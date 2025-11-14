Connect with us

Iran stresses consultations for regional stability amid Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions

4 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi held a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

During the conversation, Araqchi highlighted ongoing efforts to reduce tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, stressing the need for expanded consultations to help safeguard regional peace and stability. He also reiterated Tehran’s readiness to assist in facilitating dialogue.

Fidan, emphasizing that regional peace and stability are closely interconnected, called for collective efforts by all countries to protect stability across the region.

Ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained strained in recent years. Around one month ago, clashes between the two neighbours left dozens dead, further heightening concerns over regional security.

EU–Central Asia hold 7th Afghanistan dialogue in Brussels

9 minutes ago

November 14, 2025

The seventh meeting of special representatives of the European Union and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

In this meeting, the Central Asian countries described stability in Afghanistan as important for the states of the region and emphasized continued dialogue, regional connectivity, and humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the Central Asian countries said at the meeting that sustainable development in Afghanistan is a key prerequisite for regional stability, and that the best way to achieve this goal is through economic integration, expansion of humanitarian cooperation, and implementation of infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

The statement from Turkmenistan’s foreign ministry added: “Participants discussed current issues related to sustainable development, regional connectivity, humanitarian support, and practical frameworks for engaging with Afghanistan in pursuit of stability and prosperity for the people of the region. On the humanitarian front, Turkmenistan continues to provide assistance to the people of Afghanistan.”

At the meeting, Turkmenistan also pledged to continue its assistance to Afghanistan—from supplying electricity and essential goods to expanding educational opportunities.

However, some experts view the expansion of regional engagement with Afghanistan as important.

The joint EU–Central Asia meetings on Afghanistan began in recent years with the aim of strengthening regional cooperation, and seven rounds have been held so far.

ARCS distributes cash assistance to 300 earthquake-affected families in Samangan

2 hours ago

November 14, 2025

Shahabuddin Delawar, Director General of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said during a visit to Samangan while distributing cash assistance of 10,500 AFN to 300 earthquake-affected families in the Feroz Nakhchir district of the province: “We share in your sorrow and hardship.”

Delawar added that 10,500 AFN will also be distributed to 200 families in the Hazrat Sultan district of the province.

He stated that 50,000 AFN will be distributed by the Red Crescent to the families of the martyrs as well.

Thirteen Afghan migrants killed in Iran traffic accident

6 hours ago

November 14, 2025

Iranian media reported that at least 13 people were killed and 7 others were injured after two vehicles carrying Afghan migrants overturned in the city of Khash in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

According to IRAF, the migrants had entered Iran illegally and the vehicles carrying them overturned due to high speed.

