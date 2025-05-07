Regional
India strikes Pakistan over Kashmir tourist killings
A Pakistani military spokesperson said eight people had been killed in the Indian strikes, 35 were injured and two were missing.
India attacked Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday and Pakistan said it had shot down five Indian fighter jets in the worst fighting in more than two decades between the nuclear-armed enemies, Reuters reported.
India said it struck nine Pakistani “terrorist infrastructure” sites, some of them linked to an attack by Islamist militants on Hindu tourists that killed 26 people in Indian Kashmir last month. Islamabad said six Pakistani locations were targeted, with eight people killed.
Indian forces attacked the headquarters of Islamist militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Indian defence source told Reuters.
“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan said Indian missiles hit three sites and a military spokesperson told Reuters five Indian aircraft had been shot down, a claim not confirmed by India.
“All of these engagements have been done as a defensive measure,” military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said. “Pakistan remains a very responsible state. However, we will take all the steps necessary for defending the honour, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, at all cost.”
Islamabad called the assault a “blatant act of war” and said it had informed the U.N. Security Council that Pakistan reserved the right to respond appropriately to Indian aggression, read the report.
The nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours also exchanged intense shelling and heavy gunfire across much of their de facto border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, police and witnesses told Reuters.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars since 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which both sides claim in full and control in part.
Since a 2003 ceasefire, to which both countries recommitted in 2021, targeted strikes between the neighbours are extremely rare, especially Indian strikes on Pakistani areas outside Pakistani Kashmir.
But analysts said the risk of escalation is higher than in the recent past due to the severity of India’s attack, which New Delhi called “Operation Sindoor”.
U.S. President Donald Trump called the situation “a shame” and added, “I hope it ends quickly.”
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for maximum military restraint from both countries, a spokesperson said.
A Pakistani military spokesperson said eight people had been killed in the Indian strikes, 35 were injured and two were missing.
The Pakistani army’s shelling across the frontier in Kashmir killed three civilians, the Indian army said.
Indian TV channels showed videos of explosions, fire, large plumes of smoke in the night sky and people fleeing in several places in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad was responding to the Indian attacks but did not provide details. Pakistan’s populous province of Punjab declared an emergency, its chief minister said, and hospitals and emergency services were on high alert.
A Pakistani military spokesperson told broadcaster Geo that two mosques were among the sites hit by India. The Pakistani defence minister told Geo that all the sites were civilian and not militant camps.
He said India’s claim of targeting “camps of terrorists is false”.
After India’s strikes, the Indian army said in a post on X on Wednesday: “Justice is served.”
A spokesperson for the Indian Embassy in Washington told Reuters that evidence pointed “towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this terror attack,” referring to the April tourist killings.
India said two of three suspects in that attack were Pakistani nationals but had not detailed its evidence. Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the April killings.
News of the strikes impacted Indian stock futures mildly, with the GIFT NIFTY at 24,311, 0.3% below the NIFTY 50’s (.NSEI), last close of 24,379.6 on Tuesday.
Several airlines including India’s largest airline, IndiGo (INGL.NS), Air India and Qatar Airways canceled flights in areas of India and Pakistan due to closures of airports and airspace
Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior Indian officials briefed counterparts in Britain, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, an Indian source told Reuters.
The Indian strike goes far beyond New Delhi’s response to previous attacks in Kashmir blamed on Pakistan. Those include India’s 2019 air strike on Pakistan after 40 Indian paramilitary police were killed in Kashmir and India’s retaliation for the deaths of 18 soldiers in 2016, Reuters reported.
“Given the scale of the Indian strike, which was far greater than what we saw in 2019, we can expect a sizable Pakistani response,” said Michael Kugelman, a Washington-based South Asia analyst and writer for the Foreign Policy magazine.
“All eyes will be on India’s next move. We’ve had a strike and a counter strike, and what comes next will be the strongest indication of just how serious a crisis this could become,” he said.
Regional
At least 26 civilians killed in Indian strikes on Pakistan: Islamabad
The strikes targeted Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad, Pakistani media reported.
At least 26 people were killed and 46 others injured in missile and air strikes by India on six civilian settlements in Pakistan.
The announcement was made by Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistani army, during a press briefing on Wednesday morning.
The strikes targeted Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad, Pakistani media reported.
India carried out the strikes amid escalating tensions between the two countries in the wake of a militant attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month.
Chaudhry said: “Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air.
“All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India’s airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan.”
He noted: “Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered.”
When questioned about potential casualties, he said that damage assessments are ongoing and that he would provide more information at a later stage.
Regional
Iran’s foreign minister urges restraint in India, Pakistan standoff
Araqchi will also travel to Delhi on Thursday, Iran’s embassy in India said on X. It was not immediately clear if the visits were planned prior to the latest tension.
Iran’s foreign minister urged India and Pakistan on Monday to exercise restraint as he arrived in Islamabad for a one-day visit, while the nuclear-armed rivals trade accusations over a deadly attack in disputed Kashmir, Reuters reported.
India has accused Pakistan of involvement in last month’s attack on tourists, which Islamabad denies. It says it has “credible intelligence” that India intends to launch military action, fuelling prospects for war between the neighbours.
“We seek de-escalation and urge all parties to exercise restraint and avoid increasing tensions,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters on arrival in Pakistan’s capital.
Pakistan did not explicitly say the standoff was behind the visit. Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam told state media the matter would be on the agenda, given Iran’s close ties with both nations.
Araqchi will also travel to Delhi on Thursday, Iran’s embassy in India said on X. It was not immediately clear if the visits were planned prior to the latest tension.
“The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement flagging the meetings.
India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously ruled out third-party mediation in matters related to Kashmir, read the report.
The Muslim-majority Himalayan region claimed by both India and Pakistan has been the focus of several wars and diplomatic stand-offs.
Since the attack, Islamabad has been in touch with a number of capitals regarding the situation, its foreign office said, most recently through a telephone call between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
“Lavrov expressed concern over the situation and stressed the importance of diplomacy to resolve issues,” the foreign office said in a statement on Sunday, adding that he urged restraint on both sides, asking them to avoid escalation.
Islamabad has also asked its United Nations envoy to seek a meeting of the UN Security Council to brief the body on what it called India’s “aggressive actions” risking peace and security, Reuters reported.
Regional
Iran says it will strike back if US or Israel attack
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched a missile on Sunday that landed near Ben Gurion Airport, the latest in a string of attacks, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
Iran’s Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Sunday that Tehran would strike back if the United States or Israel attacked.
Nasirzadeh’s comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Iran for the Tehran-backed Houthi group firing a missile that landed near Israel’s main airport.
“If this war is initiated by the U.S. or the Zionist regime (Israel), Iran will target their interests, bases and forces – wherever they may be and whenever deemed necessary,” Nasirzadeh told Iranian state TV.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched a missile on Sunday that landed near Ben Gurion Airport, the latest in a string of attacks, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
“Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters,” Netanyahu said on social media platform X.
Echoing Iran’s official stance, Nasirzadeh said Houthis act upon their own motivations.
Iran-aligned Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at Israel in support of Hamas fighters. The United States has been striking Houthi strongholds in Yemen since March 15, with President Donald Trump vowing to hold Iran responsible for any attacks carried out by the group.
Iran has “no hostility toward neighbouring countries”, but in case of an attack, the U.S. bases located in the region will be considered targets by Tehran, Nasirzadeh also said.
The minister’s statements followed Iran unveiling on Sunday a new solid-fuel ballistic missile called “Qassem Bassir,” which has a range of 1,200 km (750 miles), Iranian state media reported.
Looking back at India and Pakistan’s history of armed conflict as they face a new crisis
At least 26 civilians killed in Indian strikes on Pakistan: Islamabad
Skype ends operations after 22 years of service
Macron to meet Syrian president on Wednesday, expected to discuss security
India strikes Pakistan over Kashmir tourist killings
Afghanistan’s national futsal team heads to Morocco
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
Afghanistan A registers massive win over Ireland A in 4-day match
Trump says US and Iran set for direct nuclear talks; Tehran says they will be indirect
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Tahawol: Economic activities in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mines Ministry’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: DAB’s recent performance reviewed
Tahawol: Escalating tensions in the Middle East discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s media situation
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russia to aid IEA in counter-Daesh efforts, says Kabulov
-
World4 days ago
US readies Russia sanctions over Ukraine, unclear if Trump will sign – Reuters
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan ranks 175th out of 180 countries in press freedom index
-
Latest News4 days ago
DABS inaugurates 40MW solar power project in Dehdadi, Balkh
-
Regional4 days ago
India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension over tourist killings
-
Latest News4 days ago
Steady erosion of free media in Afghanistan continues: UN envoy
-
Latest News2 days ago
Over 250,000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan and Iran in April
-
International Sports2 days ago
Harry Kane claims first career title as Bayern Munich win 34th Bundesliga title