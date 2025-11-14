Iran stresses consultations for regional stability amid Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions

The seventh meeting of special representatives of the European Union and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

In this meeting, the Central Asian countries described stability in Afghanistan as important for the states of the region and emphasized continued dialogue, regional connectivity, and humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the Central Asian countries said at the meeting that sustainable development in Afghanistan is a key prerequisite for regional stability, and that the best way to achieve this goal is through economic integration, expansion of humanitarian cooperation, and implementation of infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

The statement from Turkmenistan’s foreign ministry added: “Participants discussed current issues related to sustainable development, regional connectivity, humanitarian support, and practical frameworks for engaging with Afghanistan in pursuit of stability and prosperity for the people of the region. On the humanitarian front, Turkmenistan continues to provide assistance to the people of Afghanistan.”

At the meeting, Turkmenistan also pledged to continue its assistance to Afghanistan—from supplying electricity and essential goods to expanding educational opportunities.

However, some experts view the expansion of regional engagement with Afghanistan as important.

The joint EU–Central Asia meetings on Afghanistan began in recent years with the aim of strengthening regional cooperation, and seven rounds have been held so far.