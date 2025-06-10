Latest News
IEA delegation travels to Uzbekistan for international investment forum
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says a delegation led by Acting Minister Nooruddin Azizi left Kabul on Monday for Uzbekistan to participate in the 4th International Investment Forum in Tashkent.
Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said that on the sidelines of this international forum, delegations from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan will also meet and discuss the development of economic relations between the two countries.
“The purpose of the delegation’s trip from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to Uzbekistan is to participate in the Fourth Tashkent International Investment Conference and to follow up on decisions and commitments made in previous meetings between the two countries. This conference is one of the largest regional conferences and is held annually in several countries,” he said.
“At the Tashkent International Conference, officials from around 100 countries, including presidents, prime ministers, and ministers participate,” he added.
Meanwhile, members of the private sector consider the participation of the Afghan delegation in such international forums important for expanding trade and economic relations, especially with Central Asian countries.
The International Investment Forum is held annually in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, with the participation of presidents, ministers, and other senior officials from around 100 countries.
Security forces crack down on suspected Daesh militants in Kabul city
Security forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan carried out a targeted operation against suspected Daesh (ISIS-K) militants in Kabul’s 15th Police District on Monday night, according to Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani.
The operation took place in the Qasab area, near the Marjan residential complex and a locality known as “Narcotics Town,” close to Kabul International Airport.
A fierce clash broke out between security personnel and the militants, lasting several hours. However, Qani did not provide further details regarding casualties or the outcome of the confrontation.
While the Islamic Emirate asserts that it has significantly weakened Daesh’s capabilities within Afghanistan, counter-terrorism operations against the group continue periodically across the country.
Officials have also accused some foreign parties of exaggerating the threat posed by Daesh.
This latest operation comes shortly after a United Nations report highlighted a decline in large-scale Daesh attacks since late January, following a period of increased militant activity.
Authorities are expected to release more information as investigations into the incident proceed.
30,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan successfully complete Hajj
Around 30,000 Afghan pilgrims have successfully completed the Hajj pilgrimage this year, with authorities reporting smooth operations and no significant incidents.
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs of Afghanistan confirmed that the annual pilgrimage was conducted peacefully and efficiently for Afghan participants.
According to an official statement, all religious rites were performed in an orderly manner, supported by well-coordinated logistical and safety measures.
From departure and accommodation to the completion of the Hajj rituals and the return process, the ministry said every phase was carefully managed. The cooperation between Afghan service teams and Saudi authorities was praised for ensuring the pilgrims’ comfort and security throughout the journey.
“No major problems or incidents were reported during this year’s pilgrimage,” the ministry stated, noting that Afghan pilgrims were able to fulfill their religious obligations safely in the holy city of Mecca.
The ministry also announced plans to release a detailed report once all pilgrims have returned, outlining the planning and execution of this year’s pilgrimage.
Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, draws millions of Muslims to Mecca each year. Afghanistan’s participation is coordinated under a national quota managed by the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs.
This year’s successful completion of the pilgrimage highlights effective collaboration between Afghan and Saudi officials, ensuring Afghan citizens could observe this important religious duty with dignity, safety, and peace of mind.
Eid al-Adha celebrated peacefully across Afghanistan, Interior Ministry confirms
The Ministry of Interior announced Monday that Eid al-Adha was celebrated peacefully and without any security incidents across Afghanistan.
Officials say the three-day religious holiday passed in a calm and secure atmosphere, thanks to the coordinated efforts of national security forces.
In a statement, Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the ministry, said that Eid prayers and ceremonies took place safely in all provinces, with no reports of threats or disruptions. He credited the effective deployment of police and the active cooperation of the public for ensuring nationwide stability.
“Thanks to the unwavering efforts of the police forces and the broad cooperation of the public, Afghanistan is steadily moving toward greater security and stability,” Qani stated.
The ministry leadership extended special appreciation to the police and all security personnel for their commitment during the holiday period. It also emphasized that public cooperation remains crucial in maintaining peace and building a stable environment for Afghanistan’s future development.
Officials reiterated that sustained security is essential not only for public safety but also for national unity, economic growth, and long-term progress.
