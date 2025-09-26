Iran warns against re-establishing foreign military bases in Afghanistan

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned that any re-establishment of foreign military bases in Afghanistan would violate the country’s sovereignty and pose a serious threat to regional peace and security.

Speaking Thursday at a quadrilateral regional meeting on Afghanistan on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, Araqchi criticized U.S. military intervention, saying that two decades of American presence in Afghanistan have brought nothing but suffering and insecurity. He added that the occupation left countless victims, while fueling terrorism, drug trafficking, corruption, poverty, and displacement.

Araqchi also noted that, despite some progress against Daesh, the continued presence of other extremist and terrorist groups in Afghanistan remains a serious concern for Afghanistan’s neighbors and the broader region. He urged the Islamic Emirate authorities to take “transparent, verifiable, and decisive” measures against all terrorist threats, emphasizing that counterterrorism efforts must be comprehensive, non-discriminatory, and in line with international law.

Highlighting Iran’s humanitarian role, the minister said that the country has borne a heavy burden hosting millions of Afghan nationals, often with limited international support, costing billions of dollars amid severe unilateral sanctions. He called on the international community to ensure that the Afghan humanitarian crisis does not fall disproportionately on a few neighboring countries.

Araqchi stressed that any foreign political or military intervention, attempts to return those responsible for the crisis, or exploitation of Afghanistan’s challenges for geopolitical purposes is unacceptable and must be opposed.

The remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington is seeking to reclaim Bagram Airfield, warning of serious consequences if prevented. The IEA, however, has reiterated that it will not compromise Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.