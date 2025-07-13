Regional
Iran says it will work with IAEA but inspections may be risky
Iran plans to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog despite restrictions imposed by its parliament, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday, while stressing that access to its bombed nuclear sites posed security and safety issues, Reuters reported.
A new law passed in Iran following last month’s Israeli and U.S. bombing campaign stipulates that inspection of Iran’s nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) needs approval by the Supreme National Security Council, Iran’s top security body.
The Israeli and U.S. strikes targeted a nuclear programme which Western countries have long said was aimed at building an atomic weapon. Iran has long said its nuclear programme is purely peaceful.
Any negotiations over Iran’s future nuclear programme are likely to require its cooperation with the IAEA, which angered Iran last month by declaring on the eve of the Israeli strikes that Tehran was violating non-proliferation treaty commitments.
“The risk of spreading radioactive materials and the risk of exploding leftover munitions … are serious,” state media cited Araqchi as saying. “For us, IAEA inspectors approaching nuclear sites has both a security aspect … and the safety of the inspectors themselves is a matter that must be examined.”
While Iran’s cooperation with the nuclear watchdog has not stopped, it will take a new form and will be guided and managed through the Supreme National Security Council, Araqchi told Tehran-based diplomats.
“The IAEA’s requests for continued monitoring in Iran will be … decided on a case-by-case basis by the Council with consideration to safety and security issues,” Araqchi said.
Iran will not agree to any nuclear deal that does not allow it to enrich uranium, Araqchi reiterated. Iran would only agree to talks limited to its nuclear programme and not encompassing defence issues such as its missiles.
Axios cited sources on Saturday as saying Russian President Vladimir Putin had voiced support for the idea of an accord in which Tehran would be barred from enriching uranium. Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim quoted an “informed source” as saying Putin had not sent any such message to Iran.
Speaking to the state news agency IRNA, Araqchi said Iran was carefully considering the details of any renewed nuclear talks with the U.S. and seeking assurances that Washington would not again resort to military force. “We are in no hurry to enter into unconsidered negotiations,” he added.
Araqchi also said any move by Britain, France and Germany to reimpose international sanctions on Iran through a so-called “snapback” mechanism under an earlier nuclear deal would “end Europe’s role” in Iran’s nuclear issue.
Under the terms of a U.N. resolution ratifying a 2015 nuclear pact, the three European powers could reimpose United Nations sanctions against Tehran by October 18, 2025, read the report.
PKK disarmament opens new page for Turkey, Erdogan says
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for full support of the disarmament of Kurdish militants that began with a handover of the first batch of weapons by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) forces, a step he said opened a new page for the country.
Thirty PKK militants burned their weapons at the mouth of a cave in northern Iraq on Friday, marking a symbolic but significant step toward ending a decades-long insurgency against Turkey.
“As of yesterday, the scourge of terrorism has entered the process of ending. Today is a new day; a new page has opened in history. Today, the doors of a great, powerful Turkey have been flung wide open,” Erdogan told members of his AK Party in Ankara, Reuters reported.
He said the recent steps have united the nation, and now the parliament will play a critical role in setting up a legal framework for completing the disarmament process.
“I hope that our parliament will support this process with the broadest possible participation,” Erdogan said.
Ankara has taken steps toward forming a parliamentary commission that will oversee the disarmament and PKK’s transition into democratic politics.
The PKK, locked in conflict with the Turkish state and outlawed since 1984, decided in May to disband, disarm and end its separatist struggle after a public call to do so from its long-imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan.
After a series of failed peace efforts, the new initiative could pave the way for Ankara to end an insurgency that has killed over 40,000 people, burdened the economy and wrought deep social and political divisions in Turkey and the wider region.
Armed men kidnap, kill nine bus passengers in Pakistan, say officials
Armed men killed nine bus passengers after kidnapping them in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Friday.
The passengers had been kidnapped from multiple buses on Thursday evening, said the provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind, Reuters reported.
Their bodies with bullet wounds were found in mountains overnight, another government official Naveed Alam said.
No one has claimed responsibility.
Separatist Baloch militants have in the past been involved in such incidents, killing passengers after identifying them as coming from the eastern Punjab province.
The Baloch Liberation Army is the strongest of a number of insurgent groups long operating in the area bordering Afghanistan and Iran, a mineral-rich region.
The ethnic Baloch militants blame authorities in Pakistan for stealing their regional resources to fund spending in Punjab province.
Russia’s Lavrov meets Iran’s Araqchi, renews offer to help solve conflict
Russia has said it is ready to act as a mediator in the crisis pitting Iran against Israel and the United States and has offered to store Iranian uranium.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met on Sunday with his Iranian counterpart at the BRICS summit, and restated Moscow’s offer to help resolve disputes around Tehran’s nuclear programme, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
A ministry statement said Lavrov, in his talks in Rio de Janeiro with Abbas Araqchi, issued a new denunciation of Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran last month, “including the bombing of nuclear energy infrastructure under safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.”
Lavrov, the statement said, stressed that all issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme had to be resolved through diplomacy, Reuters reported.
“Moscow expressed its readiness to offer its assistance in finding mutually acceptable solutions, including the corresponding initiatives put forward earlier by the Russian president,” it said.
Araqchi held talks in Moscow in the middle of the 12 days of conflict last month.
Iran denies it has any intention of developing nuclear weapons. Russia, which has a strategic partnership with Iran, though without a mutual defence provision, says Tehran has the right to a peaceful nuclear energy programme.
Russia has said it is ready to act as a mediator in the crisis pitting Iran against Israel and the United States and has offered to store Iranian uranium, read the report.
