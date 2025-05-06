Iran’s foreign minister urges restraint in India, Pakistan standoff

Iran’s foreign minister urged India and Pakistan on Monday to exercise restraint as he arrived in Islamabad for a one-day visit, while the nuclear-armed rivals trade accusations over a deadly attack in disputed Kashmir, Reuters reported.

India has accused Pakistan of involvement in last month’s attack on tourists, which Islamabad denies. It says it has “credible intelligence” that India intends to launch military action, fuelling prospects for war between the neighbours.

“We seek de-escalation and urge all parties to exercise restraint and avoid increasing tensions,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters on arrival in Pakistan’s capital.

Pakistan did not explicitly say the standoff was behind the visit. Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam told state media the matter would be on the agenda, given Iran’s close ties with both nations.

Araqchi will also travel to Delhi on Thursday, Iran’s embassy in India said on X. It was not immediately clear if the visits were planned prior to the latest tension.

“The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement flagging the meetings.

India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously ruled out third-party mediation in matters related to Kashmir, read the report.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region claimed by both India and Pakistan has been the focus of several wars and diplomatic stand-offs.

Since the attack, Islamabad has been in touch with a number of capitals regarding the situation, its foreign office said, most recently through a telephone call between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

“Lavrov expressed concern over the situation and stressed the importance of diplomacy to resolve issues,” the foreign office said in a statement on Sunday, adding that he urged restraint on both sides, asking them to avoid escalation.

Islamabad has also asked its United Nations envoy to seek a meeting of the UN Security Council to brief the body on what it called India’s “aggressive actions” risking peace and security, Reuters reported.