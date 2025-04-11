Latest News
Iranian economic delegation visits western Afghanistan
An Iranian economic delegation has visited Afghanistan’s bordering province of Herat and held talks with local officials about expanding trade with the country.
The delegation is headed by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Rasoul Mohajir, and comprises Deputy Minister of Planning and Resource Management of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and the Governor of South Khorasan Province.
The Iranian embassy in Kabul said the delegation visited the Khaf-Herat railway and the industrial township of Herat, met with the provincial governor and a group of businessmen and discussed the expansion of trade between the two countries.
After Herat, the delegation will also visit Farah province to discuss ways to develop bilateral cooperation and facilitate the transportation of goods between Iran and Afghanistan.
No new deadline will be given for Afghan refugees: Pakistani official
Pakistan’s Deputy Minister of the Interior Ministry, Talal Chaudhry, says a new deadline will not be granted for Afghan refugees to leave the country. He stated that the process of returning undocumented migrants to Afghanistan is ongoing and that no new extension for their expulsion will be considered.
According to him, over 800,000 Afghan migrants—some of whom even held ACC cards have been deported so far.
“Those who only have the “ACC” cards or any other type of card are being sent back to their country. Since October 30, 2023, more than 800,000 people have been deported, and in the past few days alone, 11,000 individuals with ACC cards were returned to Afghanistan. This process will continue. As for asylum seekers being transferred to other countries, they have until the end of April this year—a deadline which will not be extended,” he added.
Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, during a meeting with Robert Chatterton Dickson, the British chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, stated that Pakistan has intensified the forced deportation of migrants in violation of international laws and norms.
He emphasized that addressing the situation of these migrants requires increased support from the international community.
In this meeting, Dickson also said that the UK has added more than seven million pounds to its humanitarian aid to provide additional support for the Afghan migrants.
IEA publicly executes four individuals found guilty of murder
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday publicly executed four individuals after they were found guilty of murder, the Supreme Court has announced.
Two were executed in Badghis province and two in Nimroz and Farah.
One of them had killed three people and the other three murdered one each, according to the court.
The court said that families of victims had been requested to pardon the murderers, but they didn’t accept it.
Pakistan warns it may expel thousands of Afghans hoping for resettlement in the West
Pakistan called on the international community Thursday to expedite the resettlement of thousands of Afghan nationals currently in transit within the country, warning that they may face forced expulsion if not relocated by host countries by April 30.
The announcement made by Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry comes following the suspension of the US refugee admissions program, a move that has left over 25,000 Afghans facing uncertainty, the Associated Press reported.
Chaudhry indicated that Pakistan is unlikely to extend the April 30 deadline, which was previously communicated to host countries as the final date for the repatriation or resettlement of Afghan nationals.
Pakistan has deported over 11 thousand Afghan refugees after a deadline for their voluntary return expired last week. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said in a press conference yesterday that 11,230 Afghans have been repatriated to their country so far.
In January, Pakistan announced that all Afghan Citizen Card holders should leave the country by March 31 or face deportation. Authorities launched a drive from April 1 to expel those falling into the category. The minister clarified that no Afghan national would be allowed to come to Pakistan without valid documents. He said this deadline would not be extended but clarified that specific cases may be reviewed.
