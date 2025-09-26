Balochistan CM claims militants enjoy ‘stage patronage’ in Afghanistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Thursday alleged that militants attacking Pakistan enjoy “stage patronage” in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference, Bugti said that militants easily find training camps and safe havens in Afghanistan.

He said that several militants who were recently killed in Pakistan were Afghan citizens.

Bugti urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to abide by the Doha agreement, in which they committed to not allowing their soil to be used against any country.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are organized in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied the claim, saying Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failure”.