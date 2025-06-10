IEA delegation travels to Uzbekistan for international investment forum

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says a delegation led by Acting Minister Nooruddin Azizi left Kabul on Monday for Uzbekistan to participate in the 4th International Investment Forum in Tashkent.

Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said that on the sidelines of this international forum, delegations from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan will also meet and discuss the development of economic relations between the two countries.

“The purpose of the delegation’s trip from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to Uzbekistan is to participate in the Fourth Tashkent International Investment Conference and to follow up on decisions and commitments made in previous meetings between the two countries. This conference is one of the largest regional conferences and is held annually in several countries,” he said.

“At the Tashkent International Conference, officials from around 100 countries, including presidents, prime ministers, and ministers participate,” he added.

Meanwhile, members of the private sector consider the participation of the Afghan delegation in such international forums important for expanding trade and economic relations, especially with Central Asian countries.

The International Investment Forum is held annually in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, with the participation of presidents, ministers, and other senior officials from around 100 countries.