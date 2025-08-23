Trump aide calls IEA ‘moderately cooperative’ counterterrorism partners

In a major development, a senior aide to US President Donald Trump has described the Islamic Emirate as “moderately cooperative” counterterrorism partners.

Speaking at US think tank The Heritage Foundation, Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump and Director for Counter-Terrorism, explained that there are certain threat groups in Afghanistan that threaten both the United States and the IEA.

“The Taliban (IEA) have been moderately cooperative counterterrorism partners because there are certain threat groups in their country—Muslim threat groups—that threaten them as well,” Gorka said.

He acknowledged that the cooperation isn’t without its complexities.

“We don’t have a complete overlap in threats, but it’s not bad,” he added.

Gorka also expressed concern over the broader security environment, particularly in the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul under President Biden. “The biggest concern is, of course, the surrender of Kabul under Biden. It’s very hard to see everything we need to see happening in that region,” he stated.