friday.
The two-day event, titled “Towards Unity and Trust”, has now been rescheduled for the final week of September. The South Asia Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI), the organizer of the event, issued a statement on Friday, announcing that the change in schedule would provide more time for in-depth and comprehensive discussions during the event.
According to the statement, the meeting will bring together representatives from political groups, civil society, women’s rights activists, and journalists’ associations from both sides, with the goal of fostering mutual understanding, strengthen coordination, and define shared principles for stability, rule of law, and representative government.
Earlier, Zalmay Khalilzad, the former U.S. special representative for Afghan reconciliation, criticized the dialogue, claiming that its organizers are connected to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.
However, Shafqat Ali Khan, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated on Friday that the government had no involvement in organizing the event.
“It’s a think tank which has invited these people. More important thing is that it is in the open and not a clandestine activity. Since it is a think tank activity, it should not be equated with the State position,” he told reporters at his weekly briefing.
Without naming Khalilzad, he said the issue had been “sensationalized” by some figures on social media.
SASSI Chairperson Maria Sultan earlier stressed that the purpose of the dialogue was to promote peace and stability, adding that the Islamic Emirate and other political parties were not invited in the first round of what she called “Islamabad Process.”
