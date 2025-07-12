Regional
PKK disarmament opens new page for Turkey, Erdogan says
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for full support of the disarmament of Kurdish militants that began with a handover of the first batch of weapons by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) forces, a step he said opened a new page for the country.
Thirty PKK militants burned their weapons at the mouth of a cave in northern Iraq on Friday, marking a symbolic but significant step toward ending a decades-long insurgency against Turkey.
“As of yesterday, the scourge of terrorism has entered the process of ending. Today is a new day; a new page has opened in history. Today, the doors of a great, powerful Turkey have been flung wide open,” Erdogan told members of his AK Party in Ankara, Reuters reported.
He said the recent steps have united the nation, and now the parliament will play a critical role in setting up a legal framework for completing the disarmament process.
“I hope that our parliament will support this process with the broadest possible participation,” Erdogan said.
Ankara has taken steps toward forming a parliamentary commission that will oversee the disarmament and PKK’s transition into democratic politics.
The PKK, locked in conflict with the Turkish state and outlawed since 1984, decided in May to disband, disarm and end its separatist struggle after a public call to do so from its long-imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan.
After a series of failed peace efforts, the new initiative could pave the way for Ankara to end an insurgency that has killed over 40,000 people, burdened the economy and wrought deep social and political divisions in Turkey and the wider region.
Regional
Armed men kidnap, kill nine bus passengers in Pakistan, say officials
Armed men killed nine bus passengers after kidnapping them in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Friday.
The passengers had been kidnapped from multiple buses on Thursday evening, said the provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind, Reuters reported.
Their bodies with bullet wounds were found in mountains overnight, another government official Naveed Alam said.
No one has claimed responsibility.
Separatist Baloch militants have in the past been involved in such incidents, killing passengers after identifying them as coming from the eastern Punjab province.
The Baloch Liberation Army is the strongest of a number of insurgent groups long operating in the area bordering Afghanistan and Iran, a mineral-rich region.
The ethnic Baloch militants blame authorities in Pakistan for stealing their regional resources to fund spending in Punjab province.
Regional
Russia’s Lavrov meets Iran’s Araqchi, renews offer to help solve conflict
Russia has said it is ready to act as a mediator in the crisis pitting Iran against Israel and the United States and has offered to store Iranian uranium.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met on Sunday with his Iranian counterpart at the BRICS summit, and restated Moscow’s offer to help resolve disputes around Tehran’s nuclear programme, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
A ministry statement said Lavrov, in his talks in Rio de Janeiro with Abbas Araqchi, issued a new denunciation of Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran last month, “including the bombing of nuclear energy infrastructure under safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.”
Lavrov, the statement said, stressed that all issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme had to be resolved through diplomacy, Reuters reported.
“Moscow expressed its readiness to offer its assistance in finding mutually acceptable solutions, including the corresponding initiatives put forward earlier by the Russian president,” it said.
Araqchi held talks in Moscow in the middle of the 12 days of conflict last month.
Iran denies it has any intention of developing nuclear weapons. Russia, which has a strategic partnership with Iran, though without a mutual defence provision, says Tehran has the right to a peaceful nuclear energy programme.
Russia has said it is ready to act as a mediator in the crisis pitting Iran against Israel and the United States and has offered to store Iranian uranium, read the report.
Regional
Iran’s Khamenei attends public event after weeks of war with Israel
For apparent security reasons, Khamenei had issued pre-taped messages during the war which started on June 13, and avoided public appearances.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a religious event on Saturday, according to a video carried by state television, after reports that he was in a “secure location” since the start of a 12-day air war with Israel in which top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists were killed, Reuters reported.
The video carried by state media showed dozens attending a ceremony to mark Ashura, the holiest day of the Shi’ite Muslim calendar, standing chanting as Khamenei entered a hall where many government functions are held.
For apparent security reasons, Khamenei had issued pre-taped messages during the war which started on June 13, and avoided public appearances.
On June 26, in pre-recorded remarks aired on state television, Khamenei promised that Iran would not surrender despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls, read the report.
Afghan and Pakistani diplomats in Ashgabat discuss boosting bilateral ties
PKK disarmament opens new page for Turkey, Erdogan says
Kazakhstan to accept IEA ambassador to Astana, upgrade diplomatic ties
German interior minister open to IEA representation in Berlin
Ishaq Dar: Pakistan’s security is tied to Afghanistan’s stability
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad
Tahawol: Russia’s defense of IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Iran’s ongoing mistreatment of Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Iran’s likely deportation of 1 million Afghans discussed
Saar: Discussion on Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks in Qatar
Tahawol: First Afghanistan–Pakistan political consultation meeting discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Netanyahu meets Trump at White House as Israel, Hamas discuss ceasefire
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump calls Gen. Milley an ‘idiot’ for leaving US military equipment behind in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad condemns Iran’s ‘brutal’ mass deportation of Afghan migrants
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan cricket umpire Bismillah Shinwari passes away aged 41
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan on brink of emergency as mass deportations accelerate, UN Warns
-
Latest News3 days ago
IFRC warns one million more Afghans could be deported from Iran
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s population estimated at 36.4 million in 2025
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA rejects ICC arrest warrants for senior Afghan leaders, calls court ‘illegitimate’