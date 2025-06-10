Latest News
Islam: The world’s fastest-growing religion from 2010 to 2020
Islam experienced the fastest growth among the world’s major religions in the decade leading up to 2020, according to new estimates from the Pew Research Center.
During this period, the global Muslim population surged by 347 million, reaching approximately 2.0 billion. This growth outpaced that of every other religious group, solidifying Islam’s position as the second-largest religion globally, following Christianity.
In contrast, the number of Christians grew by 122 million, totaling 2.3 billion by 2020. Notably, Buddhists were the only major group to see a decline in absolute numbers, decreasing by 19 million to 324 million.
The study spanned 201 countries and territories, covering 99.98% of the global population, and focused on seven religious categories: Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, followers of other religions, and the religiously unaffiliated.
Muslim population growth during this decade exceeded the combined growth of all non-Muslim groups, which totaled 248 million. Remarkably, the increase in Muslims alone was greater than the entire global Buddhist population in 2020.
This rapid expansion has narrowed the population gap between Muslims and Christians.
In 2010, Muslims represented 23.9% of the global population compared to Christians at 30.6%. By 2020, those figures had shifted to 25.6% for Muslims and 28.8% for Christians. One key factor behind the slower growth of Christianity is high rates of religious disaffiliation.
Why Is the Muslim Population Growing So Quickly?
Pew Research Center reported that the primary drivers of Muslim population growth are demographic. Muslims tend to be younger and have higher fertility rates than adherents of other religions.
Between 2015 and 2020, Muslim women had an average of 2.9 children, compared to 2.2 for non-Muslim women. Additionally, the median age of Muslims in 2020 was 24, nine years younger than the global non-Muslim median age of 33.
Religious conversion played a minimal role in this growth. Survey data from 117 countries between 2008 and 2024 indicate that about 1% of those raised as Muslims leave the faith. However, this is roughly offset by an equivalent number of people converting to Islam.
Where Do Most Muslims Live?
In 2020, the largest number of Muslims resided in the Asia-Pacific region (1.2 billion), followed by the Middle East and North Africa (414 million), and Sub-Saharan Africa (369 million). Although Europe and North America have much smaller Muslim populations, these communities
experienced significantly faster growth compared to their non-Muslim counterparts during the decade.
Muslims made up the highest share of the population in the Middle East and North Africa, comprising 94% of the region’s inhabitants. However, despite its strong association with Islam, this region accounted for only about 20% of the world’s Muslim population, Pew Research Center reported.
The countries with the largest Muslim populations in 2020 were outside the Middle East:
Indonesia: 239 million
Pakistan: 227 million
India: 213 million
Bangladesh: 151 million
Globally, Muslims formed the majority in 53 countries and territories as of 2020.
IEA delegation travels to Uzbekistan for international investment forum
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says a delegation led by Acting Minister Nooruddin Azizi left Kabul on Monday for Uzbekistan to participate in the 4th International Investment Forum in Tashkent.
Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said that on the sidelines of this international forum, delegations from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan will also meet and discuss the development of economic relations between the two countries.
“The purpose of the delegation’s trip from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to Uzbekistan is to participate in the Fourth Tashkent International Investment Conference and to follow up on decisions and commitments made in previous meetings between the two countries. This conference is one of the largest regional conferences and is held annually in several countries,” he said.
“At the Tashkent International Conference, officials from around 100 countries, including presidents, prime ministers, and ministers participate,” he added.
Meanwhile, members of the private sector consider the participation of the Afghan delegation in such international forums important for expanding trade and economic relations, especially with Central Asian countries.
The International Investment Forum is held annually in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, with the participation of presidents, ministers, and other senior officials from around 100 countries.
Security forces crack down on suspected Daesh militants in Kabul city
The operation took place in the Qasab area, near the Marjan residential complex and a locality known as “Narcotics Town,” close to Kabul International Airport.
Security forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan carried out a targeted operation against suspected Daesh (ISIS-K) militants in Kabul’s 15th Police District on Monday night, according to Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani.
A fierce clash broke out between security personnel and the militants, lasting several hours. However, Qani did not provide further details regarding casualties or the outcome of the confrontation.
While the Islamic Emirate asserts that it has significantly weakened Daesh’s capabilities within Afghanistan, counter-terrorism operations against the group continue periodically across the country.
Officials have also accused some foreign parties of exaggerating the threat posed by Daesh.
This latest operation comes shortly after a United Nations report highlighted a decline in large-scale Daesh attacks since late January, following a period of increased militant activity.
Authorities are expected to release more information as investigations into the incident proceed.
30,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan successfully complete Hajj
The ministry also announced plans to release a detailed report once all pilgrims have returned, outlining the planning and execution of this year’s pilgrimage.
Around 30,000 Afghan pilgrims have successfully completed the Hajj pilgrimage this year, with authorities reporting smooth operations and no significant incidents.
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs of Afghanistan confirmed that the annual pilgrimage was conducted peacefully and efficiently for Afghan participants.
According to an official statement, all religious rites were performed in an orderly manner, supported by well-coordinated logistical and safety measures.
From departure and accommodation to the completion of the Hajj rituals and the return process, the ministry said every phase was carefully managed. The cooperation between Afghan service teams and Saudi authorities was praised for ensuring the pilgrims’ comfort and security throughout the journey.
“No major problems or incidents were reported during this year’s pilgrimage,” the ministry stated, noting that Afghan pilgrims were able to fulfill their religious obligations safely in the holy city of Mecca.
Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, draws millions of Muslims to Mecca each year. Afghanistan’s participation is coordinated under a national quota managed by the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs.
This year’s successful completion of the pilgrimage highlights effective collaboration between Afghan and Saudi officials, ensuring Afghan citizens could observe this important religious duty with dignity, safety, and peace of mind.
