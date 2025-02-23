Latest News
Iran’s FM says water treaty with Afghanistan not being fully implemented
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the country’s Helmand River water rights treaty with Afghanistan is not being fully implemented.
“We have a treaty with Afghanistan on the issue of the Helmand River that is not being implemented fully,” Araghchi told reporters.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that it is committed to the water treaty with Iran, but Afghanistan itself is struggling with drought.
Experts say that the Iranian side should consider the drought situation in the region and the conditions of the rivers.
“Environmental changes, drought, and water shortages have occurred in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran should take this into account. They should examine this issue with careful assessments. Continuing with such excuses, for whatever political purpose, can disrupt political relations, friendship, and good relations between the two neighboring countries,” said Najib Rahman Shamal, an expert on international affairs.
Araqhchi’s remarks contradict Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul Ali Reza Bekdeli who said earlier this month that the issue of water rights between the two countries had been resolved.
Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump said Saturday if Afghanistan wants aid from America, the Islamic Emirate must return US military equipment left behind during the 2021 troop withdrawal.
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump said the IEA’s military parades of the equipment “makes him angry.
The IEA has said in the past that the equipment was given to the former Afghanistan Defense Force and therefore belongs to the country and not to the US.
Trump went on to say that the US “gives Afghanistan about $2 or $2.5 billion in aid”, adding “we need aid ourselves”.
“If we are going to give them money, it’s okay, but then I want them to give us back the military equipment that they have.”
He also stated “they (IEA) are selling it”, but did not elaborate.
“They have tanks, trucks, guns and goggles. They have night goggles. Better than we have. Brand new. Right out of the box. It’s unbelievable.
“If we are going to pay them, then I want to get that equipment back,” he said.
Trump also stated the equipment is worth “billions and billions of dollars”.
This is not the first time Trump has called for the return of the weapons and equipment abandoned by the US when troops withdrew.
During his election campaign last year, Trump raised the issue.
However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed Trump’s comments, and said it was mere electoral rhetoric.
Mujahid insisted the IEA will not return the equipment and would instead continue to protect it.
The Pentagon meanwhile estimates the value of the equipment, including fighter planes and helicopters, is worth over $7 billion.
Torkham closed amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border tension
The busy border crossing was closed for all trade and travel and Afghans were advised by the Islamic Emirate to avoid using this route.
Russia, U.S. representatives to meet again within two weeks, senior Russian diplomat says
The Kremlin said this week that a face-to-face meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was possible this month. Both men have said they want to meet.
A second meeting between representatives of Russia and the United States is planned for the next two weeks, the RIA state news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
Moscow and Washington held their first talks on ending the nearly three-year war in Ukraine on Tuesday, aimed at restoring relations and preparing to conclude the conflict, Reuters reported.
The meeting will take place in a third country and the specific location is being agreed upon, Ryabkov told RIA in an interview, without naming who would attend from the Russian or American sides.
Ryabkov said there was “principled agreement” on both sides to hold consultations to work out “the entire block of so-called irritants.”
“Today we are facing two parallel, but, of course, to some extent, politically interconnected tracks: one is Ukrainian affairs, the other is bilateral,” Ryabkov said.
“A dialogue on strategic stability and arms control is possible when we see visible shifts for the better in American policy,” he added. He also said the U.S. and Russia could discuss the Middle East.
The Kremlin said the initial meeting last week was focused mostly on Russian-U.S. bilateral ties, which were a “very, very important step” towards reaching a settlement on the Ukraine war, read the report.
